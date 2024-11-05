Taxi driver who killed cyclist and blamed fatal crash on being "blinded by sun" gets six-month suspended sentence

A taxi driver has avoided jail and was instead given a six-month sentence suspended for 12 months and a one-year driving ban for hitting and killing a cyclist in Bradford, an incident that saw the professional driver make an "unsafe" right turn across a junction while "blinded by the sun".
Fiaz Hussain admitted causing the death of Jeremy Richardson by careless driving over the incident on Barkerend Road, at the junction with Gilpin Street, in the West Yorkshire city in June 2022.
Mr Richardson, 61, a "highly respected" headteacher and experienced cyclist, was cycling to work at Beckfoot Thornton school and was travelling downhill on the route at around 6.30am when Hussain was driving in the opposite direction. A reporter from Yorkshire Live was in court to hear how the 60-year-old taxi driver claimed he was "blinded by the sun", the prosecutor noting that he made the right turn across the cyclist's path "when it was unsafe to do so", hitting him and causing injuries which he later died from in hospital.
Hussain stopped at the scene and was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to the lesser causing death by careless driving charge in August.
Prosecuting, James Lake argued the safest option for Hussain would have been to have stopped or proceed with extreme caution due to the low sun, but instead he made the right turn across Mr Richardson's path.
The court heard that Hussain had worked as a taxi driver since 1990 and had a clean driving licence. He has been banned from driving for a year and will be required to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and attend 10 rehabilitation activity days.
The judge, Jonathan Gibson, noted Hussain had shown remorse and concluded Mr Richardson was a "highly respected headteacher in this city who over the course of his career had helped and supported so many pupils and staff".
"He is, and remains, sorely missed and it is certain that no sentence the court can impose would be able to compensate for his life at all," the judge said, handing down a six-month suspended sentence for Hussain.
The court also heard from Mr Richardson's wife Amanda who said her husband was "a talented and thoughtful teacher who always brought out the best in others". She added that she had received hundreds of messages from teachers and pupils who had remembered him fondly.
Add new comment
27 comments
I'd have thought any driver dazzled by the sun would simply slow down a lot. If you can't see, surely it's not safe to drive?
The sentence sounds very light.
Yes yes, but road crime isn't actual crime is it? Did you see the articles over the weekend about the DVLA figures for those with penalty points on their licences? 10,000 still with valid licences despite having more than 12 points (one guy apparently has 176 points! - tell me the system doesn't work without saying the system doesn't work). Still, I'm sure the usual suspects will be along in a minute to bang on about registration plates & new dangerous cycling laws
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2024/nov/04/more-than-50-people-have-uk-driving-licences-with-at-least-30-points-on-them
To Duncan Dollimore: Has my suggestion about the revision to the Highway Code regarding Low Sun been put on your agenda for the next round of consultation?
In my experience, taxi drivers more than any other road user seem to take the least care when turning,changing lanes or doing U-turns.
in four accidents I have had with motorists,all of whom who were to blame, two of these were taxi drivers who pulled out in front of me at junctions.
Sunrise in Bradford during June 2022 was between 4.39 and 4.42 am. Did police/prosecution look at the angle of the sun before accepting the excuse? Very convenient but challengeable defence if anyone could be bothered
Hopefully somebody did. Apparent sunrise will be quite a bit later, though, if he was going up a steep hill.
Wonder if the defence was "one slip in a lifetime of safe driving" and "they're very sorry" or whether they made use of the Incompetence Paradox?
A one year driving ban... one year... what the actual hell.
Fcuk you justice system, that is not justice in any form.
Looking forward to the weeks of media outrage and years of regular calls to regulate "dangerous taxi drivers" by right wing politicians.
Oh, who am I kidding?
If you can't do your job without killing someone through gross incompetence, you shouldn't do that job. I hope this person never works as a taxi driver again.
Whether or not the oncoming traffic was a cyclist on a bicycle, if he really was "Blinded by the sun" (TM) then I'm not convinced that he should have been attempting a right turn.
I can't stand the way the law works with incidents like these.
Again this? Any judge who makes this type of fatuous statement when sentencing should be summarily dismissed as not having any understanding of the purpose or mechanism of the law. Sentencing is supposed to impose condign punishment for the severity of the offence and to provide a deterrent for others. Of course there is no level of sentence available that could compensate for the taking of another person's life, in what way is that an excuse for the imposing of risibly lenient sentences for doing so?
There's a logical conundrum in both what the judge said/did and in your response. Your remarks beg the question: what "level of sentence" could, then, compensate in this and similar cases if, as you both seem to imply, none of the current sentences are of any utility?
As we know, gaol does the exact opposite of what it's supposed to do, producing inmates even more disaffected and uncivilised than when they went in, often re-offending to a worse degree when released - and costing taxpayers a huge amount of money both during gaol time and after release. The "best" you can say for such puinishments is that they offer revenge, a thing of no real utility to anyone at all, not even victims and their families, in truth.
"Compensate" is perhaps the central concept worth exploring. Compensation may never be enough but it could at least be used as the nexus of punishments to reduce as many consequential harms of such events as is practical; and perhaps obtain some benefits.
A sentence of years devoting all the perpetrator's time and effort to financial recompense to a victim or their family, perhaps? That time and effort made via work within a milieau wherein the criminal gains a sense of empathy/sympathy for others along with a reattachment and sense of belonging to / affection for a community and the society containing it.
