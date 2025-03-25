Brand that released “the world's lightest titanium bike” unveils an even lighter one a fortnight later

Litespeed is reintroducing its Ghisallo road bike in a very limited run with a claimed frame weight of just 871g (size medium) – making it the world’s lightest titanium road bike.

We told you a couple of weeks ago that Litespeed was releasing “the world’s lightest titanium road bike” in the shape of the 948g Coll dels Reis. Now it has gone even lighter with the limited-edition Ghisallo.

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo full bike (credit: Litespeed)

The rim-braked Ghisallo was originally introduced in 2002 and remained in the range for eight years. Litespeed says that the new edition will be the last ever.

The whole point of the Ghisallo – named after the famous 9.4km climb overlooking Lake Como in Italy – was to save weight. Back in 2002, Litespeed sponsored the Lotto-Adecco ProTour team and provided rebadged bikes for various riders sponsored by other brands. The Ghisallo was a response to riders’ requests for a dedicated climbing bike.

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo top tube- head tube (credit: Litespeed)

The 2025 version uses Litespeed’s Superform FW titanium tubing – the tubing developed for the Coll dels Reis that we told you about a couple of weeks ago. It’s size-specific 3AL/2.5V titanium tubing with variable wall thicknesses and multi-dimensional shaping.

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo BB (credit: Litespeed)

“The centrepiece for the Ghisallo comes in the form of a small piece of legacy jewellery: a featherweight three-piece BSA bottom bracket shell,” says Litespeed. “Weighing just 53g, very few of these handcrafted bottom bracket shells remain from our original model run, and they provide a rare and unique foundation to build the reborn Ghisallo. The Ghisallo also stays true to its roots with rim brakes and quick-release axles.

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo BB chainstays (credit: Litespeed)

“Agile compact geometry rewards riders with sharp and responsive handling on descents. Clearance for modern 28mm tyres adds even more all-day comfort than its predecessor.”

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo head tube (credit: Litespeed)

Unlike the original, the new Ghisallo comes with a 44mm-diameter head tube. Litespeed is making only 20 of these bikes – so it's a very limited edition, then. Each will be numbered and feature the owner’s initials stamped into the bottom bracket shell. A certificate will list each frame’s measured weight.

The Ghisallo will be available with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, an ENVE fork, and DT Swiss PR 1400 DICUT OXiC wheels. You’ll get a ENVE SES AR one-piece handlebar, a Chris King AeroSet 3 headset, Cane Creek eeBrakes, and Litespeed’s own titanium seatpost.

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo rear dropouts (credit: Litespeed)

According to Litespeed, the complete bike weighs 6.5 kg (size medium). It’s available in six sizes, or you can also work with a Litespeed engineer on a custom geometry. All Litespeed titanium bikes are handbuilt in Chattanooga, USA.

Of course, dropping weight isn't much of an achievement in itself; you just use less and less material and sooner or later you'll end up with the lightest bike in the world. It's maintaining stiffness, strength, and durability that's the tricky bit, and we can't comment on that because we've not seen this new version of the Ghisallo, never mind ridden it.

2025 Litespeed Ghisallo front (credit: Litespeed)

The price? The Ghisallo is priced at £14,506 – so, yeah, we're talking about a top-end option here.

