Cycle lane plans opposed because residents will no longer be able to illegally park on grass verges outside homes “while having parties” – despite project including 16 new legal spaces; 2025 Tour de France routes announced + more on the live blog

Ah, the old ‘loss of parking spaces’ chestnut.

Whether it’s in residential areas or near town centres, councillors, business owners, and a few nervy local NIMBYs will all greet the looming spectre of some new protected cycling infrastructure with the same piercing exclamation: ‘But what about the car parking spaces?!’

We’ve heard it all in the past, from residents in York opposing a new active travel and public transport overhaul in the city because they were worried about losing parking spaces on the street, to Brighton-based business owners who were scathing of the council’s plans to remove two car parking spots, to make way for eight hire bike spaces.

But in Dublin this week, things have taken an even stranger turn on the NIMBY (or should that be Not Outside My House?) front.

IrishCycle.com has reported that plans for a new cycling and walking scheme in the city have been opposed by councillors due to the potential loss of car parking spaces – which, judging by the road in question, means that residents will no longer be able to illegally park on the grass verges or footpaths outside their homes.

And, to make things even more ridiculous, the cycle lane scheme in question even includes provision for 16 actual, legal car parking spaces – so residents don’t have to abandon their cars on the grass or pavement anymore, like this:

Won’t someone please think of the illegally parked cars?

But that hasn’t stopped the usual opposition from rearing its head – But, hey, anything to stop a new cycle lane, eh?

In a recent committee meeting at Dublin City Council, independent Barry Heneghan called on his fellow councillors to agree “that this North Central Area Committee notes that residents of Gracefield Road and Brookwood Avenue are unhappy with the proposed number of parking bays outside residences along the route of the Gracefield Road to Vernon Avenue Walking and Cycling Scheme and calls for the inclusion of additional parking bays to be added to the scheme design that would be commensurate with current parking capacity, and that this be communicated to residents, before the project goes to the tender stage.”

The council’s response to Heneghan’s motion noted that the local authority was formalising 16 car parking spaces as part of the scheme (though it didn’t point out, unfortunately, that the current spaces highlighted by Heneghan are, in fact, illegal).

The council also said that providing any extra spaces would cause issues with trees and utility boxes, and that residents could apply to convert their garden spaces into a parking facility.

“It is proposed to create sixteen areas that will facilitate parking along sections of the route,” official said. “These will be at various locations along Gracefield Road and Brookwood Avenue. Providing additional locations for parking would be unreasonable, as it would require removal of trees and utility infrastructure.”

However, Heneghan responded by saying the scheme would be unfair on residents who want to host parties. Yes, that’s right.

“I don’t think it is really fair, I think people are not really considering mobility issues, people having a family party or anything like that,” he said.

“Just to show my support for the residents, the amount of car spots that are being removed should be added to the scheme. It’s ridiculous for any residents who are living on the road, they want their car spots and there is space and there is area where they [the project team] could omit a tree and put in two more car spots.

“People who are having people over [to visit], people who are elderly, they need those car spots.”

> Residents' anger at plans to scrap car parking for cycle lane, but council transport director says walking and cycling should be "prioritised" as "there's just not room for everything"

However, not everyone was on board with Heneghan’s party-based amendment.

“I don’t know how many car parking spaces are being sought here, is there a number?” asked Social Democrat Paddy Monahan. “Because if we’re going to fundamentally undermine a scheme which has been designed by the engineers, I’d like to know exactly what we are agreeing with.

Monahan also said it was “magical thinking” to think councillors could “sprinkle magical dust” to provide for everything on a project with limited street space, on a street which already has a “huge number” of parking spaces.

Nevertheless, Deirdre Heney of Fianna Fáil added that those designing active travel schemes should put themselves in the position of the “people losing parking spaces” and “maybe go halfway or whatever”, because residents are “sharing the road space”.

Yes, the space that is currently grass on a public street, and is illegal to park on, which will make way as part of the scheme for proper parking… Oh, I give up.