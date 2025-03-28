“Those cobbles are cushions for him”: Cyclists impressed by Van der Poel taking off vest while turning on cobbled climb; Cab driver turns left without indicating, almost hits Jeremy Vine… and laughs it off; No AI Wout van ‘Art’ + more on the live blog

Monsieur Paris-Roubaix is not all that impressed with the excitement and buzz among cycling fans with the news that world champion and three-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar would be racing the Hell of the North for the first time in his storied career in two weeks’ time.
Former Belgian cyclist and legendary classics rider Roger De Vlaeminck, who boasts a palmarès comparable with very few (four Paris-Roubaix, three Milan-Sanremo, two Il Lombardia, and a Ronde and Liège-Bastogne-Liège each), has expressed his disappointment at the current crop of riders cutting down races in the fear of “burning out” quickly.
> It’s happening! Tadej Pogačar confirmed to make Paris-Roubaix debut, as world champion skips upcoming cobbled classics to focus on epic Flanders-Roubaix double
Speaking to Belgian news website Sporza, De Vlaeminck said that he didn’t get all the hype projected by Tadej Pogačar’s participation in Paris-Roubaix. “It’s like you’re suddenly very happy now… I think it’s all normal, you know,” he said, adding that he was having a hard time understanding why Pogačar removed today’s E3 Saxo Classic and Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem from his programme.
He added: “We rode all the races in our time, didn’t we? I rode at least 120 races, about 15 cross-country races and a few six-day races. I myself have won Tirreno-Adriatico six times and in those years also three times Milan-Sanremo.
“Why should that not be possible now? That the riders now fear that they will burn out too quickly? Am I burned out myself, perhaps?”
According to De Vlaeminck, it perhaps has to do with team bosses playing a major role in determining the riders’ schedule, as was evident when UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti warned Pogačar against jeopardising his Tour de France chances, and potentially ruining his season, by crashing on the cobbles.
“Those riders don't choose, it's the bosses around them who do. We rode everything,” he added. “Winning 512 races like I do, is that no longer possible these days? Why not? Of course not if you only ride 400.
“We have also earned our living well, but we also had to ride a lot of races for it. It sometimes makes me sick.”
Ah yes, Florida....
In Tallahassee, Fla., where many pedestrians were dying on the streets last year as they were in Anchorage, local prosecutor Jack Campbell explained to WCTV that a driver being negligent isn’t enough to constitute a crime even if the driver kills someone.
"You’re still responsible financially, so there’s a disincentive to it,” he told the TV station. "I can be sued because I was driving, but it wasn’t to the point that we want to put you in jail."
Re the Vine clip. It doesn't really matter who was in the right, from a self preservation point of view, I wouldn't put myself in that position.
I'm not saying the taxi driver was in the right either.
RE: Average ‘Murican roundabout with average nonsensical laws…
As I understand it, the average American roundabout doesn't exist - to a first approximation they just don't do them. Not "there are no cycling - equipped roundabouts" - almost no roundabouts full stop (more on this here, here, here, here). There are a couple of notable exceptions (particularly Carmel, Indiana).
So... as so often I think we are best just leaving the US to their own traffic problems in their own way. We have our own anyway; and the solutions are a lot closer!
Of course roundabouts don't exist there - they are traffic circles !
Other than a few mini roundabouts that have four-way stops, I think there are about five in or around my town.
Here's a lovely one I sprint through downtown, keeping up with traffic. If you hit the portal fast enough, it activates and you end up on another planet.
Just to redress the balance slightly re white van drivers, one time I was at the side of the road fixing a mechanical when a WVD stopped and offered to help and another when I had a catastrophic tyre tear in which all the sealant flowed out a WVD went out of his way to give me and my bike a lift home.
There's good and bad on bikes, in cars, and vans.
Exactly that.
Just to redress the balance slightly re white van drivers
https://upride.cc/incident/kv69zns_sprinter_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/sc19usu_brosterbuilders_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/dl51jml_vwtransporter_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/pf72wxt_transit_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/cu19exj_hannanblindsexpert_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/rx17mxlpn66kna_2lorriestogether_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/dg07tmo_mbvito_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/po13jsx_berlingo_closepass/
And that's only going back a year (and did you spot the black one?)
In general, I'd say bus drivers in London were far worse than black cab drivers.
When bus drivers behave like this, I can see why:
https://youtu.be/SF4u42-lx84
It's all Ok the government have road safety in hand.
From a commons debate 27th March :
Hopefully it will fix left hooks as well.
Personally, I am of the opinion that they ought to carry out a comprehensive road safety review before they start announcing any new strategy…
I'm of the opinion they should simply announce whether they really want change or are happy enough with the status quo - acknowledging that comes with deepening road maintenance costs, worsening congestion, no change or a worsening in the casualty rates etc.
Of course no government would commit to a statement of "plan is - like now but a bit worse because frankly change is politically unpalatable, there are vast and powerful vested intests and we can't see a fast political payoff (or indeed some free tickets from the cycle industry / jobs for my constituents in a new pannier factory)"!
Nor - far worse - the opposite, a decision that no, we can't go on like this and we are prepared to do what it takes to change (even just a little bit).
Increasingly I doubt that the UK can change (positively) at regional / national level without making a commitment to some drastic (for us) shifts in policy *.
