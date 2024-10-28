Conservative councillor wades into cyclist hi-vis clothing discussion with "reprehensible" rant... says "Lycra louts" who ride in roads instead of cycle lanes "suffer the consequences"

A Conservative councillor in Northumberland has been criticised for "reprehensible" comments about cyclists, having penned a bizarre rant on Facebook in response to a county council post telling pedestrians and those riding bicycles to ensure they are visible to motorists during the darker winter months.

The council too attracted questions about its approach, notably from those who suggested asking motorists to take extra care and look out for vulnerable road users might be a more effective approach, however it was Councillor Ian Hutchinson's reply that went a couple of steps further.

The comment posted from his account wrote: "In Northumberland we are spending millions on cycle tracks, yet "lycia louts" (sic) don't use them! Come on cyclists, play the game and appreciate what we are doing to try and keep you safe! If you ride on the road and there is a cycle track available, YOU suffer the consequences!!!!!!"

One response to the Conservative councillor called his attitude "pretty reprehensible" for someone in his office.

"Cyclists have a right to use the roads and be safe on them. Your attitude is disgusting," one reply said.

road.cc has contacted Cllr Hutchinson for comment but had not received a reply at the time of publication.

The rant came as Northumberland County Council urged pedestrians and cyclists to "wear something bright or reflective to help motorists see you" during the winter months.

"Calling all pedestrians and cyclists," the council posted, sharing the picture above. "During autumn and winter months motorists take longer to notice you. Take extra care near or when crossing roads or try to wear something bright or reflective to help motorists see you."

While most cyclists will use lights and many wear hi-vis clothing, it has also been pointed out repeatedly that doing so will not protect you from dangerous driving and there have of course been cases of riders suffering near misses, being hit and even, tragically, killed while using lights and hi-vis in the way these sorts of posts demand for safety.

> Hi-vis jacket "blended in with the trees" says driver accused of causing the death of cyclist

It is for that reason that when these posts emerge from emergency services and local authorities at this time of year, often to coincide with the clocks going back, they are always met with questions about whether their road safety efforts would be better served elsewhere.

The top reply to the post said: "Do you think wording this: drivers take extra care to look for pedestrians and cyclists might be better?"

Another person wrote: "To be fair pedestrians and cyclists can take all of the extra care in the world it won't help, as the motorists who don't notice you are more than likely looking at their phone."