Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
Video
We're hiring! Could you be the new face of the road.cc YouTube channel? road.cc video role (credit: road.cc)

We're hiring! Could you be the new face of the road.cc YouTube channel?

Love cycling, and want to be in charge of all the video content produced by F-At Digital's stable of websites? We might have just the job for you...
by Jack Sexty
Tue, Mar 25, 2025 15:54
2

We’re looking for a talented presenter and script writer with a keen interest in cycling to take the lead on F-At Digital’s successful YouTube channels. Primarily that means presenting and running the road.cc channel, but you will also have input on the off.road.cc and ebiketips channels too.

You will be in charge of the creative process of populating the road.cc video channel with high quality content, both your own original ideas for editorial and commercial videos, plus suggestions from the wider editorial team. You’ll be supported with videography, production and channel management, and you will also benefit from our highly flexible, 'team first' working environment.

The role

  • Be the face of the road.cc YouTube channel, and take the lead on scripting all video on the channel. Present engaging and interesting videos to continue growing the road.cc YouTube audience of 116,000 subscribers and growing
  • Work with the commercial team to identify possible pitch ideas and create suitable narratives for commercial clients
  • Ensure we’re shooting, editing, and publishing to schedule. You will be hands-on where necessary as part of a small team
  • Keep abreast of new trends within video that will be relevant to our current users, and help us to attract new ones
  • Facilitate our growth by steering video strategy based on YouTube best practice, analytics feedback and competitor analysis
  • Report regularly on video output to the management team
  • Lead the debrief of each video to ensure that all content published is of the required standard, and to take appropriate action if it isn’t
  • Liaise with the road.cc editorial team to identify existing content that can be used on the channel

Qualifications and experience

You will:

  • Be a talented presenter and/or journalist with a love of cycling
  • Be good in front of a camera 
  • Know your Shimano from your SRAM and your Vos from your Van Aert
  • Have a knack for scripting engaging content
  • Commercially minded, with an openness to new commercial possibilities
  • Organised, and used to working with a remote team and freelancers
  • A good communicator
  • Be able to use, understand, and act on YouTube analytics and other analytical tools for video
  • Well-versed in the fundamentals of YouTube SEO (or willing to learn)
  • Alive to digital media trends and potential emerging platforms and channels

Working hours

  • Flexible
  • Available between 9:00am-5:30pm on weekdays for communications with editorial, publishing, and commercial teams.
  • Some weekend/evening work and travel will be required (don’t worry, you can take the time back in lieu for this)

Location

F-At Digital is based in Bath, UK. While this role doesn’t necessarily require you to be based there, much of the video shooting is currently local to the office. You’ll be available at the office for a mutually agreed number of days per month – those days can be flexible and will include meetings with the editorial and commercial teams.

Benefits

  • Highly flexible working environment – F-At Digital has offered remote/hybrid working since its inception in 2008
  • Holiday entitlement: 20 days per annum + bank holidays, rising to 25 days after five years
  • Company pension scheme
  • Sick pay scheme: 10 days paid sick leave
  • A desk and computer (if you need them) will be provided
  • Bike loan scheme

Salary range: £30K – £35K

What’s it like to work at F-At Digital?

Founded by two cycling journalists, F-At Digital has always tried to recruit the best people, give them the best support, and let them get on with the job. Company culture is relaxed, friendly, flexible and above all, professional.

As a company we never lose sight of the fact that our sites are nothing without the people that write and produce them, and that we’re all part of a team – something that’s even more important when you’re part of a team that’s spread right across the UK and beyond.

While remote and hybrid working have been a part of how we operate since the company was founded in 2008, we also recognise that some people like to work in an office, or that circumstances might mean you need to switch things around once in a while too. That's all fine by us – we’ve found that whatever works for you tends to work for us too.

How to apply

To apply for the role, email us at recruitment@fat.digital with:

  • Your CV and a covering letter
  • A showreel showcasing your skills in front of the camera (if you have one)

The deadline for applications is Friday 4th April 2025. Interviews will take place W/C 7th April 2025

We're looking forward to hearing from you. Best of luck to all applicants!

news
video
road.cc video
f-at digital
video production jobs
video editor
road.cc
jobs
Jack Sexty

Jack has been writing about cycling and multisport for over a decade, arriving at road.cc via 220 Triathlon Magazine in 2017. He worked across all areas of the website including tech, news and video, and also contributed to eBikeTips before being named Editor of road.cc in 2021 (much to his surprise). Jack has been hooked on cycling since his student days, and currently has a Trek 1.2 for winter riding, a beloved Bickerton folding bike for getting around town and an extra beloved custom Ridley Helium SLX for fantasising about going fast in his stable. Jack has never won a bike race, but does have a master's degree in print journalism and two Guinness World Records for pogo sticking (it's a long story). 

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
dubwise | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Sorry to let you down Jack, but unfortunately I have a face for radio and a voice that is only useful for closing time in pubs.  For shame.

Avatar
jaymack replied to dubwise | 38 min ago
0 likes

We must be related!

Latest Comments

 