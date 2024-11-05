Taxi driver who killed cyclist and blamed fatal crash on being "blinded by sun" gets six-month suspended sentence

A taxi driver has avoided jail and was instead given a six-month sentence suspended for 12 months and a one-year driving ban for hitting and killing a cyclist in Bradford, an incident that saw the professional driver make an "unsafe" right turn across a junction while "blinded by the sun".

Fiaz Hussain admitted causing the death of Jeremy Richardson by careless driving over the incident on Barkerend Road, at the junction with Gilpin Street, in the West Yorkshire city in June 2022.

Mr Richardson, 61, a "highly respected" headteacher and experienced cyclist, was cycling to work at Beckfoot Thornton school and was travelling downhill on the route at around 6.30am when Hussain was driving in the opposite direction. A reporter from Yorkshire Live was in court to hear how the 60-year-old taxi driver claimed he was "blinded by the sun", the prosecutor noting that he made the right turn across the cyclist's path "when it was unsafe to do so", hitting him and causing injuries which he later died from in hospital.

Hussain stopped at the scene and was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to the lesser causing death by careless driving charge in August.

Prosecuting, James Lake argued the safest option for Hussain would have been to have stopped or proceed with extreme caution due to the low sun, but instead he made the right turn across Mr Richardson's path.

The court heard that Hussain had worked as a taxi driver since 1990 and had a clean driving licence. He has been banned from driving for a year and will be required to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and attend 10 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge, Jonathan Gibson, noted Hussain had shown remorse and concluded Mr Richardson was a "highly respected headteacher in this city who over the course of his career had helped and supported so many pupils and staff".

"He is, and remains, sorely missed and it is certain that no sentence the court can impose would be able to compensate for his life at all," the judge said, handing down a six-month suspended sentence for Hussain.

The court also heard from Mr Richardson's wife Amanda who said her husband was "a talented and thoughtful teacher who always brought out the best in others". She added that she had received hundreds of messages from teachers and pupils who had remembered him fondly.