news
“I wear bright colours, lights, and reflective bags – but drivers still close pass me every day”: Cyclists respond to hi-vis calls by claiming drivers “choose not to see” them, but others ask “What’s the problem with close passes?” + more on the live blog

Is there something going on across the pond today? Anyway, Ryan Mallon’s back to focus on the important things instead on your Tuesday cycling live blog
Tue, Nov 05, 2024 10:16
"I wear bright colours, lights, and reflective bags – but drivers still close pass me every day": Cyclists respond to hi-vis calls by claiming drivers "choose not to see" them, but others ask "What's the problem with close passes?" + more on the live blog
09:10
“I wear bright colours, lights, and reflective bags – but drivers still close pass me every day”: Cyclists respond to “nonsense” hi-vis calls, claiming “none of it makes a difference” and drivers “choose not to see” them

Yes, it’s that time of the year again, folks.

‘Tis the season for hi-vis and lights cycling safety debates, when usually well-meaning police forces, local authorities, and road safety organisations deliver one-sided messages, videos, and social media posts calling on cyclists to ‘be safe, be seen’.

To be honest, it’s the only time I’ll allow a debate about being surrounded by lights to take place in November (and yes, I am talking about you early Christmas tree enthusiasts – get a life).

Anyway, before I go all Grinch on the live blog, just last week we reported that Northumberland County Council issued a social media warning telling “all cyclists and pedestrians” that “during the autumn and winter months motorists take longer to notice you. Take extra care near or when crossing roads or try to wear something bright or reflective to help motorists see you.”

> Conservative councillor wades into cyclist hi-vis clothing discussion with "reprehensible" rant... says "Lycra louts" who ride in roads instead of cycle lanes "suffer the consequences"

While that particular post sent one local councillor scurrying off to the anti-cycling bingo hall to rant about “Lycra louts”, others suggested that asking motorists to take extra care and look out for vulnerable road users may be a more effective approach to keep the roads safe during winter.

And yesterday, we heard from Worcester resident Roy Clarke, who used his local paper’s letters page to urge cyclists to make sure their lights are working, otherwise drivers just can’t see them.

In a response to Clarke’s hi-vis call, Bike Worcester’s chair Dan Brothwell penned his own letter, jokingly asking “now the clocks are changing and as we go into darker days and nights, that drivers of all abilities check the headlights are working on their vehicles. It is difficult for drivers to see cyclists in the dark if their headlights are faulty.”

“Joking aside, this is an important issue,” he continued. “I agree with Roy that everyone cycling at night should have working front and rear lights in accordance with the Highway Code and the same applies to drivers.

“I’d also recommend everyone takes time to refresh their Highway Code knowledge and drive to test standard.

“When cycling my lights are on continuously (dynamo), bags have reflective panels, and I’m usually wearing bright colours. I’m still close passed by, on average, five per cent of drivers on my commute to work and witness illegal driving and parking whenever I’m travelling, notably speeding and phone use.”

Police stop cyclist at night during long-distance ride to give him hi-vis vest and bag (Northern Ireland Road Policing and Safety unit)

Since appearing on yesterday’s live blog, Brothwell’s comments have sparked quite the debate on social media.

“Five per cent is better than 100 per cent in that case,” said Ady Suter on Twitter, in response to the cycling campaigner’s claimed rate of close passes per day.

“The hi-vis and lights help the more considerate drivers (that’s 95 per cent of them!) to see you in plenty of time and to prepare a safe pass. Better for everyone.”

However, not everyone was convinced of the powers of hi-vis.

“I get more close calls on the days I wear hi-vis sometimes,” said Les Jackson on Facebook.

Cycling campaigner Ruth Mayorcas added: “In broad daylight in high summer drivers still close pass.”

Cyclist in London hi-vis with cargo bike - copyright Simon MacMichael

> Mandatory hi-vis for cyclists a “timely proposal” coming up to Christmas, say councillors

Others, meanwhile, were quick to criticise the often one-sided nature of these winter road safety calls.

“Can we have an annual call for drivers to not speed?” asked Joe Gardias.

“It’s amazing that drivers see cyclists running red lights. Any other time not so much,” added Dean Lewis.

Niall McFarland concurred: “The only cyclists that drivers manage to see are those with no lights, those on footpaths and those riding four abreast. They fail to see any others.”

“Hi-vis makes very little difference, knocked off several times, with bright lights and hi-vis jackets, and always told ‘sorry I didn’t see you’, because they’re not looking and shouldn’t be allowed on the road,” said Mark Kingsland.

“Hi-vis and lots of flashing lights don’t stop people driving into highway maintenance and emergency vehicles,” wrote Gareth Roberts.

“I’ll just stick to a light and wearing what I feel is appropriate for the time of day/year and weather.”

> Good Morning Britain asks should cyclists have to wear a "hi-vis uniform" to ride a bike?

