Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis is terminal and he has two to four years to live: “I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown”

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that he has terminal Stage four prostate cancer, and was told last year by doctors that he has two to four years to live.
The 48-year-old – Britain’s second-most decorated Olympian with six golds on the track – says he found out his prognosis last September. Publicly, Hoy said in February that he was undergoing treatment after a cancer diagnosis.
It is only now that Hoy has revealed the full details to the media via an interview with the Sunday Times, which he says was “stressful”, and he has also penned a memoir about the past year to tell the full story.
After initially seeking medical treatment for a shoulder injury and being referred for a scan, Hoy learned that he had a tumour on his shoulder. Two days later, doctors told Hoy the primary cancer is in his prostate, but it had spread to his bones with tumours in his spine, rib, shoulder, pelvis and hip.
Saying that he would “unravel into breathless, sleepless despair” according to the Sunday Times, Hoy and his wife Sarra agreed to be as honest as possible with their two young children Callum and Chloe, telling them over dinner in November last year that Hoy had cancer.
To keep his condition private, Hoy opted for a cold cap, which meant he didn’t lose his hair but was “like your head being in a vice”. He said he was “absolutely broken” and felt “like a wimp” after a particularly violent allergic reaction to his second round of chemotherapy.
With his chemo ending in spring, Hoy regained full physical fitness, saying he had only missed five full days on the bike throughout his treatment. He has also returned to broadcasting, and is currently out with the BBC for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.
Sadly, Hoy revealed more distressing news for the family, as Sarra was also diagnosed with uncurable multiple sclerosis (MS), telling him in December of last year.
He says his wife has opted for less effective but lower risk treatments for the incurable condition, which some days leaves her too weak to “fit her key in the door”.
“It’s the closest I’ve come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What’s going on here? It didn’t seem real”, Hoy told the Sunday Times.
“It was such a huge blow, when you’re already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you’re at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you’ve got further to fall. It was brutal.”
Hoy says he is still employing his long-time sports psychologist Professor Steve Peters to help him to deal with the stressful situation and remain positive.
“The fear and anxiety, it all comes from trying to predict the future. But the future is this abstract concept in our minds. None of us know what’s going to happen. The one thing we know is we’ve got a finite time on the planet.
“So what I’ve come round to thinking is, why spoil that time? Crack on and enjoy and be grateful for what you do have. I’m not saying that I’m a Zen master and I’ve controlled my thoughts and my emotions in every situation. I’m not trying to pretend that every day is amazing. But I have genuine moments of joy. I have laughter. I’m not thinking about it all the time. I’m back to my old self.”
On his Instagram page, Hoy says he is currently feeling “fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me”, with thousands already wishing him well including Sir Mark Cavendish, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Ally McCoist and Sally Gunnell.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, said on social media: "Such sad news. Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family."
Hoy’s memoir telling his whole story of the past year – titled ‘All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet’ – will be published on 7 November. On his website, Hoy says that he wants to “shine a light on Stage 4 cancer”, and will soon be launching an annual charity bike ride called Tour de 4. You can find out more here.
When I saw the headlines yesterday I was totally shocked and my heart goes out to Chris and his wife Sarra , both having to deal with terrible diseases. I cannot imagine what their thoughts are because of their children and I hope they get support and help through this stressful time.
Poor Chris Hoy, a national treasure. This is very sad.
Prostate cancer screening in the UK is missing in action. Someone I knew had a very similar experience although unlike in Mr Hoy's case, when he presented early last December the NHS didn't manage to connect his joint pain with his prostate cancer symptoms. It took months to get a diagnosis by which time there was no point in having any cancer treatment at all. It was too late. In fact it was already too late last December. He died in early May, a few days after entering a hospice. It is very sad.
It will come as no surprise then that over 12,000 men die a year in the UK from prostate cancer (Cancer Research UK).
The lesson from all of this is if you are male and over 40, have a regular PSA test. Then you have a chance of finding any prostate problems early, but also you will have a baseline to compare with such tests in future which is very important. And here is why:
Although there is a lot of criticism of the PSA test not being very efficacious, and hence the lack of a screening programme, a good GP can use the PSA test result and the PSA test result history alongside other tests (such as a digital rectal examinition ie. finger up the bum to see whether the prostate is enlarged ) and decide whether to get further more invasive/costly tests (e.g. biopsy, MRI scan etc) or not. It is much harder to make a determination with just a single test result as PSA levels vary widely between healthy individuals.
