Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Geraint Thomas has bike stolen on coffee stop – but gets it back later the same day

Geraint Thomas has bike stolen on coffee stop – but gets it back later the same day

2018 Tour de France champion thanks police in Menton for reuniting him with his Pinarello Dogma F12
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 14, 2021 20:28
3

Many of us unfortunately know that sinking feeling when our pride and joy gets nicked – and it turns out that Tour de France winners living in Monaco aren’t immune to it either.

Ineos Grenadiers star Geraint Thomas tweeted earlier today that on a ride along the Riviera, his Pinarello Dogma F12 had been stolen outside a coffee shop in Menton, the lemon-growing town on the Riviera  just shy of the Italian border.

Back home in an car it was, then, for the rather pissed-off looking Welsh ace.

As for those “random mismatched wheels,” going by this recengt pic, the front one is a Shimano Dura-Ace C40 ... the rear wheel, though is by Princeton Carbon Works and alone costs more than many of us will ever spend on a complete bike.

Skype_Picture_2021_11_14T20_20_15_521Z

But unlike many such tales of bike theft, this one at least had a happy ending, thanks to the local police, who will also have a nice story to tell over a pastis or two when they get off shift this evening.

Hopefully it didn't spoil his Sunday too much and he managed to enjoy a gripping French win over Fiji in the autumn rugby internationals.

If only all bike theft stories, whether the victim is an Olympic gold medallist and Grand Tour winner or not, had such a positive result …

Geraint Thomas
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments