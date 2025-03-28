“14 years of inaction”: Cyclists accused of walking on tracks and “holding up buses” in protest at constant flooding on active travel route, forcing users to create DIY path “dangerously close” to controversial busway

A cycling and walking group in Cambridgeshire has criticised “fourteen years of inaction” by the local council after persistent flooding on “what should be an exemplar active travel route” has forced cyclists and pedestrians to create a makeshift path “dangerously close” to a controversial guided busway.

The maintenance track which runs along a section of the Cambridgeshire Guided Busway between Swavesey and St Ives is prone to seasonal flooding, a problem local campaigners say has grown worse in recent years. As a result, Cambridgeshire County Council, which runs the busway, has closed sections of the path and warned cyclists, walkers, and wheelers to avoid using it.

However, the path’s perennial closure has led to locals creating an informal path to avoid the water, which is extremely narrow, often muddy, and slopes towards the flood, and runs extremely close to the busway’s tracks – while one local has claimed that he has seen several cyclists riding on, and even walking along, the tracks, “holding up buses” in the process.

The Cambridgeshire Guided Busway, established in 2011, is a rapid transit system connecting Cambridge, Huntingdon, and St Ives using old rail lines, and at 16 miles constitutes the longest guided busway in the world.

However, the scheme has been marred by safety concerns following the deaths of two pedestrians and a cyclist in three separate incidents. In September 2018, cyclist Steve Moir was killed when he clipped a kerb on the shared path that runs along the busway, close to Clare College sports ground, and fell into the path of a bus.

Earlier this month, as part of an independent review into the deaths, Cambridgeshire County Council offered a “profound apology and contrition for the serious and systemic failings” which led to the three fatal incidents, along with another collision which left a boy with life-changing injuries, but pointed that as the busway was a “novel transport system”, there “were no national design standards, only recommended practices”.

And now, John Morris, leader of the Hunts Walking and Cycling Group, has called on the local authority and the Environment Agency to address the persistent flooding problem along the maintenance track “before we have another fatality”.

“People walking or wheeling have over the years created an informal narrow footpath along the top of the embankment to bypass the flood section of pathway,” Morris, who represents the 2,300-strong group, said this week, the Cambridge Independent reports.

“This informal narrow path is dangerously close to the guided busway track. A solution to the seasonal flooding must be designed and delivered before we have another serious injury or fatality on the guided busway.

“Fourteen years of inaction on what should be an exemplar active travel route between St Ives and Cambridge is simply not acceptable on this critical greenway used by many thousands of commuters and leisure users each year.”

Meanwhile, one local who uses the busway has said that he has witnessed a number of cyclists using not only the makeshift path, but also the bus tracks along the flooded section, posting a photo of one such occurrence on BlueSky earlier this year:

Cyclists and runners on DIY path next to Cambridgeshire Guided Busway (credit: Big Ron)

The bus user, who goes by the name Big Ron on BlueSky, also claimed that he has seen “cyclists literally walking their bikes down the busway, holding up the buses, presumably in protest against the flooded path”, a practice he described as “blood boiling”.

Earlier this year, the council installed signs along the flooded sections of the busway, urging locals to avoid using the path, and prompting one local to write on Facebook that “the Dutch wouldn’t have made this rookie error” concerning active travel design.

“The guided busway maintenance track, the path which runs alongside the busway, is closed in parts between Swavesey and St Ives to the public due to flooding,” a Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said this week.

“Just before this section, there is a gate which has closed the path and a sign which clearly states ‘flood, path ahead closed’.

“We would urge people – do not try and walk along the busway while it’s flooded. We are actively looking to resolve the flooding issue at this location so that it remains open all year.”

Of course, the track running alongside the Cambridgeshire Guided Busway isn’t the only active travel route in the UK prone to long closures thanks to persistent flooding.

In Bath last year, cyclists criticised the apparent lack of attention afforded by local authorities to active travel infrastructure, after it was confirmed that a tunnel which forms part of the National Cycle Network and provides a key commuter route for local cyclists was closed once again due to flooding – just over a week after reopening briefly for the first time in three months.

Opened in 2013, the Devonshire Tunnel is part of Bath’s Two Tunnels route, a shared-use path frequented by commuters and leisure cyclists seeking to avoid the city’s hills.

However, heavy rainfall in the area over the 2023 Christmas period, which overwhelmed a nearby damage drain currently awaiting repair, led to the tunnel being severely flooded and almost impassable by bike, with cyclists noting the presence of “large objects invisible below the water”, and Sustrans admitting that attempts to solve the drainage problem “could take some time”.