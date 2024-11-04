Support road.cc

Live blog

“People with penny-farthings need cycle parking too!” Confusion as bizarrely tall bike stands “ordered from Temu” installed in Glasgow; Police seize crazy e-scooter with exercise bike attached; Village “ruined” by new cycle lane + more on the live blog

It may be another grey November Monday, but don’t worry – there’s still plenty of cycling news and nonsense knocking about, and Ryan Mallon’s busy keeping track of it all on the live blog
Mon, Nov 04, 2024 09:47
11
“People with penny-farthings need cycle parking too!” Confusion as bizarrely tall bike stands “ordered from Temu” installed in Glasgow; Police seize crazy e-scooter with exercise bike attached; Village “ruined” by new cycle lane + more on the live blogNew tall cycle parking stands in Glasgow (Thomas Cornwallis, Twitter)
10:55
Dibden Purlieu cycle lane
New cycle lane has “ruined village” and “made it more dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians”, angry locals say – as lack of clear path markings allegedly lead to cyclists “nearly taking children off their feet”

When it comes to local newspaper reports on active travel infrastructure, I’m not sure there’s a headline more commonly used than the tried and trusted ‘This cycle lane has ruined EVERYTHING!’ trope.

It works for almost anything you could ever imagine a bike lane affecting: Businesses, seafront views, mile-long commutes, and – my personal favourite – Christmas (It’s always those pesky cycle lanes ruining Christmas for the kids!).

> "Christmas is ruined," claims business owner... who blames cycle lane for "massive negative impact" on trade

So, this morning, we were treated to a classic of the genre in the New Forest village of Dibden Purlieu, where a collection of angry residents – complete with disgruntled group photo for the front page of the local rag – told the Southern Daily Echo that a new bike path has “ruined” the area and made things more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

Earlier this year, a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossing was installed by Hampshire County Council on the village’s Beaulieu Road.

However, some residents claim the nine months of work led to gridlock and local businesses “losing huge profits”. And since it’s been finished, they say the bike path is not clearly marked on either side of the road, failing to delineate between the cycling and pedestrian areas, and that the new crossing has been placed between three busy junctions and a petrol station, leading to a number of near misses.

“Hampshire County Council have ruined the village with all these unclear cycle markings,” Dibden Purlieu resident Janice Chalmers told the newspaper.

“When the school kicks out the children take up all the path and cyclists have nearly taken them off their feet.”

“We have seen accidents happen due to the number of junctions, the position of the traffic light, and the cycle lane markings,” noted fellow resident Steph Osborne.

“It’s like the council just threw it all together – prior to that we had a traffic island and that worked really well.”

Cycle lane ruins village tweet (Southern Daily Echo)

Meanwhile, local councillor Malcolm Wade added: “I have been a county councillor since 2013 and prior to that a district councillor since 1991 – in all those years I have never had so many complaints as I have about this cycle lane.

“So many people have written to me with their complaints. I have to agree with them: the scheme was poorly planned and badly executed resulting in us being left with a number of issues.”

And “keen cyclist” John Laurence, a member of the Waterside Action Cycling Group, has claimed that “one of our members is so worried of the dangers across this stretch of road he gets off and walks his bike through the area”.

“This scheme has absolutely made it more dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians – our group did make recommendations to HCC before, during and after their consultation,” he said.

> "A bike lane doesn't close a village": Dame Sarah Storey defends cycle lane blamed for "ruining business" and "killing village", calls shops closing "a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence"

Responding to the claims that the cycle lane has ruined everything, a spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “The local cycling group and residents have been actively involved throughout the implementation of the cycle lane to ensure the route meets the needs of all users.

“The Beaulieu Road section is part of the Eling to Holbury cycle route improvement scheme. On completion, the entire route will be subject to a post-completion review and monitored to identify any areas where additional improvements may be needed.”

