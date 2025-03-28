“Those cobbles are cushions for him”: Cyclists impressed by Van der Poel taking off vest while turning on cobbled climb; Cab driver turns left without indicating, almost hits Jeremy Vine… and laughs it off; No AI Wout van ‘Art’ + more on the live blog

Just a crisp and pointed reminder of the skill gap between us amateurs, mere mortals, like most readers of this live blog (and your live blog host, of course), and the pro cyclists at the highest level, doing tasks that we won’t even bother with.

Before the attack on Taaienberg, former world champion last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel was seen tackling a bend on an uphill section on the cobbles, while also taking off his upper vest layer.

> Just MvdP things... Van der Poel makes 14% gradient look flat with a terrifying uphill sprint (and this is just ‘course familiarisation’)

Cycling fan and host of the Lanterne Rouge podcast, Benji Naessen wrote: “Just the simple action of taking a jacket or arm warmers off while riding without hands, on a cobble sector… That’s something I know I’ll never be able to do.”

Another person replied: “And he did it on a turn… handling God.”

Meanwhile, commenting under Velon’s post, one person noted: “I can’t even change my clothes standing still next to the bike without falling over,” while another remarked: “Those cobbles are cushions for him.”

MVDP’s technique is the good that he is confident enough to casually taking his vest on an uphill cobbled sector 🤯 #E3SaxoClassic pic.twitter.com/Wnqp7FdQDJ — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) March 28, 2025

This brings to mind Van der Poel’s heroics at the Glasgow road world championships in 2023, when the Dutch rider crashed with just 16km to go and was left with a damaged cleat, along with a bruised shoulder and torso.

As he was getting back up on his saddle, you could see the top BOA dial floating about on his personalised Shimano S-Phyre RC903 — now almost at the back of the shoe, barely held together by the laces but it wasn’t doing much, definitely not what it was originally supposed to.

And just like this time, and countless others, cyclists couldn’t help but tip their hats in chapeau, as on the ride that would make him the world champion, he spent few minutes after getting back on the bike fiddling with the dial, getting fed up with it, and ripping the thing off.