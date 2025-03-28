Support road.cc

“Those cobbles are cushions for him”: Cyclists impressed by Van der Poel taking off vest while turning on cobbled climb; Cab driver turns left without indicating, almost hits Jeremy Vine… and laughs it off; No AI Wout van ‘Art’ + more on the live blog

One more day until the weekend... In the meantime, Adwitiya’s on live blog duty to bring you all the latest cycling news, views and opinions
Fri, Mar 28, 2025 10:19
15:40
“Those cobbles are cushions for him”: Cyclists impressed by Van der Poel taking off vest while turning on cobbled climb

Just a crisp and pointed reminder of the skill gap between us amateurs, mere mortals, like most readers of this live blog (and your live blog host, of course), and the pro cyclists at the highest level, doing tasks that we won’t even bother with.

Before the attack on Taaienberg, former world champion last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel was seen tackling a bend on an uphill section on the cobbles, while also taking off his upper vest layer.

Cycling fan and host of the Lanterne Rouge podcast, Benji Naessen wrote: “Just the simple action of taking a jacket or arm warmers off while riding without hands, on a cobble sector… That’s something I know I’ll never be able to do.”

Another person replied: “And he did it on a turn… handling God.”

Meanwhile, commenting under Velon’s post, one person noted: “I can’t even change my clothes standing still next to the bike without falling over,” while another remarked: “Those cobbles are cushions for him.”

This brings to mind Van der Poel’s heroics at the Glasgow road world championships in 2023, when the Dutch rider crashed with just 16km to go and was left with a damaged cleat, along with a bruised shoulder and torso.

As he was getting back up on his saddle, you could see the top BOA dial floating about on his personalised Shimano S-Phyre RC903 — now almost at the back of the shoe, barely held together by the laces but it wasn’t doing much, definitely not what it was originally supposed to.

And just like this time, and countless others, cyclists couldn’t help but tip their hats in chapeau, as on the ride that would make him the world champion, he spent few minutes after getting back on the bike fiddling with the dial, getting fed up with it, and ripping the thing off.

17:30
road.cc Podcast centennial, and there could only ever be one guest...
road.cc Podcast episode 100

Yes, it's BBC Radio 2 and Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine, who sheds a light on his dramatic, jazzily edited encounters with London’s vast array of careless, distracted, and often dangerous drivers, and also talks about how he was once, in his own words, “car-brained”...

> road.cc Podcast episode 100: “I’m impartial on everything – except my own safety”: Jeremy Vine on his cycling “radicalisation”, Twitter trolls, the “gaslighting of cyclists”, and why bad streets and bad drivers cause road danger

16:44
“Mathieu magic”: Van der Poel lays down a marker before Ronde van Vlaanderen, as he soloes to a dominant victory at the E3 Saxo Classic for a second year in a row

Talk about someone at the top of their game. “Nobody can match him. Nobody can come close,” as the commentators said. Three one-day races in 2025, three wins. Take a bow, Mathieu van der Poel.

Coming off the back of the E3 and Tour of Flanders double from last year, Van der Poel has passed the first cobbled test before the Ronde showdown with Tadej Pogačar, and if you were to ask your live blog host, he’d put his money on the flying Dutchman right now.

With an early crash catching him out and separating him from the lead by almost three minutes, a superb effort from the Alpecin-Deceuninck team saw him well-placed to follow Mads Pedersen’s first attack on the Taaienberg, before he left the five-man breakaway licking their wounds with a blistering burst of acceleration on the Oude Kwaremont.

From there on, it was a breezy ride, sealed at the end with a gleeful thumbs up from the former world champion, as he crossed the finish line over a minute ahead of Mads Pedersen, followed by Filippo Ganna, who marked another podium finish after Milan-Sanremo, finishing more than two minutes behind the leader.

Van der Poel said at the finish: “I’m very, very happy. We had a tough race with team, but I have to thank my whole team for the amazing job they did today. I was really motivated to finish it off.”

