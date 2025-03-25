We're hiring! Could you be the new face of the road.cc YouTube channel?

We’re looking for a talented presenter and script writer with a keen interest in cycling to take the lead on F-At Digital’s successful YouTube channels. Primarily that means presenting and running the road.cc channel, but you will also have input on the off.road.cc and ebiketips channels too.

You will be in charge of the creative process of populating the road.cc video channel with high quality content, both your own original ideas for editorial and commercial videos, plus suggestions from the wider editorial team. You’ll be supported with videography, production and channel management, and you will also benefit from our highly flexible, 'team first' working environment.

The role

Be the face of the road.cc YouTube channel, and take the lead on scripting all video on the channel. Present engaging and interesting videos to continue growing the road.cc YouTube audience of 116,000 subscribers and growing

Work with the commercial team to identify possible pitch ideas and create suitable narratives for commercial clients

Ensure we’re shooting, editing, and publishing to schedule. You will be hands-on where necessary as part of a small team

Keep abreast of new trends within video that will be relevant to our current users, and help us to attract new ones

Facilitate our growth by steering video strategy based on YouTube best practice, analytics feedback and competitor analysis

Report regularly on video output to the management team

Lead the debrief of each video to ensure that all content published is of the required standard, and to take appropriate action if it isn’t

Liaise with the road.cc editorial team to identify existing content that can be used on the channel

Qualifications and experience

You will:

Be a talented presenter and/or journalist with a love of cycling

Be good in front of a camera

Know your Shimano from your SRAM and your Vos from your Van Aert

Have a knack for scripting engaging content

Commercially minded, with an openness to new commercial possibilities

Organised, and used to working with a remote team and freelancers

A good communicator

Be able to use, understand, and act on YouTube analytics and other analytical tools for video

Well-versed in the fundamentals of YouTube SEO (or willing to learn)

Alive to digital media trends and potential emerging platforms and channels

Working hours

Flexible

Available between 9:00am-5:30pm on weekdays for communications with editorial, publishing, and commercial teams.

Some weekend/evening work and travel will be required (don’t worry, you can take the time back in lieu for this)

Location

F-At Digital is based in Bath, UK. While this role doesn’t necessarily require you to be based there, much of the video shooting is currently local to the office. You’ll be available at the office for a mutually agreed number of days per month – those days can be flexible and will include meetings with the editorial and commercial teams.

Benefits

Highly flexible working environment – F-At Digital has offered remote/hybrid working since its inception in 2008

Holiday entitlement: 20 days per annum + bank holidays, rising to 25 days after five years

Company pension scheme

Sick pay scheme: 10 days paid sick leave

A desk and computer (if you need them) will be provided

Bike loan scheme

Salary range: £30K – £35K

What’s it like to work at F-At Digital?

Founded by two cycling journalists, F-At Digital has always tried to recruit the best people, give them the best support, and let them get on with the job. Company culture is relaxed, friendly, flexible and above all, professional.

As a company we never lose sight of the fact that our sites are nothing without the people that write and produce them, and that we’re all part of a team – something that’s even more important when you’re part of a team that’s spread right across the UK and beyond.

While remote and hybrid working have been a part of how we operate since the company was founded in 2008, we also recognise that some people like to work in an office, or that circumstances might mean you need to switch things around once in a while too. That's all fine by us – we’ve found that whatever works for you tends to work for us too.

How to apply

To apply for the role, email us at recruitment@fat.digital with:

Your CV and a covering letter

A showreel showcasing your skills in front of the camera (if you have one)

The deadline for applications is Friday 4th April 2025. Interviews will take place W/C 7th April 2025.

We're looking forward to hearing from you. Best of luck to all applicants!