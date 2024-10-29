Support road.cc

Live blog

Cycle lane plans opposed because residents will no longer be able to illegally park on grass verges outside homes “while having parties” – despite project including 16 new legal spaces; 2025 Tour de France routes announced + more on the live blog

It’s Tour de France route announcement day and, when he’s not busy finalising his travel plans for next July, Ryan Mallon’s here to keep you updated with all the latest cycling news and views on the Tuesday live blog
Tue, Oct 29, 2024
09:07
Gracefield Road, Dublin (Google Maps)
Cycle lane plans opposed because residents will no longer be able to illegally park on grass verges outside homes “while having parties” – despite project including 16 new legal spaces

Ah, the old ‘loss of parking spaces’ chestnut.

Whether it’s in residential areas or near town centres, councillors, business owners, and a few nervy local NIMBYs will all greet the looming spectre of some new protected cycling infrastructure with the same piercing exclamation: ‘But what about the car parking spaces?!’

We’ve heard it all in the past, from residents in York opposing a new active travel and public transport overhaul in the city because they were worried about losing parking spaces on the street, to Brighton-based business owners who were scathing of the council’s plans to remove two car parking spots, to make way for eight hire bike spaces.

But in Dublin this week, things have taken an even stranger turn on the NIMBY (or should that be Not Outside My House?) front.

IrishCycle.com has reported that plans for a new cycling and walking scheme in the city have been opposed by councillors due to the potential loss of car parking spaces – which, judging by the road in question, means that residents will no longer be able to illegally park on the grass verges or footpaths outside their homes.

Parked cars on Brookwood Avenue, Dublin (Google Maps)

And, to make things even more ridiculous, the cycle lane scheme in question even includes provision for 16 actual, legal car parking spaces – so residents don’t have to abandon their cars on the grass or pavement anymore, like this:

Brookwood Avenue, Dublin, parked cars (Google Maps)

Won’t someone please think of the illegally parked cars?

But that hasn’t stopped the usual opposition from rearing its head – But, hey, anything to stop a new cycle lane, eh?

In a recent committee meeting at Dublin City Council, independent Barry Heneghan called on his fellow councillors to agree “that this North Central Area Committee notes that residents of Gracefield Road and Brookwood Avenue are unhappy with the proposed number of parking bays outside residences along the route of the Gracefield Road to Vernon Avenue Walking and Cycling Scheme and calls for the inclusion of additional parking bays to be added to the scheme design that would be commensurate with current parking capacity, and that this be communicated to residents, before the project goes to the tender stage.”

The council’s response to Heneghan’s motion noted that the local authority was formalising 16 car parking spaces as part of the scheme (though it didn’t point out, unfortunately, that the current spaces highlighted by Heneghan are, in fact, illegal).

The council also said that providing any extra spaces would cause issues with trees and utility boxes, and that residents could apply to convert their garden spaces into a parking facility.

“It is proposed to create sixteen areas that will facilitate parking along sections of the route,” official said. “These will be at various locations along Gracefield Road and Brookwood Avenue. Providing additional locations for parking would be unreasonable, as it would require removal of trees and utility infrastructure.”

Brookwood Avenue, Dublin (Google Maps)

However, Heneghan responded by saying the scheme would be unfair on residents who want to host parties. Yes, that’s right.

“I don’t think it is really fair, I think people are not really considering mobility issues, people having a family party or anything like that,” he said.

“Just to show my support for the residents, the amount of car spots that are being removed should be added to the scheme. It’s ridiculous for any residents who are living on the road, they want their car spots and there is space and there is area where they [the project team] could omit a tree and put in two more car spots.

“People who are having people over [to visit], people who are elderly, they need those car spots.”

> Residents' anger at plans to scrap car parking for cycle lane, but council transport director says walking and cycling should be "prioritised" as "there's just not room for everything"

However, not everyone was on board with Heneghan’s party-based amendment.

“I don’t know how many car parking spaces are being sought here, is there a number?” asked Social Democrat Paddy Monahan. “Because if we’re going to fundamentally undermine a scheme which has been designed by the engineers, I’d like to know exactly what we are agreeing with.

Monahan also said it was “magical thinking” to think councillors could “sprinkle magical dust” to provide for everything on a project with limited street space, on a street which already has a “huge number” of parking spaces.

