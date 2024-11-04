Is Ridley set to launch a radical new aero bike? Pro riders spotted undergoing bike fits on mystery frameset

Uno-X Mobility riders have been spotted having bike fits on what appears to be an unreleased Ridley road bike, with an unconventional front end more akin to a time trial or track bike. Could this be a new aero road bike from the Belgian brand?

Ridley returns to the pro peloton in 2025 after announcing it will be the official bike partner for the Norwegian cycling team Uno-X Mobility, sponsoring both the men's and women's teams from January 1st with a significant 10-year sponsorship deal in place.

This season, Uno-X riders have been riding Dare road bikes, but those could soon be replaced by what appears to be Ridley’s latest aero bike, reportedly shared - and then swiftly deleted - from a pro rider's Instagram account before being revived by the CyclingSpy's Instagram page.

The riders were spotted undergoing bike fits, and initially, the disconnected hoses made us think it might be the brand’s time trial bike with road bars attached. We also thought it resembled their track bike.

However, on closer inspection, we noticed a key difference in the shaping at the back of the headtube. Ridley’s dedicated TT model, the Dean Fast Disc, and their track bike, the Arena Fast, both feature a diagonal section at the back of the headtube. In contrast, the headtube on this new bike extends straight up.

While are sparce at the moment, from what we can make out, the writing on the headtube appears to say "Noah Fast", which is Ridley's current aero road bike. However, this new model would be a radical change from the existing Noah Fast, which features thinner, curved tubes. This new bike has straighter lines and a considerably deeper headtube - a trend we are seeing across many new models, including the team's old Dare bikes, as brands take advantage of the new UCI rules.

While many brands like Specialized, Trek, and Colnago are opting for a one-bike-does-it-all approach, this new model appears to be a fully-fledged aero bike, with the Belgian brand maintaining separate aero and lightweight road bikes in their lineup.

There's nothing on the UCI List of Approved Models of Framesets just yet but we'll update you if and when we know more.

