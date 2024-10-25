“Putting cycling behind a paywall isn’t how to grow the sport”: Fans react to “awful, disgraceful” news of ITV losing Tour de France broadcast rights, Does Pogačar lack morals for signing bumper new contract with UAE Team Emirates? + more on the live blog

Shocking, disastrous, awful, disgraceful… Lots of horrible adjectives Warner Bros Discovery might not have expected to see when announcing the news that Eurosport was to become the sole broadcaster of Tour de France from 2026 onwards, meaning that all those with free-to-air television would lose out on watching cycling’s biggest event on ITV.

Besides being a subscription-based service, this also means fans would have to be content with substituting Ned Boulting’s commentary with… erm, Carlton Kirby.

road.cc contacted ITV for an official statement, and a spokesperson got back saying: “Nothing for ITV to add on this one.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The announcement from this morning all but means a death knell for the channel’s coverage of the race, which tonnes of fans seemed to enjoy and cherish, despite the otherwise persistent groans about cuts to adverts about life insurances, donkey sanctuaries and funeral homes.

Here’s what road.cc readers and other cycling fans have had to say about the whole deal, and yes, it’s 99.99 per cent, let’s say, not positive.

james-o: Ah well.. there goes the last of my interest in racing. Won't be getting Eurosport just for this. I will miss the ITV coverage though, the commentary team were brilliant and part of the summer for me since the mid 80s. Maybe I'll plan a tour out to France to see it by the roadside.

Rendel Harris: Personally I'm happy to shell out my £6.99 a month for all three GTs, all the monuments and major stage races that you get with Eurosport/Discovery but I think it's a real mistake not to have a least a highlights package available on free to air. As I suspect many on here of my vintage did, I first got into cycle racing through seeing the Channel 4 highlights from 1984 (?) onwards and it formed the basis of a lifetime of devotion. My other two favourite sports, rugby union and cricket, have been severely damaged in terms of fanbase and encouraging young people to get involved by making shortsighted decisions to grab the cash and not have any free to air coverage, even highlights; sad to see cycling going the same way. So now any kids whose parents can't afford/don't want to pay for Eurosport will get to see cycle racing on TV once every couple of years at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics?

Natrix: Wow, absolutely gutted with that news. I've watched every one of the tours on ITV (and lots previously on C4), really love the highlights programme. The comentators are a great bunch, was chatting with Ned a couple of days ago and he didn't mention this.

Some more comments from social media…

“Urgh, Eurosport highlights are utterly terrible. Less ‘highlights’, more ‘randomly show however many final kilometres fit into our run time’. This plus the loss of GCN+ is continued bad news for the viewing public.”

“ITV 4 commentary was by far better than Discovery but live coverage was ruined by constant advert breaks filled with hugely depressing ads for dying donkeys and funeral plans. However, the ITV4 highlights were basically unmissable and when I was working were my main access to Coverage.”

“Very sad news for the event, Eurosport highlights are absolute garbage.”

“That’s not good, should be on more than one channel so more people have access to view. Unfortunately the biggest cheque has won again!!”

“That’s that then. Won’t be able to watch the Tour after 2026. Can't afford Eurosport. Disappointing as really enjoy Ned Boulting and David Millar along with the rest of the ITV Cycling team.”

“That doubly sucks because ITV4's coverage elevates a sports programme well above the usual boring sports show by being witty, non-sycophantic and informative about the wider picture. Can’t bear to watch other cycling shows without the fantastic presenters + commentators on ITV4.”

“WTF!! So ITV Cycling is going to be done with by 2026?? This isn’t right, Sky have taken football away from free tv for the most part and a sport as small as cycling, begging for more views, which help sponsors and the sport in general is now behind a paywall?? What a joke!!”

“As much as I enjoy Eurosport’s coverage, having free to air on ITV is really important. I think this is a bad thing. I feel for everyone connected with ITV cycling and everything they have built.”

And finally on a lighter note, Lance Rossiter wrote: “Carlton Kirby laughing at his own jokes is worth the subscription!!!” I don’t know if I agree with that or not…