Cyclist accused of smashing car windscreen with bike lock, “turning it into a weapon”, in alleged road rage clash with driver

The father of a motorist involved in a road rage incident in London last week has raised concerns that bike locks can be “turned into weapons”, after footage was posted online of a cyclist appearing to use his lock to smash a car windscreen, before swinging it towards the driver, during a heated confrontation.
The incident, which has been reported to the Met Police, took place on Rotherhithe Street, near Elephant and Castle tube station in south London, on Friday 21 March at around 4.25pm.
In a short clip, filmed by an onlooker and posted by the driver’s father, David Ross, to social media, the cyclist can be seen wielding a bike lock above his head as the motorist makes his way around the vehicle and the cyclist’s bike, which can be seen lying on the road.
The cyclist then proceeds to hit the car’s rear windscreen with the lock, appearing to smash it, before attempting to hit the driver, 26-year-old Regan Ross, using the lock.
Onlookers can also be heard shouting for him to “stop”, asking him “what are you doing?”, while at the end of the video the motorist can be seen approaching a member of the public, appearing to ask them if they had captured the incident on their phone.
Due to the edited nature of the clip, it is unclear what caused the incident, but the driver’s father David has claimed that the cyclist “must have gone into the back” of his son’s car, a collision he says was captured on a bus driver’s dashcam.
“He was commuting home and as he pulled up to stop, the cyclist, who I presume obviously didn’t see him, must have gone into the back of him. The bus driver saw that happen and has the dashcam footage,” Mr Ross told the Standard.
“The man then goes into the side of my son’s car and says, ‘what’s going on?’ He has a bit of road rage on him at the moment and then he starts having a go at my son and the rest you can see on the video. He starts smashing the windscreen.”
Mr Ross also told the newspaper that he is “bloody furious” about the cyclist’s actions, raising concerns about the potential for bike locks to be used as weapons in similar road rage incidents.
“I’m concerned that people can carry these things and turn it into a weapon,” he said.
“My son’s lived in London since he was 18, so he’s got used to the daily grind but we as parents are bloody furious, but he’s made of tough stuff. He’s more upset about not currently having a car.”
He added that he handed the footage to the Metropolitan Police, who say they are aware of the incident.
“Police were called to an altercation between a driver and a cyclist on the junction of Newington Butts and Walworth road, Elephant and Castle at 16:25hrs on Friday, 21 March,” a Met spokesperson said.
“It is reported a cyclist hit the driver’s car from behind, and then proceeded to remove a bike tool from his bike and smash the car windscreen.
“We are aware of reports circulating of the altercation. We remain in contact with the victim.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or footage is asked to call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 3618/22Mar.”
While the Met are yet to take any action regarding last week’s altercation at Elephant and Castle, last September we reported that, in the wake of a similar viral road rage incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Edinburgh, after a video shared to social media showed the moment a cyclist was thrown to the ground by a driver who slammed the victim’s head against the road.
The video, which has been viewed more than 27 million times, shows a cyclist stood in front of a vehicle as its passenger remonstrates with him in Edinburgh’s Old Town.
A male driver is then seen getting out of the vehicle, before walking up to the cyclist and grabbing both hands around his neck before slamming the rider off his bike and hitting his head against the road. Afterwards, the passenger and driver returned to the vehicle, which had a learner plate in the front windscreen, while the cyclist was seen holding his head and lying motionless in the road.
Police Scotland later confirmed that a 37-year-old man had been “arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a 34-year-old male cyclist”.