Why? Well it was pretty disruptive for the Dutch when they made their change in direction in the 70s. And that happened when a large percentage of people still cycled and walked, they already had a lot of "roughly good enough" cycle infra (though it may have been "for" motor scooters) in many places and there were fewer motor vehicles and journeys per head of population. Plus - like many countries - road deaths were still increasing ** and an oil crisis had just focussed minds on the lack of resilience of motor transport.
* Very fortunately active travel is "small" and "local" - so things can be done e.g. in a town, or part of a city.
** Hence "Stop De Kindermoord" had real visceral appeal (even the minister of transport had lost a child). Unlike now in the UK where for most it's just in the background (or one of the many worries of parents).
The hon. Lady raises a very important question, and I am passionate about this issue. She will be aware that the Government will be bringing forward a new road safety strategy—the first one in over a decade
APPGCW 2017 Report: many problems remain, particularly where cyclists are the victims. The Ministry of Justice should examine in more detail how these offences are being used, including the penalties available for offences of careless and dangerous driving.
APPGCW 2023 Report: In December 2021, the Government recommitted to review road traffic offences, a commitment initially made in 2014. The review still has not commenced, however.
APPGCW 2027 Report?
Even better, concerning the dodge most beloved of the police (after he didn't see the cyclist; he didn't mean to do it and it was only a momentary loss of concentration/ doesn't remember the incident/ experienced a fit/ medical episode)
APPGCW 2017 Report: The length of time required by the Police to serve a Notice of Intended Prosecution for a road traffic offence is currently just 14 days and must be extended. This period is too short to enable many cases to be adequately processed and in some cases may enable offenders to escape justice.
APPGCW 2023 Report: No progress but look what's happened by 2025!
Bungle's quotation from Parliament: the perception of and actual issues with safety on our highways
That must be it- it's all just a perception! These happened within 2 minutes:
https://upride.cc/incident/cd10wer_audiq7_closerpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/wj19kwe_karoq_closepass/
I'm sure your local police will be happy to deal with perceptions - or even extra laws - in exactly the same way they have up to this point!
Your perception is spot-on!
Pretty appalling those numbers although tbh 54% and 74% of a very small number is hardly anything.
She was saying that 29% of women and 46% of men do cycle, so in the UK as a whole that would amount to about 15 million men and 10 million women, perhaps disappointingly small but not "hardly anything".
That must be in the sense of "x% of population cycle" that our occasional US friend seems to use e.g. perhaps for 30 minutes in the park, once every decade or so? Or does it actually mean "own a bike"?
Unless - like so many drivers - I am literally not seeing the cyclists? I'm pretty sure I'd have noticed if 46% of men in Edinburgh cycled with any regularity. But perhaps they're all commuting on the bypass (motorway rules so not legal, so I have never ridden there myself)?
Or does the entire population of e.g. SE England cycle-commute?
"lies, damned lies, and statistics"
She seems to have confused 'have cycled' with 'do cycle'.
My list of driver types that require extra caution by other road users :
Taxi drivers,
Parents in SUVs near schools,
Customers near takeaway outlets,
White vans,
VW Golf owners (especially the ones wearing baseball caps),
Drivers with hoodies in the up position,
Anybody after 12.30 pm on a Friday.
SUVs with gleaming mountain bikes strapped to the rear
Here it's not so much the golf owners as the fiesta drivers and the pickup trucks.
Also anyone wearing a baseball cap while driving
+ Teslas (seem to have become new Audi/BMW)
Big pickup trucks that have clearly never been used for their intended purposes
Any motorcycle or electric bicycle with a Just Eat/Uber/Deliveroo bag on the back
Scaffolding lorries/skip delivery lorries
Cars with "baby on board" stickers
Cars with any bling modifications such as expensive alloys, LED lights on the underside et cetera
Plus everybody else.
On my LEJoG, I noticed worse driving by the people driving hired caravans in Scotland, and any white hatchback with an Arnold Clark sticker on the back window.
But the worst close pass was of course a big, newer BMW.
I think it's difficult to categorise like this.
I've had boy racers in souped up cars be very respectful when passing and others who have put all road and footpath users in danger.
Same for taxi drivers and white van men/women.
Just this. The only group that bad drivers belong to is the group of bad drivers. There is no other common factor, not Audi or BMW, not taxi or van, not Uber or Just Eats, not male or female, old or young, not cyclist or car driver. Stereotypes help nobody as they just alienate the undeserving members of that grouping and realistically there are far more decent Audi drivers then those who give that brand it's current appalling reputation for bad driving.
there are far more decent Audi drivers then those who give that brand it's current appalling reputation for bad driving
Oh no there aren't! ...
https://upride.cc/incident/cd10wer_audiq7_closerpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/hk64pzt_audiq5_dwlcross/
https://upride.cc/incident/st23fhf_audi_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/k7ddy_audia4_redlightpass/
https://upride.cc/incident/yh66utp_audia1_handheldmobile/
https://upride.cc/incident/pe52nfd_auditt_closepass/
https://upride.cc/incident/t90jdt_audiwithcaravan_rljatspeed/
https://upride.cc/incident/g6noope10zvf_vwaudi_veryclosepass/
And that's missing out all the BMW drivers, who are pretty much the same clone of impatient, self-centred psycho-nutters, and No, it's not Just Confirmation Bias. That's where the speeding, caravan-towing Q5 T90 JDT was when the lights turned red
.
Yeah, but .... loose crockery on the shelves in the caravan.
.
Would have been dangerous to come to a quick stop.
.