16:34
“A reminder of what can happen — it’s never over until it’s over”: MvdP’s close call, and an awkward save

After all that talk of superhuman skills and “god-like” handling, Van der Poel came perilously close to disaster on a wet roundabout.

Is he washed? Nah, he still saved it (I would’ve definitely landed on my face). Scratch that, he’s still superhuman, I’d say 95 per cent of times.

14:58
Milan-Sanremo all over again?! Pedersen attacks on Taaienberg… and Mathieu van der Poel follows, with Flippo Ganna in pursuit

It’s as the saying goes: The more things change, the more they stay the same…

Just like Saturday, just like Cipressa and Poggio, a familiar sight has just unfolded at the E3 Saxo this afternoon. Just how Pogačar took the onus on himself to separate the cream from the pack, today it was another former world champion who has decided to try the same trick.

And just how he held on to Pogačar’s wheel and never let go, Mathieu van der Poel is now glued to Pedersen’s wheel, with Filippo Ganna once again digging deep and playing the role of the chasing party.

How will it all unfold? We’ll have the answers with you soon…

14:39
The latest mad thing from Mads: Pedersen opts for monster chainring and gravel cassette

10:08
“They don’t care, plain and simple”: Cab driver turns left without indicating, almost hits Jeremy Vine… and laughs it off, as broadcaster asks cyclists “why so-called ‘professional drivers’ are among the most dangerous”

A (not) good ol’ left-turning driver ignoring to check for cyclists to kick off the Friday blog…

This time, it was Jeremy Vine who was on the receiving end of the driving manoeuvre that we’ve seen way too many times here at road.cc. The broadcaster shared the video on social media this morning and wrote: “Can anyone explain why so-called 'professional drivers' are among the most dangerous users of our roads? This taxi driver LAUGHED instead of indicating.”

The driver, who slows down and comes to a halt at a Belisha beacon crossing in London, turns left without using their indicator, nor without checking for anyone on the left.

> Bike to Bedlam: James Blunt calls for “patience and tolerance” between cyclists and drivers after Jeremy Vine’s latest cycle lane encounter with delivery van – but Vine says “sharing the space results in 1,700 road deaths a year”

Cue Jeremy Vine blaring his deafening horns (sure you know which one by know), and the driver panicking and remembering to turn on his left indicator, as the BBC Radio 2 and Channel 5 presenter says: “You’re not going left are you? You didn’t signal,” before riding away, muttering a dejected “incredible” under his breath.

David Kirkwood replied under the video: “Our authorities inculcate into the public’s collective psyche the notion that public highway is primarily for driving on. The driving public regard the non driving public as getting in the way - the reality is the opposite, but no one in authority can admit to that.”

Mustapha, meanwhile, said: “They don’t care, plain and simple,” to which a reply from Jerry read: “Why would they care when the police don’t care, the CPS don’t care, and the courts don’t care?”

At the beginning of this year, Vine had revealed that his new year’s resolution would be “not to get cross when I'm cycling and drivers do things like this”, after a similar case of a van driver turning across a cycle lane, not giving the cyclist priority as the Highway Code advises.

Who would have thought that it’d be incredibly difficult to maintain your resolution when drivers keep doing stuff like this on roads…

14:10
Average ‘Murican roundabout with average nonsensical laws… and average anti-cycling comments (it might remind of you of a recent story from close to home)

Imagine building a roundabout with high-speed exits where motorists have the right of way and there are no safe road crossings for pedestrians and cyclists — and then blaming the vulnerable road users for breaking the law and putting yourselves in danger.

That’s what the Twitter/X account of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has done, writing: “Stop signs on the Pinellas Trail aren’t suggestions—they’re lifelines. Each time cyclists and pedestrians ignore them, they’re gambling with lives. This video shows how common this dangerous behaviour is. STOP. Look. Then go. Those few seconds matter.”

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the anti-cycling comments go hand-in-hand with a post such as this.

