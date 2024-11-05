Property developer deploys "security patrols" to stop cyclists riding across 'no cycling' bridge at new £3bn London neighbourhood… that is designed to "enable sustainable transport and reduce car use"

The property developer of a new bridge that is part of a "masterplan" £3.3bn project to build "the first new town centre in London in 50 years" as part of "the UK's most sustainable regeneration scheme" has deployed "security patrols" to ensure cyclists dismount and do not cycle across.

British Land oversaw the 170-metre-long red boardwalk in Canada Water that opened last week, designed by Asif Khan, the property developer confirming to The Telegraph that "patrols" would be undertaken to enforce 'no cycling' rules.

The boardwalk is part of the larger Canada Water development, a major regeneration project covering 53 acres, its website stating transport is a "key area of commitment" with £33m to be invested to "ensure 80 per cent of trips will be by public transport, walking or cycling by 2033" by helping to "enable people to use sustainable transport and reduce car use".

There is no suggestion at this point that security would be looking to impose financial penalties on riders, such as has been seen under Public Space Protection Orders in the centre of numerous UK towns and cities in recent times, but British Land suggested security and signage has been included to make sure cyclists dismount and do not ride across the boardwalk.

A spokesperson told the newspaper: "Our approach to managing public space, which includes the boardwalk, will balance the safety of all those using the space with creating a welcoming environment for all.

"The boardwalk is to be a no-cycling area which will be managed by a mixture of signage and security patrols by our in-house property management team.

"Our security patrols are already in place and we're reviewing shift patterns over the next few weeks and months to make sure the right amount of resources are in the right place at the right times."

The British Land-led Canada Water project will see up to 3,000 new homes built over 10 to 15 years, as well as commercial buildings and offices with space for up to 20,000 workers. According to the project's website it will "be the first new town centre in London in 50 years: a truly mixed-use new urban centre, built for the future" and is "the UK's most sustainable regeneration scheme".

While it all comes with the promise 35 per cent of the new homes will be "affordable", the first properties from one residential building that went on sale last year started at £700,000 for a one-bed flat and went up to £2m for some three-bedroom properties.

Despite the messaging around the cycling ban on the new boardwalk, the project has pledged to install around 10,000 new cycle parking spaces with 1,066 during 'Phase 1', as well as cycle hire docking stations. The developers also say the project will see £33m invested in local transport and the amount of public car parking will be almost halved from 1,900 spaces today to 1,000 in the future.

"Our vision is to enable people to use sustainable transport and reduce car use," one project document states. "Our proposed measures seek to ensure 80 per cent of trips will be by public transport, walking and cycling by 2033 and we aspire to achieve the mayor's targets for inner London for 90 per cent to be by these modes by 2041."

road.cc has contacted British Land for comment on alternative routes for cyclists and for more information about how the Canada Water project would achieve its "vision" of encouraging more active travel and public transport journeys.