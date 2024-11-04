“People with penny-farthings need cycle parking too!” Confusion as bizarrely tall bike stands “ordered from Temu” installed in Glasgow; Police seize crazy e-scooter with exercise bike attached; Village “ruined” by new cycle lane + more on the live blog

When it comes to local newspaper reports on active travel infrastructure, I’m not sure there’s a headline more commonly used than the tried and trusted ‘This cycle lane has ruined EVERYTHING!’ trope.

It works for almost anything you could ever imagine a bike lane affecting: Businesses, seafront views, mile-long commutes, and – my personal favourite – Christmas (It’s always those pesky cycle lanes ruining Christmas for the kids!).

> "Christmas is ruined," claims business owner... who blames cycle lane for "massive negative impact" on trade

So, this morning, we were treated to a classic of the genre in the New Forest village of Dibden Purlieu, where a collection of angry residents – complete with disgruntled group photo for the front page of the local rag – told the Southern Daily Echo that a new bike path has “ruined” the area and made things more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

Earlier this year, a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossing was installed by Hampshire County Council on the village’s Beaulieu Road.

However, some residents claim the nine months of work led to gridlock and local businesses “losing huge profits”. And since it’s been finished, they say the bike path is not clearly marked on either side of the road, failing to delineate between the cycling and pedestrian areas, and that the new crossing has been placed between three busy junctions and a petrol station, leading to a number of near misses.

“Hampshire County Council have ruined the village with all these unclear cycle markings,” Dibden Purlieu resident Janice Chalmers told the newspaper.

“When the school kicks out the children take up all the path and cyclists have nearly taken them off their feet.”

“We have seen accidents happen due to the number of junctions, the position of the traffic light, and the cycle lane markings,” noted fellow resident Steph Osborne.

“It’s like the council just threw it all together – prior to that we had a traffic island and that worked really well.”

Meanwhile, local councillor Malcolm Wade added: “I have been a county councillor since 2013 and prior to that a district councillor since 1991 – in all those years I have never had so many complaints as I have about this cycle lane.

“So many people have written to me with their complaints. I have to agree with them: the scheme was poorly planned and badly executed resulting in us being left with a number of issues.”

And “keen cyclist” John Laurence, a member of the Waterside Action Cycling Group, has claimed that “one of our members is so worried of the dangers across this stretch of road he gets off and walks his bike through the area”.

“This scheme has absolutely made it more dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians – our group did make recommendations to HCC before, during and after their consultation,” he said.

> "A bike lane doesn't close a village": Dame Sarah Storey defends cycle lane blamed for "ruining business" and "killing village", calls shops closing "a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence"

Responding to the claims that the cycle lane has ruined everything, a spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “The local cycling group and residents have been actively involved throughout the implementation of the cycle lane to ensure the route meets the needs of all users.

“The Beaulieu Road section is part of the Eling to Holbury cycle route improvement scheme. On completion, the entire route will be subject to a post-completion review and monitored to identify any areas where additional improvements may be needed.”