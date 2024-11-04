"Misinformation" claiming "dangerous" new cycle lane would increase collisions proved wrong as council celebrates new layout reducing incidents and creating "safer environment" for all road users

In a victory for one council's persistence to complete an active travel project, the number of collisions and incidents on a Swansea road where a cycle lane was built have been significantly reduced, Swansea Council having persevered with the bike lane despite "irresponsible" spread of "misinformation" during its construction.

WalesOnline reported the reduction in incidents on Mayals Road in Swansea, a route where a one-mile stretch of cycling infrastructure was installed in 2020-21. In the 10 years leading up to 2020 there had been "26 vehicle-related accidents [collisions]", nine of which were classed as serious.

> "Intimidating behaviour" sees police called to cycle lane consultation, as council cancels next event to "protect members of staff involved"

As per South Wales Police stats, in the three years prior to its construction there were six incidents on the road, three classed as serious and three "slight" ones, Swansea Council reporting that in the same three-year timeframe since the active travel project was completed there has been just one "slight" incident, which involved the driver of a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The project, which consists of an on-road cycle lane segregated from drivers and pedestrians (although at some junctions it returns to the road), was funded by Welsh Government investment and also saw the speed limit reduced to 20mph.

> "Far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists": 20mph speed limit analysis hailed "astonishing", with drivers' journeys just 45 seconds longer

A councillor from the area said it was especially "pleasing" to see the collision numbers fall as the council "had to contend with some misinformation that was being distributed irresponsibly" during the construction, suggesting the new route was "dangerous and would lead to more accidents [collisions]".

"When these routes are designed, a lot of effort goes into ensuring the improvements have road safety at the heart of them and consider all road users," Cllr Andrew Stevens said. "It's pleasing to know that the works carried out along Mayals Road have led to a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

"A major part of our efforts to increase walking and cycling routes across Swansea is to create a safe environment that gives the public confidence to choose sustainable modes of transport such as cycling and walking."

Cycle lanes are a popular target for NIMBY objection and criticism from local residents, the example set by Swansea Council suggesting that there are road safety gains to be achieved if projects are seen through.

Despite the apparent success in reducing collisions, one Mayals Road resident told the Welsh news website that "cyclists never had a problem" on the route before the cycle lane. Paul Kane claimed that the active travel scheme has not brought any benefits, an attitude seemingly at odds with the statistical facts provided by South Wales Police and celebrated by Swansea Council.