11:55
“Survive until 2025”: Bike industry mantra continues, as British brands view specialism as key to recovery
Local Bike Shop in London (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> “If we can get to the end of this year, we’ll be okay”: British bike manufacturers hoping to make it through industry woes

11:35
Meanwhile, over in the United States, the home of the V8 muscle car

The irony deficiency is strong in this photo:

Please Bike Quietly sign (Matthew Lewis)

“The cardacity of suburban drivers knows no bounds,” wrote Matthew Lewis, the California-based cyclist and writer who spotted the sign calling for all Hunt wheel owners to keep the whirr to a minimum, wrote on Twitter.

(By the way, ‘Cardacity’ – great word, I’m going to steal that.)

“‘Please bike quietly’ – gonna bring my air horn next time,” he continued. “I was sure this was a Halloween prank and went back to look and, nope, they actually mean it.

“What’s amazing about this sign is, this exact spot overlooks eight lanes of the 24 freeway — droning at brain-damaging decibels 24/7 — less than 200 metres down the hill, but this pathetic suburbanite is bothered by… people on bikes talking to each other.

“Car noise is a leading cause of premature death in cities, and approximately zero drivers care about laws regarding same, so naturally, violent drivers come out of the woodwork to hate literally the quietest form of transport ever invented besides walking.”

Only in America… Then again, maybe not.

09:08
“People with penny-farthings need cycle parking too!” Confusion as bizarrely tall bike stands “ordered from Temu” installed in Glasgow

Last August, you may remember, a new batch of bike stands in Edinburgh came under scrutiny after one local cyclist, along with a city councillor, pointed out that the Leith Walk racks were both extremely light and – worryingly – incredibly easy to unscrew from the ground, having already fallen victim to one tool-wielding (and I imagine pleasantly surprised) thief, within a month of being installed.

Bike racks unscrewed Edinburgh (Edward Tissiman)

Of course, City of Edinburgh Council told us not to worry about the fact that the parking facilities used by cyclists in the city could be handily removed within seconds (along with our bikes), telling road.cc at the time that the racks “meet the project’s design requirements and use standard fixtures”.

So, it’s all grand, then.

> Cyclist raises theft fears as bike rack easily unscrewed... but council says cycle parking "meets design requirements"

Fast forward a year or so, and Glasgow has responded to Auld Reekie’s flimsy take on cycle parking by installing their own unique brand of Sheffield Stand, the design requirements of which – while looking extremely secure and even including a horizontal tapping bar for cane users – are anything but ‘standard’…

New tall cycle parking stands in Glasgow (Thomas Cornwallis, Twitter)

“Anybody know what is with Glasgow’s new cycle parking?” asked cycling campaigner Thomas Cornwallis on Twitter over the weekend.

“I got someone to stand there for scale… and she is only 5’6”.”

“Someone went with inches rather than centimetres,” suggested Robert, which may be bang on the money, you never know.

Meanwhile, everyone else in the comments was busy joining in on the merriment, and the possibility that Glasgow could soon be at the (Victorian) cutting edge of cycle commuting, thanks to the introduction of these new, skyscraper bike stands.

“The tall bike trend has taken off in Glasgow?” asked Cameron.

“People with Penny-farthings need cycle parking too!” noted Peter, along with about a dozen other commenters.

Too right, maybe Jeremy Vine is planning a Scottish move in the near future, and Glasgow is just laying the groundwork for his much-feted arrival?

And after all, as tall as those stands may be, they are perfectly fit for ordinary cycles… (I’ll get my coat.)

> “They are supposed to keep bikes safe”: Councillor disappointed at “extremely light” cycle racks leading to bike thefts

Christopher then described the racks as “ordered from Temu (other discount retailers are available)”.

But then John came along to spoil the fun by chipping in with: “So you get your cycle infrastructure and you moan about it.”