From the position of the cyclist when the video starts and the position of the bike later, it looks highly unlikely that the cyclist went "into the back'' of the kid's car. If the cyclist had hit the back, he'd have come off behind the car. His position near the front of the car when the video starts looks more like something happened near the right rear of the MV. The cyclist could have clipped the car by not paying attention when it stopped. Or the car could have moved right and knocked the cyclist off the bike. The window smashing is over the top, but the use of the lock as a "weapon'' is clearly a defensive act upon being charged by a young guy looking as if he wants to do harm. Not to mention that the cyclist never hits the kids with the lock, which it appears it would have been easy enough to do. If you watch the video closely, in fact, it appears the cyclist even leans back (the view is partially blocked by a woman's head) during the kids' rush as if trying to avoid a blow from the kid. But hey, let's all go with the analysis of the father, a far from disinterested party, who has to guess at what happened when his kid could obviously have told him what happened, or at least the kid's view of what happened. Maybe daddy thought that view didn't look good so he made up his own version? Hard to tell. Maybe the cyclist will emerge to tell his side of the story.
Comments are disappointingly tribalist.
I probably shouldn't have been surprised... We're really no better than the motorists and their hate-spewing, are we?
Well, you doubtless know yourself best. As for the comments below, I see no "hate spewing" against drivers or cars in general, just a suspicion as to whether we are being told the full story or not. If the comments really were like those one finds against cyclists on virtually any story involving a driver/cyclist confrontation on a motoring website, or indeed just general social media, they would be saying shame the cyclist didn't stove the driver's head in, cars shouldn't be allowed on the road at all, why don't drivers grow up and get a bicycle, got to be the driver's fault, it always is… they don't say that and they are not the same as motorists and their "hate spewing", not at all.
Not tribalist but trying to demonstrate the absurdity of the parental intervention and the reporting.
We don't know what happened, Dave Ross doesn't know, the bus driver and his dash cam don't know, the bystanders that rush to bring out their phones rather than trying to dissipate the anger and down play the situation don't know.
@LOSD Do you know?
The only people that do actually know are the 2 parties that are dancing around the car, one of them appears to have told his dad what happened and his dad has made public assertions based on hearsay.
I wonder what would happen if the cyclist comes out with his own camera footage that indicates a period of woeful driving and threatening behaviour from Tough Stuff Ross.
There are at least 3 versions of events, both of the parties recollections and the truth. Hence my desire to hear the full story.
"Made of tough stuff" - Why is his dad still wiping his arse then?
Why hasn't little "tough stuff" "26-year-old Regan Ross," done the legwork to find out who this cycling threat to world peace might be? Sounds more like a pussy to me. Grow up and grow some Regan Ross!
I must also observe the level of presumption that has been noted by others:
“He was commuting home and as he pulled up to stop, [on a red route?] the cyclist, who I presume [why presume?] obviously [so now you are sure?] didn’t see him, must [again certainty?] have gone into the back of him. The bus driver saw that happen [but who knows what happended previously] and has the dashcam footage,”
Did the bus driver's dash cam get the presumptious, obvious, must have happened, poor overtake of cherub Regan who is only in front because he crammed the cyclist into the space behind the bus rather than allowing him to pull out. And when the cyclist decided to remonstrate daddy's angel Regan slammed his anchors on brake testing the cyclist and ending up having a cyclist in his boot.
I mean why else would you stop on a red route adjacent to a bus unless you are a complete tool and looking to intimidate other road users. Little precious Regan does appear to be driving a BMW. I wonder who it is registered to, daddikins?
All that said and as much I love the idea of twatting Regan's wheels, from what we can see the cyclist might be bang to rights unless they have some strong evidence to "support" their actions.
The police said "“It is reported a cyclist hit the driver’s car from behind..."
Interesting how they use the word "cyclist" rather than cycle/bicycle.
I'm assuming it would not have been the same format if it was the other way round?
How often do we hear things like: “It is reported a car hit the cyclist from behind..."
While we may not get to see the footage from the bus showing what led up to the incident, presumably the police will provide some details about it once they have done their investigation or taken it to court.
Whilst not condoning the cyclists actions, I look forward to the driver's dad eating his words if his son drove dangerously.
I hate to get all "wing mirror"-y, but I was under the impression that the big area of glass at the front of a car is the windscreen. Not the big area of glass at the back.
Front windscreen, rear windscreen, both do a job of screening you from the wind. Although that does of course then beg the question as to why the side windows aren't called side windscreens...where's swldxr when you need him?