Revenge of the hang-'em-high kind is a natural human response but one that's worthless in changing behaviours or reducing grief.
But perhaps you have no confidence in the notion of redemption?
I agree on the ineffectiveness of prison in many instances with regards recindivism. But a one year revocation of a driving license is an insult. Kill someone through gross and reckless incompetence should mean you can't drive for a long, long time. And never as a form of employment.
More to the point - how will we know they're not driving (detection rates are - like most road policing - very, very low)?
If they do drive before their ban has finished, are they actually recalled to prison to serve their (*checks notes*) 6 month sentence (if we even bother with such short ones currently...)? Or are they solemnly told "you will not do this again, or we will be forced to tell you not to do it again, again"?
Doctors, teachers, etc - if they guilty of gross professional misconduct (often far short of causing actual death) it is usual for them to be prevented from continuing to work in the profession. Why is the driving profession sacrosanct? If this perp ever drives again it certainly should not be as a professional driver.
This times one million - in the regulated professions (technical terms, but things like teaching, nursing, medicine which have legally defined standards of competency with regards fitness to practice), you can be 'struck off' permanently, or for a very long time. Surely we could apply the same here?
It wouldn't stop them driving for other purposes once their 'normal' ban has expired, but it would limit what they could do, limiting their harm. E.g. a struck off teacher can in many circumstances work as a private tutor even if they lose their Qualified Teacher Status. Something similar could be put in place for taxi drivers, HGV drivers, etc.
You don't half make some assumptions about what other people have said sometimes. I didn't say that I wanted the driver to go to prison, however the judge could have sent a signal by imposing a longer suspended sentence, making the suspended sentence period longer, imposing a longer period of unpaid work and a much longer driving ban. That's not actually calling for "revenge of the hang-em-high kind", it's calling for killing people with motorcars to be treated as a serious offence rather than something, at this sentencing level, roughly equivalent to a shoplifting spree.
Not sure how all of that follows.
As has been said many, many times on here, if you want to kill someone then do it with a car. Traffic offences involving a KSI are treated much lighter than other offences because there is an acceptance of a level of collaterlal damage that doesn't occur in other walks of life.
I don't see a stiff sentence and proper ban as revenge, but as a deterent and an demonstration that driving needs to be taken seriously and involves a high level of concentration.
And yet the court also doesn't seem to even want to try
I know this is the point, but it can be hard to hear "but enough about the victim, let's talk about you..."
I think the disconnect is between what we say we're expecting in the licence and in what people know as the reality of driving. You could say the courts are working correctly by merely reflecting reality. That actually driving consistently at a standard which would at least pass the driving test is rather the exception - and yet the death toll is rather low compared to the rest of the world. (Drivers still "get away with" a lot - see design notes below).
And humans are individually variable too - better or worse; "always careful" drivers on a good day can make terrible choices and errors when tired, stressed, distracted, when they're late, when it's night or the sun is low in the sky...
That's why I keep banging on about "sustainable safety" etc. I think if we're going to have mass motoring* we really ought to go a lot further in dealing with the reality of humans as fallible creatures. Many not well-motivated to "do their best". And some, frankly, not that smart - plus we all get old...
Fallible - but we understand many of the ways that people go wrong rather well and can design some of these out, and also design to reduce the consequences.
Car manufacturers know this (hence massive increases in vehicle safety features over time - although of course that has to feed back into "what can we sell..."). Designers know this (e.g. we have tons of clever engineering and human-centric design in things like motorways)...
* There seems zero chance of us not having mass motoring (albeit the Dutch and a few other places have managed to reduce the number of journeys driven by changing the pattern of driving). And literally no appetite for seriously restricting or even banning driving apart from the odd road.cc'er.
I always take these judicial comments as a recognition that the often the family of the victim will also be in the room hearing the sentence. Trite as it is, it's a human response to them. Rather than signalling a misunderstanding of the role, I think recognising that no sentence could compensate for their loss underlines that that is not and can not be the purpose of sentencing.
There may well be an element of that but I'm afraid such words too often precede pathetically weak sentences for me to believe that there isn't also at least an element of "so there's no real point in a stiff sentence" involved as well.
The judges abide by detailed sentencing guidelines. It's not so much "there's no point using the maximum sentence" as "the guidelines don't indicate that I should use the maximum". I'm not saying that I think this sentence is adequate. I'm just saying it's not necessarily the individual judge (though of course they have to apply the rules), but the sentencing framework that they work within. Here's the guideline for death by careless: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/offences/magistrates-court/item/causing-death-by-careless-or-inconsiderate-driving/ Looks like they assessed him as culpability C, mitigated by no previous convictions, aggravated by vulnerable victim, reduced for guilty plea etc.
This is why I think that causing someone's death by careless/dangerous driving should result in a lifetime ban. It at least provides the grieving family/friends with a modicum of relief that the driver won't be allowed a second chance to put another family through the same ordeal.
The purpose of sentencing may not be to compensate the family but it should give them a sense that justice has been done. Surely they have a right to expect that. Had the cyclist been killed by a gun then the charge would be manslaughter and if this sentence had been the result I would expect the family to be incensed by it. As others have said, prison may not be the answer (he stopped at the scene and seemed to show genuine remorse although pleading guilty to dangerous driving would have confirmed that) but a lengthy driving ban would not have gone amiss (just as if it ahd been a gun I would expect the firearms licence, or whatever is needed to own a gun, to be revoked).