The fly in the ointment here is that the PSA test is only freely available on the NHS for people over 50 if there is no family history, and even then only on request. Maybe NICE will revisit this in light of Mr Hoy's case.
In other words, "Sure but we can get you an appointment - how does 15 March 2030 sound?"
Don't wait for your GP or the NHS to catch up with you. For PSA testing for those chaps of a certain age sign up here - https://pcaso.mypsatests.org.uk/
National version of the website here: https://chaps.mypsatests.org.uk/
The problem with many of these psa testing companies is that they provide a simple 'elevated/non-elevated' indication which means nothing. None of the test I have done has provided and actual value that I could compare to the previous year or refer to my GP (If I could actually get an appointment).
If youre over 50 you are entitled to get a PSA test from your GP but that wont stop him/her refusing to arrange it.
Prostrate cancer in the UK is not being taken seriously. I walk past cancer charity collections because all they seem to do is provide a shoulder when it's too late. I've been watching annual awareness days for 50 years and nothing has changed. There are ways to screen for prostrate cancer and we should have a screening programme but the NHS wont pay for it.
There are ways to screen for prostate cancer and we should have a screening programme
The problem is that, in lower prevalence segments of the UK population, these 'ways' are not very good and will likely result in more 'ill-health', not less. That's why we don't have a screening programme- not because the NHS is unwilling to pay a reasonable amount for one.
There's issues around PSA tests and it's likely not beneficial population-wise to have screening.
High PSA scores can be for a number of reasons, so there would be a LOT of false positives. Patients receiving a false positive may then go on to have other procedures to further investigate and that can cause significant stress and possibly other complications. It's also entirely possible to have cancers that are so slow growing that they're better off being ignored than being treated.
Thanks for the link, although my understanding was that PSA tests in isolation (without the finger) are of less value due to the possibility of false positives, particularly amongst regular cyclists. I'll happily be corrected if not the case.
True, despite the wonders of modern medical science "the finger" remains a crucial diagnostic tool. However, my understanding is that once you've got a baseline PSA reading the professionals have something to guage changes against.
The lesson from all of this is if you are male and over 40, have a regular PSA test
Or, alternatively says a Caucasian male over 72 with no family history, don't. There's a reason (several reasons) why there is no national prostate cancer screening programme (and it's not because 'they' don't want to spend the money) when there are very good NHS screening programmes for, say, bowel cancer. This is not to say, of course, that there are no tests under investigation right now which could result in an NHS Prostate Cancer Screening Programme in the future. The intrinsic fault here is the assumption that any test is better than no test.
Yes most organisations recommend against PSA testing over the age of 70. There's an explanation of the pros and cons of testing here.
I'm afraid I will have to disagree with you in regards to bowel cancer screening. As with most NHS trusts it's a bit of a postcode lottery. NHS Scotland has the best standard by starting the screening at 50 but considering our current lifestyles Bowel cancer uk thinks we should start at 45 or earlier. Most of NHS England the screening starts at 60 but there is talks of it aligning with Scotland. Some trusts in England have started at 55. I got mine the other day as I turned 60 if I had waited for it I would probably be dead now or have Stage 4. As it is I went with the symptoms and even then it took 22 months going backwards and forwards to my gp until I got diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer at age 56.
One test result on its own isn't so useful, but a series of tests over time starts to be useful. Personally I'd rather have this data than not.
It's very sad news for Chris Hoy and his family, and his public pronouncement was wonderful in its way. But using his case to call for a PSA screening programme is plain wrong. We have a National Screening Committee which looks in very great detail at the case for and against, because screening programmes cause harm as well as good, which few lay people seem to appreciate. The NSC has consistently decided not to recommend PSA based screening at population level. The harms of such a programme would exceed the benefits.
It's also why all these private companies that offer "screening" and testing services should be better regulated. In particular they should have to fund any follow up testing required to confirm or otherwise the results. At the moment many just send the patient to their NHS GP for follow up, adding to demand, most of which is being created unnecessarily. Make them include follow up in the testing fee, by insurance if necessary.
I just cannot imagine the conversations that have taken place in the Hoy household over the last year.
The honesty and grace that he is showing is incredible (I know I couldn't do it).
Wishing all the best to Chris, Sarra, Callum and Chloe.
Words can't describe how I am feeling for the Hoy family, especially Callum and Chloe, they do not deserve this.
Life certainly isn't fair and my thoughts an prayers go out to the family.