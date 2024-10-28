Conservative councillor wades into cyclist hi-vis clothing discussion with "reprehensible" rant... says "Lycra louts" who ride in roads instead of cycle lanes "suffer the consequences"

A Conservative councillor in Northumberland has been criticised for "reprehensible" comments about cyclists, having penned a bizarre rant on Facebook in response to a county council post telling pedestrians and those riding bicycles to ensure they are visible to motorists during the darker winter months.
The council too attracted questions about its approach, notably from those who suggested asking motorists to take extra care and look out for vulnerable road users might be a more effective approach, however it was Councillor Ian Hutchinson's reply that went a couple of steps further.
The comment posted from his account wrote: "In Northumberland we are spending millions on cycle tracks, yet "lycia louts" (sic) don't use them! Come on cyclists, play the game and appreciate what we are doing to try and keep you safe! If you ride on the road and there is a cycle track available, YOU suffer the consequences!!!!!!"
One response to the Conservative councillor called his attitude "pretty reprehensible" for someone in his office.
"Cyclists have a right to use the roads and be safe on them. Your attitude is disgusting," one reply said.
road.cc has contacted Cllr Hutchinson for comment but had not received a reply at the time of publication.
The rant came as Northumberland County Council urged pedestrians and cyclists to "wear something bright or reflective to help motorists see you" during the winter months.
"Calling all pedestrians and cyclists," the council posted, sharing the picture above. "During autumn and winter months motorists take longer to notice you. Take extra care near or when crossing roads or try to wear something bright or reflective to help motorists see you."
While most cyclists will use lights and many wear hi-vis clothing, it has also been pointed out repeatedly that doing so will not protect you from dangerous driving and there have of course been cases of riders suffering near misses, being hit and even, tragically, killed while using lights and hi-vis in the way these sorts of posts demand for safety.
> Hi-vis jacket "blended in with the trees" says driver accused of causing the death of cyclist
It is for that reason that when these posts emerge from emergency services and local authorities at this time of year, often to coincide with the clocks going back, they are always met with questions about whether their road safety efforts would be better served elsewhere.
The top reply to the post said: "Do you think wording this: drivers take extra care to look for pedestrians and cyclists might be better?"
Another person wrote: "To be fair pedestrians and cyclists can take all of the extra care in the world it won't help, as the motorists who don't notice you are more than likely looking at their phone."
Add new comment
8 comments
If car drivers can make a journey using a motorway but choose other roads that are not motorways and are involved in an accident and get killed, then it's their fault.
Councillor Ian Hutchinson appears to be yet another petrolhead (or whatever derogatory term suits you) who doesn't understand anything about cycling, but then, he's a tory so spouting loudly and long on subjects you know nothing about is second nature.
"In Northumberland we are spending millions on cycle tracks, yet "lycia louts" (sic) don't use them! Come on cyclists, play the game and appreciate what we are doing to try and keep you safe! If you ride on the road and there is a cycle track available, YOU suffer the consequences!!!!!!"
And that sounds just like the right wing bully boys of little brain and less English ability who intimidate council officers explaining why Active Travel facilities are so necessary. As for appreciating what they are doing to try to keep us safe, I very much doubt it. I don't know the facilities he's talking about, but if local cyclists don't use them, I'm pretty sure they're rubbish.
Never mind that they're rubbish, if you don't use them and a driver hits you, it's your fault. I know the tories are only a shadow of their former glory, but it would appear their barrel has been scraped clean.
TBH I have some sympathy wtih those who say we should use cycle lanes. We fought long and hard for them and large amounts of public money have been spent on them. Lack of use is one of the arguments used to remove them as well as against future provison. We lierally need to use them or lose them. As for high viz kit and lights they doesn't protect you but they do give you a better chance of being seen before it's too late.
No, we fought long and hard for proper cycle lanes, but 90%+ in this country aren't fit for purpose and we definitely didn't fight for them. Give us decent cycle facilities and we'll use them, but give us dangerous, inconvenient shared use paths and we'll stay on the road. Losing them would be a benefit.
Paint on a road is not infrastructure
The government and councils have yet to deliver safe, robust, joined up and consistent cycling infrastructure. I used to live in a university town where you would hope that would have existed and all that was there was a handful of ASLs and a few strips of paint. The same town also claimed to be a link for two NSL routes yet had nothing linking them. Pretty much every suggested infra put up for consultation has seen huge kickback and has never come to fruition.
Until I start to see proper maintained infra in place and laws ensuring my safety I will continue to keep to the roads.
I don't. Until I knew better, perhaps ... then it was safe - and in fact attractive and convenient - cycle routes *. Not painted rubbish ** nominally backed by unenforced laws. With legal exemptions...
* For today's motorists e.g. tomorrow's occasional cyclists. Sharing with motor vehicles where their numbers and speeds have been reduced, fully separated from them where not, also separated from pedestrians.
** Because all sensible people accept we can't "cause congestion" or "steal parking spaces" or "cause disruption" because works - or do anything to reduce the motoring capacity, because otherwise how will people drive? (Self-fulfilling "no change, ever").