Nevertheless, Deirdre Heney of Fianna Fáil added that those designing active travel schemes should put themselves in the position of the “people losing parking spaces” and “maybe go halfway or whatever”, because residents are “sharing the road space”.

Yes, the space that is currently grass on a public street, and is illegal to park on, which will make way as part of the scheme for proper parking… Oh, I give up.

11:44
Throwback Tour day: Host of legendary climbs set to return to Tour de France for 2025, with Mont Ventoux, Hautacam, Superbagnères, and La Plagne all featured as summit finishes (plus mountain time trial to Peyragudes) in epic, brutal route
2025 Tour de France route

A lot to digest in next year’s Tour de France Hommes route, from a Ventoux rendezvous to an epic trio of stages in the Pyrenees, some nuggets for 1980s cycling nostalgia merchants (La Plagne! Superbagnères!), and two interesting time trials (one flat, one not so much), plus a lot else in between.

I’ll get back to you soon with some fully (or at least partially) formed thoughts, but it’s clear that, if Pogačar, Vingegaard, and Evenepoel are all fit and in form, it could be one for the ages.

See, I told you it was like Christmas!

11:22
Kasia Niewiadoma, stage eight, Alpe d’Huez, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)
“The level in women’s cycling is rising”: Longest ever edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes set to feature Col de Joux-Plane and brutal Col de la Madeleine summit finish

This is like Christmas Day…

Your cycling watching summer is currently being planned out by Christian Prudhomme and Marion Rousse at ASO’s annual fancy shindig in Paris, and it looks like it’s going to be a cracker.

2025 Tour de France Femmes route

First up this morning, we had the news that the women’s peloton is set for the longest and hardest edition yet of the modern iteration of the Tour de France Femmes, which will take place across nine days and conclude with a gruelling three days in the Alps, featuring legendary climbs like the Col de Joux-Plane and the fearsome Col de la Madeleine.

A Grand Départ in Brittany, one of France’s cycling heartlands, will coincide with the first two stages of the men’s race and means a grippy opening few days, with stage one finishing on Plumelec’s famous uphill drag to the Côte de Cadoudal.

A series of three rolling yet tough days will give the sprinters a chance, before a hilly finale in Guéret on stage five.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage 7

And then out come the big guns. Stage six represents a not so gentle introduction into the Alps, with three sizeable if surmountable climbs near the finish in Ambert, before things really kick into gear the following day, which will see the riders tackle the Col du Granier (8.9km at 5.4 per cent), before a rapid descent to the finish in Chambéry.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage eight

The legendary slopes of the Col de la Madeleine on the eighth stage could well prove pivotal in deciding the final yellow jersey, with its 18.6km, 8.1 per cent slopes hosting a summit finish, while the mighty Col de Joux-Plane could form a springboard for some last-ditch attacks on the final stage, which will end with a draggy finish to Châtel.

Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage 9

“The level in women's cycling is rising and that's why we have nine stages instead of eight. And nine hard ones,” race organiser Marion Rousse said this morning, while revealing the race details.

Now that’s an understatement.

10:52
Kasia Niewiadoma wins the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
Cycling’s crypto fascination continues, as Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma’s Canyon-SRAM team set to become Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto from 2025

I’ll be honest with you, I had completely forgot all about cryptocurrency and blockchains, and all that other virtual nothingness (two years is a long time in the cycling crypto world, apparently), until I read Canyon-SRAM’s latest press release this morning, which announced that this year’s Tour de France Femmes winners will henceforth be known as Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, in a three-year deal signed in Monaco last week.

Of course, this isn’t the first time cycling has dipped its toe in the crypto pool – just as Colnago, or Wout van Aert, or Rich Mitch – but Canyon-SRAM’s new title sponsor does mark the first time that a Bitcoin company has put its name to a team since Qhubeka’s ill-fated partnership with the mysterious NextHash in 2021.

According to Canyon-SRAM’s press release, the Poland-based zondacrypto is one of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region’s largest regulated cryptocurrency exchange marketplaces (I don’t know either), with licenses to operate in Italy, Switzerland, Cyprus, Lithuania, Slovakia, Estonia, and Canada and “serving a growing community of over 1.3 million active users”.

