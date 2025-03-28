Dealclincher's best Amazon Spring cycling deals — GPS computers for £34, save big on electric mini-pumps, 24% off Bryton's radar rear light, better-than-half-price SIS gels, huge Garmin deals + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

Amazon - everyone's favourite quaint little online shop - is having a spring sale, and in this article we're rounding up some of the best deals for cyclists that we've found. From fancy rearview taillights, to smartwatches, gels and a few things in between, these are our highlights from browsing the sales (and making sure the prices are the lowest on the web before recommending the deals).

We've said this before during Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and other online sales event throughout the year, but we're absolutely not suggesting buying things you don't need by doing this article, and often Amazon isn't the best place to buy cycling products. There's a lot of unusually cheap no-name kit that we couldn't recommend, and some cycling-specific retailers beat Amazon on price for essential items from well regarded brands. Some decent brands and products are sold through it though, so we'll stick to those and only point you to the deals if they're the lowest prices we can currently find on the web.

Any suggestions, stick 'em in the comments as always. Onto the deals...

Why go Garmin or Wahoo when the Cycplus GPS Computer is just 34 quid?

Cycplus GPS computer (credit: CYCPLUS)

The first of our two entries from Cycplus is this full GPS computer, down to just £33.99 for Amazon's Spring Sale.

You're not getting all the bells and whistles here, but Cycplus claims it has 'advanced GPS positioning', and it will connect to your ANT+ devices. If you're just after recording the basics and don't need mapping or an alert through your bike computer every time you get a text, this is among the lowest-priced GPS computers we've ever seen from a road.cc-recommended brand - even less than Coospo computers, and the RRP of £39.99 is a bargain too.

Get a Cycplus GPS Computer for the bargain price of £33.99

Park Tool's chain cleaning has a whopping 36% saving, down to £27.49

Park Tool chain cleaning kit (credit: Park Tool)

You can get cheaper chain cleaning kits, but this is by far the lowest price we've seen for this one from Park Tool in recent years if you want to stick with a tried and trusted name.

You get the unit that you attach to your chain, some degreaser and a scrubber included, making cleaning your chain a breeze.

Get the Park Tool chain cleaning set for just £27.49

Take 24% off the Bryton Gardia R300L rearview radar and tail light, now £75.89

Bryton Gardia R300L Rear View Bike Radar Tail Light (credit: road.cc)

The Bryton Gardia R300L (read our full review here) is not just a bright rear light; it's also a radar that offers early warning of traffic approaching from behind. It'll tell you that you're likely to be overtaken before you can see or hear it, and without having to take your eyes off the road. It's clever stuff at a great price.

Get yours with 24% off, down to £75.89

Cool down in style with the Wahoo Kickr Headwind smart fan, down to £189.63

Wahoo KICKR Headwind Bluetooth Fan_.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It's still a helluva lot of dosh to spend on a fan, but trust us, there's no fan quite like this one for indoor cycling: Bluetooth control, ridiculously high settings and a 'targeted airflow pattern' make the Kickr Headwind the ultimate cooler-downer for your home training set-up. It's usually £229.99, so if you had your eye on one anyway then this is a good chance to make a significant saving.

Take 18% off the Wahoo Kickr Headwind, now down to £189.63

Save more than 50% on 30 SIS GO Isotonic energy gels, now just £22.05

Science In Sport Isotonic Energy Gels (credit: Science In Sport)

If you're a fan of the orange-flavoured Science In Sport energy gels, now's the time to stock up, as you can get a pack of 30 for around 70p per gel.

The SIS GO Isotonic Gels are designed to be consumed without water - each isotonic gel is 60ml and contains 22g of carbohydrates per sachet for a quick supply of carbs during exercise.

Grab a 30-pack of SIS Go Isontic gels for £22.05, that's 54% off

The Cycplus Cube Mini Pump is now £67.99, that's 15% off

Cycplus Cube Mini Pump (credit: road.cc)

Weighing only 97g and measuring 65x46x28mm, the Cycplus Cube Mini Pump (read our review here) is a handy tool to carry on your ride, allowing you to easily top up or reinflate your tyres on the go.

Compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves, it claims to inflate two tyres up to 100psi on a single charge. Plus, you can currently save 15%.

Buy the Cycplus mini pump for £67.99

The Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX 12-piece toolkit is down to just £24.39

Topeak TT2524 Ratchet Rocket Lite DX Tool (credit: Topeak)

This 12-piece toolkit from Topeak is a handy bit of kit for accessing tight areas on your bike. It includes a ratchet with a reverse lever and thumb wheels, along with 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex bits, T10, T15, and T25 Torx bits, Phillips bits, two tyre levers, and a magnetic bit holder.

Save 15% on the Topeak TT2524 Ratchet Rocket Lite DX 12-piece toolkit

Vavert inner tubes are just £12.49 for a pack of 5

Vavert inner tubes (credit: Vavert)

Art just over £3 each and suitable for 25-32mm tyres, Vavert tubes are a reliable bargain and down from a usual price of £15.99 for Amazon's Spring Sale.

Pick up a pack of 5 Vavert inner tubes for £12.49

Garmin's Forerunner 55 GPS Smartwatch down to £115, from £179.99

garmin forerunner 55 (credit: Garmin)

There are plenty of Garmin deals included in the Spring Day Deals, including the Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Smartwatch.

If you're looking for an everyday GPS watch to record your rides and runs, the Forerunner 55 offers great features for much less than the really high-end Garmin watches. You get plenty of bells and whistles too, like wrist-based heart rate monitoring, the Garmin Coach feature, activity tracking for steps, calories, sleep and much more.

Buy now for £115, down from £179.99

What have we missed? Stick any particularly good deals you've found in the comments as always!