Cyclist accused of smashing car windscreen with bike lock, “turning it into a weapon”, in alleged road rage clash with driver

The father of a motorist involved in a road rage incident in London last week has raised concerns that bike locks can be “turned into weapons”, after footage was posted online of a cyclist appearing to use his lock to smash a car windscreen, before swinging it towards the driver, during a heated confrontation.

The incident, which has been reported to the Met Police, took place on Rotherhithe Street, near Elephant and Castle tube station in south London, on Friday 21 March at around 4.25pm.

In a short clip, filmed by an onlooker and posted by the driver’s father, David Ross, to social media, the cyclist can be seen wielding a bike lock above his head as the motorist makes his way around the vehicle and the cyclist’s bike, which can be seen lying on the road.

The cyclist then proceeds to hit the car’s rear windscreen with the lock, appearing to smash it, before attempting to hit the driver, 26-year-old Regan Ross, using the lock.

Onlookers can also be heard shouting for him to “stop”, asking him “what are you doing?”, while at the end of the video the motorist can be seen approaching a member of the public, appearing to ask them if they had captured the incident on their phone.

Any retweets to help @metpoliceuk find this dangerous man who attacked my son and his car with his bike lock would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance. The incident took place last night at Elephant & Castle. pic.twitter.com/Wkh9q6bGwj — David Ross (@davidross72) March 22, 2025

Due to the edited nature of the clip, it is unclear what caused the incident, but the driver’s father David has claimed that the cyclist “must have gone into the back” of his son’s car, a collision he says was captured on a bus driver’s dashcam.

“He was commuting home and as he pulled up to stop, the cyclist, who I presume obviously didn’t see him, must have gone into the back of him. The bus driver saw that happen and has the dashcam footage,” Mr Ross told the Standard.

“The man then goes into the side of my son’s car and says, ‘what’s going on?’ He has a bit of road rage on him at the moment and then he starts having a go at my son and the rest you can see on the video. He starts smashing the windscreen.”

> “What the f*** are you doing telling me to slow down?” Road rage driver assaulted cyclist after pensioner waved at him to slow down, handed suspended sentence

Mr Ross also told the newspaper that he is “bloody furious” about the cyclist’s actions, raising concerns about the potential for bike locks to be used as weapons in similar road rage incidents.

“I’m concerned that people can carry these things and turn it into a weapon,” he said.

“My son’s lived in London since he was 18, so he’s got used to the daily grind but we as parents are bloody furious, but he’s made of tough stuff. He’s more upset about not currently having a car.”

He added that he handed the footage to the Metropolitan Police, who say they are aware of the incident.

> “I’ll knock your f***ing teeth in!” Road rage motorist who got out of car to threaten cyclists after pulling recklessly into bike box was driving whilst disqualified and without insurance

“Police were called to an altercation between a driver and a cyclist on the junction of Newington Butts and Walworth road, Elephant and Castle at 16:25hrs on Friday, 21 March,” a Met spokesperson said.

“It is reported a cyclist hit the driver’s car from behind, and then proceeded to remove a bike tool from his bike and smash the car windscreen.

“We are aware of reports circulating of the altercation. We remain in contact with the victim.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or footage is asked to call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 3618/22Mar.”

> Police make arrest after sickening footage of cyclist slammed to ground by driver goes viral

While the Met are yet to take any action regarding last week’s altercation at Elephant and Castle, last September we reported that, in the wake of a similar viral road rage incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Edinburgh, after a video shared to social media showed the moment a cyclist was thrown to the ground by a driver who slammed the victim’s head against the road.

The video, which has been viewed more than 27 million times, shows a cyclist stood in front of a vehicle as its passenger remonstrates with him in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

A male driver is then seen getting out of the vehicle, before walking up to the cyclist and grabbing both hands around his neck before slamming the rider off his bike and hitting his head against the road. Afterwards, the passenger and driver returned to the vehicle, which had a learner plate in the front windscreen, while the cyclist was seen holding his head and lying motionless in the road.

Police Scotland later confirmed that a 37-year-old man had been “arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a 34-year-old male cyclist”.