Kasia Niewiadoma , 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

 (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

“We’re excited to welcome zondacrypto as one of our main partners starting in 2025,” team manager Ronny Lauke, who guided Kasia Niewiadoma to her maiden Tour de France Femmes title this summer, said.

“As we evolve as a team, it’s essential to align with partners that share our drive for innovation and ambition. The dynamic approach to digital finance that zondacrypto has, coupled with its vision for the future, makes it the perfect partner to help us push boundaries both on and off the bike.

“Together as CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, we look forward to forging new paths and continuing to elevate women’s cycling globally.”

Meanwhile, Przemysław Kral, zondacrypto’s CEO (so apparently they are aware of capital letters), added: “zondacrypto holds the yellow jersey of the cryptocurrency industry leader in the CEE region. Now we are riding together with the world’s leading cycling team, which includes the last winner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on board. As a brand, we are very committed to supporting female sports. We are already partners of Magdalena Fręch and Giro d’Italia Women. And now it’s time to start racing together and achieve many more successes.”

Let’s just hope they agree on a letter case before the season starts…

10:17
Cav for the 2025 Tour?!

It’s Tour de France route presentation day, and Sir Mark of Cavendish is in the building.

Does that mean the 35-time Tour stage winner has decided to backtrack once again on his retirement plans, and has jetted over to Paris to scout out opportunities for stage win number 36?

No, it almost certainly does not. Though you never can tell with Cav… Actually, you know what, this time, you definitely can.

10:09
Reasons to avoid Strava, #39: Because it could… errr, put world leaders in danger?
Strava Premium (annual subscription) RCCR

> Bodyguard Strava use putting Trump, Macron, Biden and other world leaders in danger, French newspaper investigation claims

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

7 comments

Avatar
Cugel | 1 hour ago
5 likes

As the blinkers that create motornormativity begin to slide from more & more eyes, its becoming increasingly obvious that the Kingdom of Cardom needs a revolution to rid us of the many harms, drag-anchors and general degradations that the plague of motorised transports are causing.

* No parking on the shared roads, verges, pavements or any other supposedly common-ground meant for the many different purposes of all and everyone. Why do car owners get free car parking on public roads and other other infrastructure? Large fine & towing-off for all offenders.

* Road rationing, so that gridlocks and jams can't occur - auto gates across high-usage roads that are approaching their capacity for keeping traffic moving, with admittance only for a) cars with more than two occupants; bicyles, motorbikes and other small meant-for-one-person transporters.

* Speed limits much lower than the current limits, which paradoxically tends to prevent jams and gridlocks, as well as reducing the harms done when the incompetant crash into folk.

* Far more LTNs, with large parking areas next to major roads, park & ride schemes or similar arrangements to keep cars out of residential, shopping and other spaces meant for people not motorised status-weapons.

* Much higher VAT added to larger cars, to discourage the selling & buying of SUVs, cars with 5 seats of which only one is ever occupied, etc..

All these things and several other car-reducing policies are possible ... and beneficial, even to the car-addicted. The question is: which politicians are brave enough to implement them against the intial outcry from the usual suspects? They don't have to be that brave, as after a year or two, everyone will get used to it, like it and wonder why they ever put up with motornormativity to the degree we all do now.

Avatar
OldRidgeback | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Won't somebody think of the illegal parking?

Avatar
Beachboy | 2 hours ago
4 likes

When will the cagers understand, the only reason we need cycle lanes is because of dangerous drivers. If they started to drive safely as per the highway code and watch the road instead of their phones we would not need them.

Avatar
Pub bike replied to Beachboy | 2 hours ago
2 likes

They are also needed to make it safer for cyclists to pass the endless queues of stationary or very slow moving cars and other motor vehicles stuck in traffic jams blocking the roads.

Avatar
brooksby | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Surely the council's response should be to say, "No problem - we won't bother with the new cycle lane, but in that case we will have a lot more money available for traffic enforcement so as to keep people safe, and that will most definitely include enforcement upon people illegally parking".

Avatar
bensynnock replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

But enforcing traffic rules is a tax on the honest motorist !!

Avatar
brooksby replied to bensynnock | 7 min ago
0 likes

bensynnock wrote:

But enforcing traffic rules is a tax on the otherwise law-abiding honest motorist !!

Fixed it 4

