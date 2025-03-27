"It's really an eye opener that someone commutes on this": Photo of fixie rider's "absurd" commuter casually parked at bike rack amuses cyclists online; When a heart rate monitor captures the exact moment you realised you'll crash + more on the live blog

Here's a sight that would make you double-take as you roll up to a bike rack...

TT frame, disc wheel, no brakes, "absurd" handlebars, essentially a fixie track bike that we wouldn't recommend for use on the road considering... well, the issues you might have stopping. Everyone on Reddit flocking to a post about it is equally scared/fascinated/amused and there's plenty of speculation about the sort of person who would own and have created such a thing.

Chances are it's just your committed urban fixie rider — to whom something like this appeals, if you can believe it — wide-barred and with a rear tyre you can burn through quick. Another star suspect is the bike shop mechanic who's spent many a year collecting a random assortment of parts on the cheap and now, as his career's work, has put it all together.

"This looks like the kind of thing a bike mechanic would ride half as a joke after building it from parts they’ve acquired at little to no cost through years in the bike industry," one Reddit user commented.

"As someone who built a ridiculous commuter bike, half as a joke, from parts I scavenged off of customer's bikes and random shit that's been sitting on a shelf for more than a decade when I was still wrenching, yah this is definitely a bike mechanic's daily."

A couple more amusing details spotted online were, of course, the "absurd" wide bars, the fixie set-up despite running a double chainring, the random (what looks like a) Fizik Arione saddle... oh, and of course, the fact it's all around a TT frame with a disc wheel up front. Some serious locking going on too, although we'd pay good money to see your average bike thief step on this and see how they go.

Is it particularly safe? No (although I guess that depends who/how they ride). Is it particularly fast? Probably. Is it particularly fun? Depends who you ask? Did it catch our eye and the eye of thousands online? YES! A few of those comments...

"Definitely mechanic's bike. A mechanic with a real sense of humour to boot. The more I look the more weird I find in this build. At first I hated it but I'm slowly coming to appreciate the troll."

"I have a friend who's a mechanic who started as a track cyclist and has an all carbon, super aero track bike that's three sizes too small so he could be lighter/lower profile. He turned the bike into a commuter, why he wants to cram himself into that frame I can't explain…"

"Wide MTB bars on track bikes were a thing a few years back, but the front disc wheel and spoked rear makes me think they're either not serious or so deep into fixie culture their brain has rotted."

"It's single speed, they just kept the two chainrings..."

"There were a couple of messengers who unironically had bikes like that as their daily in Minneapolis years back — fixies with deep wheels and wide bars. The aero frame takes it to another level though. This isn't an inarticulate build, it's just speaking a dialect that's incomprehensible to most riders."