"I need to check the power to see if he's got talent": Criminal mastermind behind G's bike theft was 15; Good Samaritan driver lends cyclist spare light; Peloton got worse; Aussie cycle fines; Xan der Poel; Riding through floods + more on the live blog

Geraint Thomas having his bike stolen while stopping for a coffee was Sunday's big story. How did it happen? Who was the culprit? How did they catch them? Well, G's spilled the beans on his Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast.

Firstly, the headline: the thief was a 15-year-old kid who looked all too delighted to have been arrested...

"[The police told me] he was 15," G explained. "The picture of him looked like he had just been to Disneyland...massive cheesy grin. I was like 'did he take that here?' You can't go around stealing bikes but I kind of wanted to help him because he can't be in a good place."

The bike, a Pinarello Dogma F, painted as a Pinarello Dogma F12, with mismatched wheels and a Thomas nametag wasn't even top of the 2018 Tour de France winner's priority list.

"They gave me my Garmin. That was the thing I was most worried about because I haven't downloaded my training this week. I'm going to have to download it and see if he's got any talent. See what speed and power he's putting out. He was lucky I charged my gears actually, at least it was in good working order for him."

So how did it all unfold? Well, it all began at a cafe in Menton when G and EF Education-Nippo pro Michael Valgren stopped for lunch. I wonder if Cannondale will kick up a fuss about the thief picking the Pinarello?

"We left our bikes outside and were sat at the table closest to the door. I could just about see the front of my wheel. Part of me was thinking 'should I move it?'.

The owner of the cafe turned around and asked us 'two bikes? Ah but there's only one here' we laughed and were like 'okay, thanks mate'.

"He said, 'no no no no there's only one bike' we still thought he was joking but went outside...'Ah bollocks, my bike's gone!'"

Thomas had been home for 15 minutes when the police called saying they'd found it. "I was like 'bloody hell that was quick!'" G continued. "They saw a guy riding the bike and thought it didn't look right, he wasn't dressed like a professional athlete. They stopped him, a couple of them were cyclists I think, saw my name on it, arrested him and took the bike."

Now we wait for those all-important power numbers...