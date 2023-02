Good Morning Britain asks should cyclists have to wear a "hi-vis uniform" to ride a bike? (+ Mr Loophole makes the case for mandatory helmets); Danny MacAskill doing Danny MacAskill things; But cyclists; One day 'til the Classics + more on the live blog

It's a live blog full house this morning. The radio and TV producers of the world have hit a brick wall, must be a slow news day because all the greatest hits are on repeat... (he loves us really)...

Delighted @mrdanwalker is recovering well and that he endorses my long held but highly criticised view that helmets save lives and should be mandatory #cyclists #helmets #roadsafetyhttps://t.co/6jLlt2U2oQ — Nick Freeman (@TheMrLoophole) February 23, 2023

BBC Three Counties Radio joined the party, getting Mr Loophole on to talk about helmets...

"Cyclists are so vulnerable," he told Jonathan Vernon-Smith. "They are exposed to massive dangers on the road from motorists, from the road surface itself and it just seems to be common sense to say you need to wear these items to protect yourself.

"I've been talking about this for a long time. What's astonishing to me is why anyone's astonished that anyone would suggest this because we get into a car which is a mass of metal, you're protected and you have to wear a seatbelt because it makes you safe... how can you possibly get onto a bicycle with that degree of vulnerability and say 'I don't really want to protect my head and I'm not that bothered about being seen'.

"What sort of mindset enables you to have got that thought process? If you have that thought process, is it right that society, the NHS or whoever should pick the bill up?

"This isn't just about cyclists. Motorists have to play a roll as well but while we are talking about cyclists it just seems to make common sense to do what you can to protect yourself and if you're not going to I'm sorry but we're not going to give you a choice.

"It's going to be a mandatory requirement because as Dan Walker very happily said, it saved his life. Irrespective of blame. We all make mistakes when we're cycling, we all make mistakes when we're driving, but if those mistakes could be fatal and that could be avoided by simply wearing something then surely as a society we have no choice, we have to adopt that."