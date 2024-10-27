Sir Chris Hoy’s “brave” terminal cancer revelation prompts near sevenfold increase in prostate cancer advice searches, says NHS

The number of visits to the NHS website for prostate cancer symptoms advice rose by 672 per cent following Sir Chris Hoy’s announcement that his cancer diagnosis is terminal, the health service has said.

Last weekend, Hoy – Britain’s second-most decorated Olympian of all time with six golds on the track – revealed that he has terminal stage four prostate cancer, and was told last year by doctors that he has two to four years to live.

According to NHS England, in the 48 hours after the 11-time world champion sprinter’s announcement, there were 14,478 visits to its webpage on prostate cancer symptoms – nearly eight times more than during the same period the previous week, when there were 1,876 visits.

Visits to the page peaked on Sunday, the day of Hoy’s announcement, with 8,816 visits, which is the equivalent of one visit every 10 seconds.

> Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis is terminal and he has two to four years to live: “I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown”

“We’re very sorry to hear about Chris’s prognosis, but his decision to speak so openly about it could save lives by encouraging people to come forward sooner with their symptoms,” NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Cancer Professor, Peter Johnson, said in a statement.

“Thanks to his bravery, we have seen a significant spike in people accessing vital information on our website about the signs and symptoms of cancer.

“One in two people will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime and detecting the disease early gives the best chance of successful treatment.

“So, I would urge anyone who’s noticed unusual or worrying symptoms to please contact their GP practice”.

Responding to the figures released by the NHS, Hoy said the “massive increase” in men seeking advice has been a “huge comfort” to him and his family.

“I’ve been utterly blown by the love and support that we’ve received this week following my announcement that my cancer is stage four,” the 48-year-old said in a post on Instagram.

“I understand there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice about prostate cancer in the last few days and that’s been a huge comfort to us, to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing.”

“Being diagnosed with stage four cancer is not the news anyone imagines hearing, and it obviously came as a huge shock. We’ve taken the time to process it as a family and I now have a deep resolve to turn this incredibly difficult diagnosis into something more positive,” continued Hoy, who is releasing a memoir next month while organising a charity ride for 2025 called Tour de 4.

Meanwhile, Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2021, said: “I am in awe of Chris’ courage. He’s done the country such an enormous service by being as open and as positive as he has been.

“From my own experience with cancer, I know how crucial it is to catch it as early as possible, so it is truly encouraging to see more people educating themselves about the symptoms of this awful disease.

“We are investing in research to find better ways of testing for prostate cancer, so that we can give people the best chances of survival”.

In his interview with the Sunday Times last week, Hoy said that he was initially seeking medical treatment for a shoulder injury and had been referred for a scan, when he learned that he had a tumour on his shoulder.

Two days later, doctors told Hoy the primary cancer is in his prostate, but that it had spread to his bones with tumours in his spine, rib, shoulder, pelvis, and hip.

Saying that he would “unravel into breathless, sleepless despair”, the 48-year-old and his wife Sarra agreed to be as honest as possible with their two young children Callum and Chloe, telling them over dinner in November last year that Hoy had cancer.

To keep his condition private, Hoy opted for a cold cap, which meant he didn’t lose his hair but felt “like your head [was] in a vice”. He also said he was “absolutely broken” and felt “like a wimp” after a particularly violent allergic reaction to his second round of chemotherapy.

With his chemo ending in spring, Hoy regained full physical fitness, saying he had only missed five full days of riding his bike throughout the treatment. He has also returned to broadcasting, and was working with the BBC during last week’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships, when his terminal diagnosis was announced.

Sadly, Hoy revealed more distressing news for the family, announcing that Sarra was also diagnosed with uncurable multiple sclerosis (MS), telling him in December of last year.

Writing on Instagram this week, Sarra thanked friends and the wider public for their “kind, thoughtful, and helpful messages” regarding her and husband’s health.

“Completely overwhelmed by your kind, thoughtful, and helpful messages,” Sarra said. “Many people say they don’t know what to say – that’s ok, you don’t need to have the words – just taking the time to message has been like a soothing balm to the soul. Thank you.

“I’ve been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven-fold and that Chris’s story is likely to save countless lives. This takes my breath away.

“Life is wonderful. We are excited about the future. We have so many more adventures planned... And I am so fortunate to get to do it all with Chris, the most incredible person I've ever met.

“Watching him on the BBC at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity, and humility. I've said it before and I’ll say it again – he truly is my real life superhero.”

Advice on spotting the symptoms of prostate cancer can be found on NHS England’s website.