“It’s ultimately nonsense,” Michael Brown said of the yearly call for hi-vis. “Drivers choose ‘not to see’ most cyclists because they aren’t paying attention.

“Using a decent bike light is more than enough – and I’ve experimented over the years with hyper-fluorescent jackets, normal hi-vis tops and other have deliberately tried wearing dark clothes whilst still having a good bike light. My own experience is none of it makes a difference.”

“Yep, it’s never been about what a cyclist is wearing,” echoed Sam. “Some drivers see you and don’t care.”

Oxford Police stopping cyclists with no lights (Twitter: @OxonFireRescue)

> Police stop cyclists without lights, and issue “lights and hi-vis rucksack instead of a fine” so they can “get home safely and legally”

According to Nick Edwards, that can sometimes also apply to other cyclists, too.

“I was actually hit by another cyclist tonight, he was riding down and me up, I was wearing hi-vis, bar mounted light, helmet light and he still didn’t see me until he hit me head on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gav Marten argued that some bike lights can do more harm than good.

“I’ve still got spots in my vision from an inconsiderate cyclist and his night-sun light,” he wrote.

“Car headlights are designed with a beam spread and height cut (not perfect) but cheap Chinese bike lights are friggin’ blinding as they hit the eyeball direct with thousands of lumens!”

> Mandatory hi-vis had no influence on number of cyclists involved in collisions according to Italian study

Of course, Richard Littlejohn came along to provide some, ahem, ‘balance’ to proceedings.

“Maybe if cyclists were more predictable with their movements, everyone would be a lot safer,” he said. “I see so many cyclists weaving out of traffic, entering on the road from the pavement without looking.

To be fair and honest, it's not normally the ones with the proper kit, they’re normally following the rules of the road, it’s the rest. Almost hit one the other day that was on the pavement and then randomly decided to join the road!”

He could get a job at Northumberland County Council’s social media department with that stance…

10:17
Share the Road to Zero close pass ad
“What is really the problem with a close pass? What other option is there for motorists?”

While everyone was else was busy discussing hi-vis, lights, and victim-blaming safety posts in the comments, one Facebook user – who purports to have cycled “around the world every day” for 18 years (blimey, that’s some mileage) – instead chose to question Bike Worcester chair Dan Brothwell’s point about close passes and, in doing so, raised an existential question for our Near Miss of the Day series.

“While I understand that it can be a little scary, what is really the problem with a close pass?” asked Mark Hartley on Facebook.

“I've been cycling around the world every day for 18 years in 36 countries and I’ve never had a problem with trucks, cars, and buses passing close to me. So long as they don’t hit me, obviously. Which nobody ever has.

“I mean, most roads are small and there’s no other way to pass. What other option is there for motorists?

“I’ve never been hit nor ever had reason to believe I would be hit and so it’s never bothered me. Are lots of people being hit because of close passes? Have I just been very lucky? Is it just a UK problem?”

Lorry driver narrowly misses cyclist in shocking close pass in Japan (Pedal Perspective, X)

> “He should be wearing hi-vis and not blocking the road”: Lorry driver in Japan turns himself in to police after “worst close pass ever” – but motorists still find ways to blame the cyclist

Errr, I’m not really sure where to start with all that.

Well, I suppose we should start with those in agreement.

“Close pass? What is a close pass?” wrote Shane Crowe (who may or may not be Russell’s brother).

“I ride to work and never have an issue with vehicles passing me, I ride about 1.5ft away from the kerb and ride steady, no wobbling or forcing cars to change lanes to overtake me, what’s the issue here!!!”

“It’s newbie cyclists trying to get popular on social media with close pass videos,” argued Bruce Swain (not Batman’s alter ego, either). “I agree it's not an issue, or certainly is not a big an issue as these people make out.

“This ‘campaign’ is further eroding the relationship between road users, and making the roads less safe, all in the hope to make some $$$ from social media.”

Close pass operation (Police Scotland Greater Glasgow)

> The real impact of close passes on cyclists — my children were nearly left fatherless due to the actions of one callous driver

And now for the opposition…

“While I understand that it can be a little scary, what is really the problem with people speeding at 100mph through residential areas?” asked Si Lowe.

“A close pass is always just a close pass until it isn’t,” noted Simon Boswell. “I’ve been knocked off by a driver who tried to squeeze between me and the car coming the other way and misjudged it. A broken wrist and four cracked ribs isn’t funny.”

“It’s unnecessary, plain and simple,” added Tom.

“Surprised that you think a vehicle coming close enough to touch is not a problem,” replied Will.

“Are you the one they shout at on the station for not standing behind the yellow line as well?

“When the same regular drivers go by you doing 50mph, close enough for you to feel the wing mirror difference, knowing that you have been hit by wing mirrors before, all for the sake of a touch of steering away.

“What makes their importance worth the risk to my life?”

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