If this seems a bit perplexing and preposterous just because it’s our friends across the Atlantic, maybe a look closer home could also serve us well. Norfolk County Council has been under fire from cyclists, pedestrians and NHS workers for “severing” a popular walking and cycling route connecting the city centre to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

> “A textbook example of terrible highway design”: Council blasted after “serious downgrade” at popular roundabout leaves cyclists and pedestrians with no safe route to hospital

In what were initially proposed as “improvements”, the council’s roadworks instead have been described as a “serious downgrade” — removing toucan crossings and replacing them with completely unregulated dropped kerb crossings, in the midst of fast-moving motor traffic…

12:18
At least it’s not AI Wout van “Art”…

With Wout van Aert finally joining the party after an altitude training camp with his participation at the E3 Saxo Classic today, here’s an interesting artwork from Red Bull Belgium.

At least it’s not made with generative AI…

12:09
Cyclist accused of smashing car windscreen with bike lock, “turning it into a weapon”, in alleged road rage clash with driver
Cyclist accused of smashing car windscreen with bike lock during road rage clash

“The cyclist, who I presume obviously didn’t see him, must have gone into the back of him,” the motorist’s father said about the initial incident that sparked the confrontation, which they claim was captured on a bus driver’s dashcam

> Cyclist accused of smashing car windscreen with bike lock, “turning it into a weapon”, in alleged road rage clash with driver

11:45
A bloodied Tadej Pogačar wins 2025 Strade Bianche
“We rode all the races in our time, didn’t we? Can you win 512 races like I did in this day and age?”: Roger De Vlaeminck issues brutal criticism of current-day riders shortening their season, and plays down Pogačar at Paris-Roubaix hype

Monsieur Paris-Roubaix is not all that impressed with the excitement and buzz among cycling fans with the news that world champion and three-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar  would be racing the Hell of the North for the first time in his storied career in two weeks’ time.

Former Belgian cyclist and legendary classics rider Roger De Vlaeminck, who boasts a palmarès comparable with very few (four Paris-Roubaix, three Milan-Sanremo, two Il Lombardia, and a Ronde and Liège-Bastogne-Liège each), has expressed his disappointment at the current crop of riders cutting down races in the fear of “burning out” quickly.

> It’s happening! Tadej Pogačar confirmed to make Paris-Roubaix debut, as world champion skips upcoming cobbled classics to focus on epic Flanders-Roubaix double

Roger de Vlaeminck

Roger “Monsieur Paris-Roubaix” de Vlaeminck

Speaking to Belgian news website Sporza, De Vlaeminck said that he didn’t get all the hype projected by Tadej Pogačar’s participation in Paris-Roubaix. “It’s like you’re suddenly very happy now… I think it’s all normal, you know,” he said, adding that he was having a hard time understanding why Pogačar removed today’s E3 Saxo Classic and Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem from his programme.

He added: “We rode all the races in our time, didn’t we? I rode at least 120 races, about 15 cross-country races and a few six-day races. I myself have won Tirreno-Adriatico six times and in those years also three times Milan-Sanremo.

“Why should that not be possible now? That the riders now fear that they will burn out too quickly? Am I burned out myself, perhaps?”

According to De Vlaeminck, it perhaps has to do with team bosses playing a major role in determining the riders’ schedule, as was evident when UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti warned Pogačar against jeopardising his Tour de France chances, and potentially ruining his season, by crashing on the cobbles.

“Those riders don't choose, it's the bosses around them who do. We rode everything,” he added. “Winning 512 races like I do, is that no longer possible these days? Why not? Of course not if you only ride 400.

“We have also earned our living well, but we also had to ride a lot of races for it. It sometimes makes me sick.”

11:22
Pro cyclist’s horror three-metre plunge over guardrail sparks call for more earpieces, gear limits, protective kit, and other safety measures
Martin Svrček, 2024 Tour of Britain

> Pro cyclist’s horror three-metre plunge over guardrail sparks call for more earpieces, gear limits, protective kit, and other safety measures

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