If the rear windscreen is screening you from the wind you either have a problem with your other windscreen(s) or your driving, surely? (Of course it can certainly shield you from the noise of the air zipping by or the weather in general, but it's not a "weathershield" in English).
What about when you're stopped and there's a tailwind? Or indeed you're driving at 30 mph and there is a 60 mph tailwind?
Or indeed if you're trying to outrun a hurricane... but I'd still hope that I'd be moderately shielded by the seat back and by looking towards the front windscreen. Although I understand that is currently not always seen as a necessity.
It's relatively easy to outrun a hurricane; it's even quite often achievable cycling for a reasonably fit person. They normally move at a speed of 10-15 mph, occasionally up to 40mph. Easily escaped in a car, unless there are traffic lights on red (because, as we know, drivers always stop at those).
Of course, if you don't set off in time, fail to fill up with fuel or check the tyres and washer fluid for all the windscreens beforehand, you could get caught up in the system and then the breeze picks up somewhat.
I'm open to persuasion on this one. What is the big area of glass at the back called?
Never mind that. More importantly, since when does a bike lock qualify as a 'tool'?
Ninja rocks are much more effective, and subtle ( so I'm informed)
Depends on whether you happen to have any spare spark plugs around. As I understand it. Allegedly.
I'm concerned that people can drive two-ton lumps of metal around and turn them into weapons but no sign that that's stopping any time soon. Not condoning any violence but also not making any judgements until the full facts are known, perfectly possible that the driver deliberately brake checked the cyclist or otherwise caused the collision, despite the compelling evidence provided by...um... the driver's dad who wasn't there…
Has he considered that pretty much anything that can be picked up can be turned into a weapon?
I'd love to know why the dad is talking to the media, saying what "must" have happened, rather than the person involved…
Plausible deniability. He can assert all sorts of things that definitely, obviously, maybe could have happened; without having to make it as convincing as the person there would have to be about it, and without being held accountable for what he said.
But it absolutely definitely might have happened along the lines of what he said; so it can't be his son's fault. Obviously.
I know I wouldn't half be getting a ribbing off my mates if I let my old man do the talking for me like that! I half expected to see him saying, "Now my son says he didn't do anything wrong, and if there's one thing my son doesn't do, he doesn't tell lies…"
Well the alternative is going to the law and putting it in the hands of your solicitor (but will it stand up in court? etc.)
Yes, there's something fishy about this. How come the dad was there? How did he have his phone ready to capture the key moment? Why hasn't he shown what led to the cyclist wielding the lock? Looks like a new BMW too, can the lad afford the insurance?
Dad wasn't there, that's what's so hilarious about him telling everybody what must've happened; the clip was filmed by an onlooker and shared on social media by dad but he didn't witness it, everything he says is just his speculation.
And it would appear that the person filming only started doing so once the cyclist and the motorist started doing a Benny Hill around the car, which means there's no actual footage of What Actually Happened.
Sure, it could have been that the cyclist wasn't paying attention and ran into the back of the car (I've done that myself, this one time…) but there are all sorts of other possibilities…
I know someone who chased a driver who had deliberately swerved to make a close pass on them, when they caught up with them the driver deliberately brake checked to make them run into the back of the car. When the police arrived (called by a bystander as things were getting heated, although not window-smashing heated) he (driver) claimed they had had no previous interaction and he had been stationary for 30 seconds before the cyclist ran into him. It happens…
I'm concerned that people can drive two-ton lumps of metal around and turn them into weapons but no sign that that's stopping any time soon
Audi Q7 SQ7: 2265kg
https://upride.cc/incident/cd10wer_audiq7_closerpass/
Another illegal numberplate that I'm sure the police will crack down on.
Yes, just as diligently as they no doubt prosecuted his family member in KD10 WER for the same, and for the mobile use
https://upride.cc/incident/kd10wer_porsche_mobilephone/
It is two-ton lumps of metal, powered by explosive chemicals to be precise.
