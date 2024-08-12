Raleigh relocates to historic Nottinghamshire site as iconic British brand promises “ambitious plans” for future growth, months after job cuts and move away from previous headquarters

Seven months after it confirmed a restructuring process which involved job cuts and a move away from its head office in Eastwood, iconic British bike brand Raleigh has today announced that it will remain in Nottinghamshire, by relocating to the historic Durban House, just over a mile away from its current HQ on Church Street.

Last November, Raleigh’s Netherlands-based parent company Accell launched a formal employee consultation on restructuring proposals, following a detailed review of the business which, Accell said, would “better position our operations for sustainable growth”.

Following the consultation, in January Accell confirmed the proposed job losses at Raleigh’s head office in Eastwood, the brand’s headquarters since the early 2000s, and said the manufacturer would vacate the site in “due course”.

The company also confirmed the closure of Raleigh’s parts and accessories department and that warehousing will be outsourced.

Nevertheless, Accell maintained that the brand’s headquarters would remain “in the Nottingham area”, a claim that has come to fruition with today’s news that Raleigh is set to move a mile up the road in Eastwood to Durban House, with the brand saying it is “thrilled to remain in and continue supporting the local community”.

Built in the late nineteenth century, Durban House, located next to Mansfield Road Recreation Ground, is renowned for its strong connection to novelist D. H. Lawrence due to its close proximity to the Lady Chatterley’s Lover author’s birthplace, as well as its former status as the wages office for Brinsley Colliery, where Lawrence’s father worked.

After standing derelict for years before its initial renovation in 1998, the property later became the D.H. Lawrence Heritage Centre, a mining museum, and then a community hub, but this latest project was scuppered by a Levelling Up funding bid being rejected in 2021. The property was then closed in May this year for further maintenance works, which have been carried out to facilitate Raleigh’s move to the premises.

According to Raleigh, Durban House’s position as a “symbol of local heritage and cultural pride” made it “a natural site of interest for Raleigh, whose past is also entwined with the local area”, while also fulfilling Broxtowe Borough Council’s ambition to “restore Durban House to its former glory” and to create a functional business space.

The bike manufacturer added today that it will facilitate the continuation of some of the community hub’s charitable endeavours outside working hours, while allowing the gardening group to continue to work on the grounds of the house.

Announcing Raleigh’s desire to “contribute to the community by preserving this historic site”, the manufacturer’s managing director Chris Slater said: “We are pleased to remain in Eastwood and deeply appreciate the ongoing support and collaboration from Broxtowe Council in facilitating this move.

“Raleigh’s rich heritage is deeply intertwined with the Borough, making it essential for us to stay connected to our local roots.

“Durban House represents an exciting next step in our long-term strategy, offering a space that not only honours our storied past but also aligns with our vision for future growth as we continue to invest in our ambitious plans for the bicycle business.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Raleigh to Durban House in Eastwood,” added council leader Milan Radulovic.

“It’s vital that we support our local businesses and particularly strategically important businesses like Raleigh. We’ve been working on this partnership for a number of months to secure Raleigh with a new home.

“As soon as we heard the news that they needed to relocate their head offices we wanted to ensure we worked with the team to support them through this change. It’s also been really important that we ensure that we can keep these jobs in the local area and help support our local economy.”

Founded in the 1880s, and at one point operating the largest bicycle factory in the world and employing 13,000 people across the UK, Raleigh moved from its Triumph Road factory in Lenton to its Church Road base in Eastwood in the early 2000s.

However, that base was described in recent years by Accell as “outdated and inflexible” in the face of changing customer needs, while Raleigh ceased assembling bikes in the UK over 20 years ago.

The iconic brand has appeared to be in a precarious position since those job cuts and relocation were announced in January, though uncertainty over its future – prompted by a warning notice from Companies House over late financial accounts which, if unaddressed, could have seen the British bike manufacturer struck off the register — was eased last week and the compulsory strike-off action now discontinued.

While the serving of a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off on its own does not necessarily mean anything more than a company being late to file its accounts, it can raise concerns about goings on at a business and lead to questions about why Raleigh’s accounts for 2022, due to be published at the end of last year, still had not been filed over halfway through 2024.

However, Accell told road.cc that it took responsibility for the situation, stating that the overdue accounts were a result of its own group accounts having not been filed either, “due to the ongoing process regarding its financial structure”.