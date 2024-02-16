Sir Chris Hoy “optimistic, positive, and surrounded by love” after revealing cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, after being diagnosed last year.

The six-time Olympic champion, arguably the greatest track cyclist of all time, announced on Friday evening that his treatment, which includes chemotherapy, is “going really well” and that he is looking forward to “an exciting year of work ahead”.

The 47-year-old Scot, who added that he feels fine and is continuing to ride his bike, also said that he initially wished to keep his diagnosis private but that “regrettably our hand has been forced”. He did not reveal any further details of his illness and said he will continue to deal with it privately to protect his young family.

“I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up until that point,” Hoy, who also secured 11 world championship titles during a glittering career on the track for Team GB, wrote on Instagram.

“I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

“For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.”

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now. I’m optimistic, positive, and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike, and live my life as normal.

“It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun, and share it with you all.”

Hoy, who now works as a cycling commentator and pundit for the BBC, won his first Olympic medal in Sydney in the team sprint, before going on to win six golds in the kilo, sprint, team sprint, and keirin across the next three Olympic Games, culminating in his double gold haul in London in 2012. His status as Britain’s most successful Olympian and the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time was only eclipsed by former sprint teammate Jason Kenny in 2021 in Tokyo.

The news of Hoy’s cancer diagnosis was greeted with shock by the cycling and sporting world, who reached out on social media to wish the track legend well.

“Everyone at British Cycling sends their love and best wishes to you and your family, Chris. You got this,” the national governing body wrote.

Everyone at British Cycling sends their love and best wishes to you and your family, Chris. You got this 💪 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IT0cMMCKbm — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) February 16, 2024

“Awful news. Wishing Chris Hoy a full recovery. Such a lovely guy,” said former footballer and fellow BBC presenter Gary Lineker.

“My very best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the sporting legend that is Sir Chris Hoy,” added Scotland’s First Miniter Humza Yousaf. “I hope appeals for privacy for him and his family are heeded at what must be a difficult time for them all.”