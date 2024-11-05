“I wear bright colours, lights, and reflective bags – but drivers still close pass me every day”: Cyclists respond to hi-vis calls by claiming drivers “choose not to see” them, but others ask “What’s the problem with close passes?” + more on the live blog

Yes, it’s that time of the year again, folks.

‘Tis the season for hi-vis and lights cycling safety debates, when usually well-meaning police forces, local authorities, and road safety organisations deliver one-sided messages, videos, and social media posts calling on cyclists to ‘be safe, be seen’.

To be honest, it’s the only time I’ll allow a debate about being surrounded by lights to take place in November (and yes, I am talking about you early Christmas tree enthusiasts – get a life).

Anyway, before I go all Grinch on the live blog, just last week we reported that Northumberland County Council issued a social media warning telling “all cyclists and pedestrians” that “during the autumn and winter months motorists take longer to notice you. Take extra care near or when crossing roads or try to wear something bright or reflective to help motorists see you.”

While that particular post sent one local councillor scurrying off to the anti-cycling bingo hall to rant about “Lycra louts”, others suggested that asking motorists to take extra care and look out for vulnerable road users may be a more effective approach to keep the roads safe during winter.

And yesterday, we heard from Worcester resident Roy Clarke, who used his local paper’s letters page to urge cyclists to make sure their lights are working, otherwise drivers just can’t see them.

In a response to Clarke’s hi-vis call, Bike Worcester’s chair Dan Brothwell penned his own letter, jokingly asking “now the clocks are changing and as we go into darker days and nights, that drivers of all abilities check the headlights are working on their vehicles. It is difficult for drivers to see cyclists in the dark if their headlights are faulty.”

“Joking aside, this is an important issue,” he continued. “I agree with Roy that everyone cycling at night should have working front and rear lights in accordance with the Highway Code and the same applies to drivers.

“I’d also recommend everyone takes time to refresh their Highway Code knowledge and drive to test standard.

“When cycling my lights are on continuously (dynamo), bags have reflective panels, and I’m usually wearing bright colours. I’m still close passed by, on average, five per cent of drivers on my commute to work and witness illegal driving and parking whenever I’m travelling, notably speeding and phone use.”

Since appearing on yesterday’s live blog, Brothwell’s comments have sparked quite the debate on social media.

“Five per cent is better than 100 per cent in that case,” said Ady Suter on Twitter, in response to the cycling campaigner’s claimed rate of close passes per day.

“The hi-vis and lights help the more considerate drivers (that’s 95 per cent of them!) to see you in plenty of time and to prepare a safe pass. Better for everyone.”

However, not everyone was convinced of the powers of hi-vis.

“I get more close calls on the days I wear hi-vis sometimes,” said Les Jackson on Facebook.

Cycling campaigner Ruth Mayorcas added: “In broad daylight in high summer drivers still close pass.”

Others, meanwhile, were quick to criticise the often one-sided nature of these winter road safety calls.

“Can we have an annual call for drivers to not speed?” asked Joe Gardias.

“It’s amazing that drivers see cyclists running red lights. Any other time not so much,” added Dean Lewis.

Niall McFarland concurred: “The only cyclists that drivers manage to see are those with no lights, those on footpaths and those riding four abreast. They fail to see any others.”

“Hi-vis makes very little difference, knocked off several times, with bright lights and hi-vis jackets, and always told ‘sorry I didn’t see you’, because they’re not looking and shouldn’t be allowed on the road,” said Mark Kingsland.

“Hi-vis and lots of flashing lights don’t stop people driving into highway maintenance and emergency vehicles,” wrote Gareth Roberts.

“I’ll just stick to a light and wearing what I feel is appropriate for the time of day/year and weather.”

“It’s ultimately nonsense,” Michael Brown said of the yearly call for hi-vis. “Drivers choose ‘not to see’ most cyclists because they aren’t paying attention.

“Using a decent bike light is more than enough – and I’ve experimented over the years with hyper-fluorescent jackets, normal hi-vis tops and other have deliberately tried wearing dark clothes whilst still having a good bike light. My own experience is none of it makes a difference.”

“Yep, it’s never been about what a cyclist is wearing,” echoed Sam. “Some drivers see you and don’t care.”

According to Nick Edwards, that can sometimes also apply to other cyclists, too.

“I was actually hit by another cyclist tonight, he was riding down and me up, I was wearing hi-vis, bar mounted light, helmet light and he still didn’t see me until he hit me head on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gav Marten argued that some bike lights can do more harm than good.

“I’ve still got spots in my vision from an inconsiderate cyclist and his night-sun light,” he wrote.

“Car headlights are designed with a beam spread and height cut (not perfect) but cheap Chinese bike lights are friggin’ blinding as they hit the eyeball direct with thousands of lumens!”

Of course, Richard Littlejohn came along to provide some, ahem, ‘balance’ to proceedings.

“Maybe if cyclists were more predictable with their movements, everyone would be a lot safer,” he said. “I see so many cyclists weaving out of traffic, entering on the road from the pavement without looking.

To be fair and honest, it's not normally the ones with the proper kit, they’re normally following the rules of the road, it’s the rest. Almost hit one the other day that was on the pavement and then randomly decided to join the road!”

He could get a job at Northumberland County Council’s social media department with that stance…