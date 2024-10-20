Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis is terminal and he has two to four years to live: “I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown”

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that he has terminal Stage four prostate cancer, and was told last year by doctors that he has two to four years to live.

The 48-year-old – Britain’s second-most decorated Olympian with six golds on the track – says he found out his prognosis last September. Publicly, Hoy said in February that he was undergoing treatment after a cancer diagnosis.

It is only now that Hoy has revealed the full details to the media via an interview with the Sunday Times, which he says was “stressful”, and he has also penned a memoir about the past year to tell the full story.

After initially seeking medical treatment for a shoulder injury and being referred for a scan, Hoy learned that he had a tumour on his shoulder. Two days later, doctors told Hoy the primary cancer is in his prostate, but it had spread to his bones with tumours in his spine, rib, shoulder, pelvis and hip.

Saying that he would “unravel into breathless, sleepless despair” according to the Sunday Times, Hoy and his wife Sarra agreed to be as honest as possible with their two young children Callum and Chloe, telling them over dinner in November last year that Hoy had cancer.

To keep his condition private, Hoy opted for a cold cap, which meant he didn’t lose his hair but was “like your head being in a vice”. He said he was “absolutely broken” and felt “like a wimp” after a particularly violent allergic reaction to his second round of chemotherapy.

With his chemo ending in spring, Hoy regained full physical fitness, saying he had only missed five full days on the bike throughout his treatment. He has also returned to broadcasting, and is currently out with the BBC for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Sadly, Hoy revealed more distressing news for the family, as Sarra was also diagnosed with uncurable multiple sclerosis (MS), telling him in December of last year.

He says his wife has opted for less effective but lower risk treatments for the incurable condition, which some days leaves her too weak to “fit her key in the door”.

“It’s the closest I’ve come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What’s going on here? It didn’t seem real”, Hoy told the Sunday Times.

“It was such a huge blow, when you’re already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you’re at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you’ve got further to fall. It was brutal.”

Hoy says he is still employing his long-time sports psychologist Professor Steve Peters to help him to deal with the stressful situation and remain positive.

“The fear and anxiety, it all comes from trying to predict the future. But the future is this abstract concept in our minds. None of us know what’s going to happen. The one thing we know is we’ve got a finite time on the planet.

“So what I’ve come round to thinking is, why spoil that time? Crack on and enjoy and be grateful for what you do have. I’m not saying that I’m a Zen master and I’ve controlled my thoughts and my emotions in every situation. I’m not trying to pretend that every day is amazing. But I have genuine moments of joy. I have laughter. I’m not thinking about it all the time. I’m back to my old self.”

On his Instagram page, Hoy says he is currently feeling “fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me”, with thousands already wishing him well including Sir Mark Cavendish, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Ally McCoist and Sally Gunnell.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, said on social media: "Such sad news. Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family."

Hoy’s memoir telling his whole story of the past year – titled ‘All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet’ – will be published on 7 November. On his website, Hoy says that he wants to “shine a light on Stage 4 cancer”, and will soon be launching an annual charity bike ride called Tour de 4. You can find out more here.