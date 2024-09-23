"'No likey, no bikey' just isn't an option": Paddy McGuinness to ride Raleigh Chopper on 300-mile charity cycling challenge

"'No likey, no bikey' just isn't an option," Paddy McGuinness has predictably joked about his upcoming Raleigh Chopper charity challenge for BBC Children in Need... (thanks, Paddy, it saved us shoehorning a questionable pun of our own into the headline)...

The radio and TV presenter is riding 300 miles from Wrexham to Glasgow over five days this autumn, his "Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge" made that bit more challenging by the fact the former Take Me Out host will be ticking the miles off on a Raleigh Chopper (with some minor tweaks).

Starting on Monday 11 November, McGuinness will ride through Wales and England on the way up to Scotland, visiting Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire, Westmorland, Cumberland, Dumfriesshire and Lanarkshire as he aims to finish by the morning of Friday 15 November in time for the televised appeal that evening.

Thankfully for him, McGuinness's Chopper will have a few modifications to better handle the long-distance challenge, including with his own saddle swapped in to mirror what he's been using in training. Wise.

Raleigh said the Chopper will also be fitted with "more durable brake callipers, levers, and pads to enhance braking efficiency", while aluminium rims with grooved braking surfaces will be used "for better water displacement".

"To provide a more comfortable and efficient riding position, the Chopper will utilise a Mk3 handlebar and stem set-up," Raleigh explained. "This two-piece design allows adjustment of the bar angle without altering the classic Chopper look, maintaining the bike's iconic silhouette. These modifications have been carefully designed to retain the Chopper's classic style while ensuring Paddy can safely and comfortably complete the challenge."

And while the main aim is obviously to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need's 2024 appeal, McGuinness couldn't help but admit he's quite excited to finally get a go on a Chopper having spent his childhood "really jealous" of his mates who had one.

"As a kid, I didn't have much and used to be really jealous of my mates riding around on those bikes, so I'm really honoured to support BBC Children in Need by getting pedalling to raise as much money as possible for the charity," McGuinness said. "'No likey, no bikey' just isn't an option."

Michelle Jakeway from Raleigh added: "The Raleigh Chopper is the most iconic bike we've ever made, and seeing it being used in this incredible challenge for BBC Children in Need is a proud moment for us. The Chopper has always been a symbol of fun, adventure and nostalgia, and we're excited to see it play a part in bringing communities together for such a worthy cause.

"Of course the Chopper was originally designed as a child's recreational bike, so we needed to scale it up a bit to ensure Paddy gets through what will be an absolutely brutal challenge. We have every faith that he'll smash it out the park and raise some significant funds for the UK's leading children's charity."

> A Christmas Everesting: Cyclists riding Raleigh Choppers aiming to hill repeat their way to 8,848m... dressed in Santa suits

Children in Need has a rich history when it comes to cycling-related challenges, Matt Baker's 2016 Rickshaw Challenge raising £3.5m. In the same year, jazz musician Mike Hatchard cycled to seven gigs in a day, with keyboard in tow, to raise almost £8,000.

In March, BBC Radio 1 DJ and former Saturdays star Mollie King raised over £1.1m for Comic Relief with her 500km London to Hull cycle for Comic Relief, the feat made even more impressive by the fact she'd never ridden a bike on the road before.

Oh, and in a quite incredibly British headline, last year... a cancer-surviving young cyclist took on Children in Need charity ride – and got branded a "selfish a***hole" by motorists for riding three abreast