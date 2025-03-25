Campaigners who claim to "support cycle path" actually want major bike lane plan scrapped... to make way for dual carriageway

A proposal to improve active travel connections to enable locals to walk, wheel and cycle for their everyday journeys and to connect to public transport services more easily has been opposed by campaigners who, somewhat confusingly, describe themselves as in "support of a cycle path"... but also in favour of replacing the bike lane plans with an expansion of the road to a dual carriageway.

Midlothian Council hopes to deliver a start to works on the A7 in 2025/26, the project looking into active travel and sustainable transport improvements on the A7 corridor between Sheriffhall Park and Ride and Main Street in Newtongrange. In the council's own words, "The aim of the project is to improve active travel connections within the study area making it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle for their everyday journeys and to connect to public transport services more easily".

A7 corridor (credit: Midlothian Council)

A consultation survey is running until the end of the month, an online petition also appearing in response to the plans and calling for support in "opposing Midlothian Councils (sic.) plans to add cycle paths to the A7 corridor".

A7 active travel corridor proposal (credit: Midlothian Council)

It has attracted 486 signatures at the time of writing and begins with the statement: "To be clear, we support a cycle path, but it should be segregated from our congested road network to allow for road expansion."

"We, the undersigned, strongly oppose the proposed alterations to the A7 corridor between Sheriffhall Park and Ride and Main Street, Newtongrange, which focus on introducing dedicated walking, wheeling, and cycling lanes," it continues.

"This proposal, which prioritises cycling and active travel infrastructure, is being imposed on the community despite widespread opposition. The council is pushing an agenda that does not reflect the views of the majority of local residents and road users. The A7 is a crucial arterial route for vehicle traffic, and the proposed changes risk causing significant disruption, congestion, and inconvenience for thousands of daily commuters.

"This follows a pattern of decision-making that disregards public opinion. The recent enforcement of a blanket 20mph speed limit across Midlothian, despite strong opposition, is another example of the council ignoring the will of the people. This policy has caused frustration among drivers, increased journey times, and done little to improve road safety — yet the council proceeded with it regardless."

Despite the council currently urging residents to respond to its consultation survey with their views, the petition claims the project demonstrates a "disregard for public opinion".

"The council is advancing this project despite clear concerns from the majority of residents, drivers, and local businesses. This decision is being made without properly considering the impact on those who rely on this essential route for daily travel," it continued.

"Adding cycle lanes along the A7 will benefit only a small number of cyclists, many of whom are unlikely to use the infrastructure regularly due to Scotland’s challenging weather and the distances involved. Prioritising cycle lanes over more urgent transport needs serves a minority interest at the expense of the majority.

"The A7 is a key route for thousands of drivers and currently one of the only routes through the area with minimal restrictions to traffic flow. Instead of reducing capacity by introducing cycle lanes, the road should be expanded to a dual carriageway to meet the growing demand for vehicle travel. The current proposal risks worsening traffic congestion and delays, negatively impacting commuters, local businesses, and the wider community."

The campaigners also claim similar schemes have seen "minimal use" and the "increased congestion from lane reduction would lead to higher vehicle emissions, worsening air quality", although no evidence is given to back up the claims.

The petition concludes by suggesting the consultation is also unfair as it does not ask residents if they oppose the scheme as a whole, instead asking which options they prefer. It also suggests — despite the earlier claim that "to be clear, we support a cycle path" — the council should "halt the current plans for cycle lanes and active travel infrastructure" and "focus on expanding the A7 into a dual carriageway to ease congestion and improve traffic flow".