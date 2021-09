"So assault isn't assault?": Reaction to aggressive driver attacking group ride; Suspended HGV driver apologises for "spandex-wearing f******" threat; Near miss interrupts Pogačar interview; Bennett ignores Lefevere; Aldi kit deals + more on the live blog

The shit that people going out for a ride on their bikes have to put up with from aggressive ignorant cowards using their cars as weapons. https://t.co/TST24jSSS4 — Paul Campbell (@PauloCampbell) September 12, 2021

That video of a driver assaulting a Swindon Wheelers member and knocking off another rider picked up a lot of attention over the weekend. The motorist became enraged by having to wait a few seconds behind the group riding two abreast, brake checking them before punching ride leader Ady Short as he tried to calmly explain why they ride in that formation.

The reaction has been a mixture of anger and disbelief that the driver was only given a caution for the attack. Questions have also been asked about Ady's explanation that Wiltshire Police ignored the camera footage of his wife being knocked over as the police "couldn't actually see her".

Under our story, the comments rolled in...Shades wondered what's the point of even bothering carrying a camera..."Camera evidence AND witnesses; only a caution! Next time I'm riding I'll save the weight and leave the cameras at home; normally if I'm riding with someone else I'll leave them behind as I've (hopefully) got a witness in an incident."

OldRidgeback summed the whole situation up nicely: "So assault isn't assault?"

On Twitter, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox commented on the story: "Road rage has appalling traits and is never a good look. How many seconds did waiting to pass safely cost him? Hardly any but his reaction cost time! Glad the headcam proved a deterrent when he spotted it. The assault is a crime but so was his driving, putting other lives at risk."

@wiltshirepolice Am I correct in saying that if i:

1 drive dangerously,

2 punch someone repeatedly in the face,

3 Drive into a cyclist causing injury,

that I will receive nothing more than a caution? Asking for a friend — sowerbob - Let's want something better (@mnogogotin) September 12, 2021

@pwilkinson_pcc Can you please take this up with @wiltshirepolice. A caution for driving dangerously, repeatingly assaulting someone & using your vehicle as a weapon to assault someone is not right. — James Stafford (@Jamesdestafford) September 12, 2021

We also updated our story with links to contact the office for Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner due to the extremely strong reaction to the article...