There’s always one…

09:48
“Scottish innovation stifled by overzealous officialdom!” Police in Inverness seize craziest adapted e-scooter ever… with exercise bike stuck to the top of it

Sticking with bizarre Scottish inventions for the moment, we’re heading up to Inverness, where last week police stumbled upon the kind of ingenious, groundbreaking design even Graeme Obree wouldn’t have dared attempt during the mid-nineties – an e-scooter with an exercise bike attached on top.

Scooter with exercise bike attached seized by police (Road Policing Scotland)

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. And, as far as I can tell, it’s not the world’s weirdest Halloween costume ever, either. And no, I have no idea how it works.

“Highlands and Islands Roads Policing officers spotted this adapted e-scooter being ridden around Inverness last night without relevant docs,” Roads Policing Scotland posted on social media (though what the relevant documents would pertain to in this case, I have no idea).

“Yes, that is an exercise bike welded to it. Rider reported, vehicle seized.”

Let’s just say, the people of Scotland were not impressed by the authorities clamping down on their nation’s latest mould-shattering breakthrough.

“Scottish innovation stifled by overzealous officialdom!”

“Imagine punishing someone for top class Scottish engineering.”

“10 out 10 for ingenuity.”

“That is some talented recycling.”

“They are just exercising their rights…”

Can’t wait for Inverness to introduce a PSPO clamping down on these being ridden through the city centre.

10:28
Do driving instructors think cyclists are nuisances on the roads? Not if they’ve taken the government’s new cycle awareness course, they don’t
Learner driver (image CC licensed by David J Morgan via Flickr).

> Driving instructors less likely to believe collisions “are usually the cyclist’s fault” and that cyclists are “nuisances” after cycle awareness course, new government pilot study finds

I wonder if Ashley Neal took part?

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Avatar
HoarseMann | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Appeal after cyclist assaulted with vehicle...

https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/news/thames-valley/news/2024/october/...

Avatar
alexuk replied to HoarseMann | 36 min ago
0 likes

That's got to be the crapest police report ever. Its blindingly obvious that plod has zero expectation of it going anywhere. "The car was a white saloon. Swerved towards a cyclist. He fell and hurt his wrist. Didn't need hospital. Please help us." 

The cost to the tax payer of that report was probably in the thousands.

Avatar
Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Guardian - More than 50 people have UK driving licences with at least 30 points on them

Also "10,056 drivers hold a valid licence despite having at least 12 points".

Avatar
GMBasix replied to Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
5 likes

Tom_77 wrote:

Guardian - More than 50 people have UK driving licences with at least 30 points on them

Also "10,056 drivers hold a valid licence despite having at least 12 points".

That article calls for a review of the definition of exceptional hardship. I don't think that is necessary.

What is necessary is to stop projecting the problem of the hardship onto the wider public. If ineligibility to drive creates such an exceptional hardship, there are standards to which the driver must adhere in order to avoid the hardship being invoked. And that's that.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Yeah... public feeling doesn't normally run to "but we understand they felt they had to steal - they'd got a persistent smack habit / a sick pet / kids with expensive cello lessons to pay for - and they only pinched from Waitrose so it's not really hurting anyone" *.

Perhaps, like expensive whisky - the premium comes from telling a better story?

* OTOH the trope of the hard-done-to / daring / cunning everyman sticking one up at authority / the rich is perennially popular ...

Avatar
Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
11 likes

“Someone went with inches rather than centimetres”

Easy mistake to make.

Avatar
the little onion replied to Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
5 likes

That puts things into perspective. Too much f*****g perspective.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Just needs a bit more Dobbly.

Avatar
IanMK replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

For the benefit of the youngsters (it still makes me laugh) https://youtu.be/zg5Ovdu6bOE?si=xEwEADOUWzaPRuB1

Avatar
Kendalred replied to Tom_77 | 34 min ago
1 like

Yes, but those cycle stands go up to 11.

Avatar
Steve K replied to Tom_77 | 33 min ago
0 likes

This was also the whole premise behind children's TV classic Jimbo and the Jetset - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimbo_and_the_Jet-Set

Latest Comments

 