The pros' favourite race wheels just got faster! Vision launches new all-carbon Metron RS wheels

Vision supplies more World Tour teams with race wheels than any other manufacturer, and today, the legendary US innovator is expanding its lineup. The new Metron RS (Racing Series) wheelsets are the brand’s first full carbon models (yep, carbon spokes are here to stay), designed to be faster, lighter, and more aerodynamic than the previous flagship Metron SL range. They're available in 45mm and 60mm rim depths and prices start at £3,109.

2025 Vision Metron RS wheelset (credit: Vision)

Vision has long been respected by the pros to deliver high-performance cycling components, and the brand's wheels in particular are often considered the aerodynamic benchmark of the men's and women's WorldTour pelotons. Now, Vision says that the latest Metron RS wheels are designed to compete with the most established wheel manufacturers in the industry.

Vision was founded in Kona in 1993, and was the first brand to introduce integrated carbon handlebars for triathlon and time trial racing before committing to wheel manufacturing in 2007.

In 2014, Vision partnered with Cannondale Pro Team, supporting riders like Peter Sagan, and has since maintained a strong presence in the pro peloton. Today, four men's WorldTour teams are rolling on Vision wheels: Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Bahrain Victorious, EF Education-EasyPost, and XDS Astana Team.

2025 Vision Metron RS 45 wheels riding shot (credit: Vision)

Before getting into the details, here are the key highlights of the new Metron RS wheels that will be used by the world's best at the biggest road races on the calendar in 2025 and beyond:

Full-carbon construction

9% faster (Metron 45 RS) and 6% faster (Metron 60 RS) compared to respective Metron SL wheelsets

7% lighter than the Metron SL wheels

Wider 23mm internal rim width

Enhanced lateral and torsional stiffness

New PRS engagement system - 72-teeth (5 degree engagement angle)

T-shaped, anti-rotation spoke design so the carbon spokes will always stay in place

Wider, rounder spoke edges to enhance aerodynamic performance

2025 Vision Metron RS wheels being built (credit: Vision)

It's no surprise, then, that Vision says its Metron wheels are the brand's "fastest and most aerodynamic product line". Vision is proud that everything from the research and development to the assembly line is taken care of internally.

9% faster

According to Vision's wind tunnel testing, the new Metron 45 RS wheels are 9% faster, and the Metron 60 RS wheels 6% faster when compared to comparable steel-spoked Metron SL wheelsets.

Vision attributes much of this gain to the increased width of the wheels, stating that "28mm tyres show a significant aero improvement in both drag value and drag behaviour compared to past tests with 23mm and 25mm tyres."

Additional gains come from the carbon spokes, which now feature a wider, rounder edge. "This particular shape helps reducing the “negative” effect coming from the side wind, enhancing the aerodynamic performance", says Vision.

2025 Vision Metron RS wind tunnel testing (credit: Vision)

Of course, speed is pointless without control, but thankfully Vision assures us that despite the aerodynamic improvements, "a rider won't perceive any differences of stability and handling feelings between Metron RS and Metron SL wheels."

Lower weight

Vision acknowledges that "aerodynamic differences are narrow between the top aerodynamic wheels in the market", so much of the performance focus has now shifted towards reducing system weight in wheelsets.

This trend has become increasingly apparent in recent years, with more wheelsets adopting carbon spokes and minimised hubs to significantly reduce overall weight. Vision has taken a similar approach, resulting in a 7% weight reduction compared to the Metron SL wheels that the pros have been seen on up until now. The end result is a claimed weight of 1,290g for the 45 RS wheelset and 1,390g for the 60 RS wheels.

2025 Vision Metron RS 45 rim (credit: Vision)

Much of the weight savings are attributed to the switch to carbon spokes, laced in a 2:1 pattern, which alone is said to save 108 grams per wheelset compared to steel spokes.

Vision hasn't stopped there. It claims to have improved the lamination process, and now use moulded graphics (graphics that are applied during the moulding and lamination processes) which results in a further saving of 22 grams.

Updated rim design

It's no secret that road bike wheels are getting wider and wider, and despite the low weight, Vision has brought its Metron RS wheelsets bang up to date with an increased hook width - now up to 23mm from a previous 21mm.

2025 Vision Metron RS 60 wheelset (credit: Vision)

This means the new wheels will pair nicely with today's wider tyres and are are optimised around 28mm rubber, but if you want to use wider then they will also benefit from better aerodynamic efficiency. It's not just about aerodynamics though - the increased air volume of a larger internal width is also said to result in better rolling performance and vibration absorption/comfort.

More tech = less weight and more durability

Vision introduced us to what it calls the 'PRS standard' on the Metron SL wheels that launched in 2021 - but this latest wheelset is said to use an upgraded and redesigned version, with a 72-tooth CNC-machined ratchet ring to deliver a 5 degree engagement angle.

The hub shells have also been redesigned. The new V1000 hub is once again said to reduce weight, and the freehub has seen further machining . Vision also reckons that the hubs allow for tool-less maintenance, and once inside you'll find ceramic bearings.

2025 Vision Metron RS hub (credit: Vision)

Just like we've seen with other uber-premium wheelsets, the Metron RS wheels have "in-mould finished carbon spoke holes". This means that instead of being drilled, these holes are moulded directly into the rim, allowing continuous carbon fibres to reinforce the area. This design is said to increase the contact surface between the rim and nipple for improved strength and durability.

As we mentioned earlier, the new wheels now use carbon spokes - but this isn't just for weight saving. The T-shaped spokes have an anti-rotation head spoke design, ensuring the spokes stay in place under stress. This change is also said to result in improved torsional stiffness for faster acceleration, and a "significant improvement in lateral stiffness compared to the Metron SL."

Pricing and spec

Metron 60 RS £3,179

2025 Vision Metron RS 60 wheelset (credit: Vision)

Full carbon rim

60mm rim depth

Internal rim width 23mm

External rim width 33mm

Tubeless ready

PRS hubs with DP spokes

Centerlock rotor mount

Bladed carbon spokes

Freehub MS 12s SRAM XD

Weight 1,390g

Metron 45 RS £3,109

2025 Vision Metron RS 45 wheelset (credit: Vision)

Full carbon rim

45mm rim depth

Internal rim width 23mm

External rim width 31.1mm

Tubeless ready

PRS hubs with DP spokes

Centerlock rotor mount

Bladed carbon spokes

Freehub MS 12s SRAM XD

Weight 1,290g

2025 Vision Metron RS 45 wheels riding shot (credit: Vision)

For more information, head over to Vision's website.