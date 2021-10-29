Bike thieves remove glass panes to raid apartment storage + more on the live blog

We cover a lot of bike thefts here at road.cc, it's an unfortunate reality of owning a bicycle — someone somewhere will nick it if they can. However, rarely are they this organised, committed and professional...

Vancouver Police are investigating after a bike thief was caught on CCTV raiding the bike storage facility of an apartment building by removing the glass panes from the door. Building manager Ovidiu Mihuti told Global News the thief used suction cups to remove the panels, before using bolt cutters to remove six expensive bikes, believed to have been singled out.

The building manager believes it was a multi-day operation, involving a group of offenders who scouted the scene twice in the week before the raid. One man then returned early on Monday morning to complete the break in.

"It was on the night between Sunday and Monday," Mihuti said. "They came without masks, they came without gloves or anything. Just tools and that’s all. I have no idea what’s the mentality of it."

Closer to home, Met Police yesterday recovered a £50,000 haul of stolen bikes. The force says six owners have been reunited with their bikes, some worth up to £6,500.