"I don't think the technology is quite where it needs to be": Chris Froome unconvinced by disc brakes; Cyclists worldwide take notes on DIY bike lane video; Introducing Chris Gritty + more on the live blog

Chris Froome says he's not completely convinced by disc brakes and suggested he'd prefer his Israel Start-Up Nation Factor Ostro VAM to use rim brakes. Froome was giving a run through of his new bike on his YouTube channel and admitted he's not "100 per cent sold" on disc brakes. The four-time Tour de France winner's steed for the upcoming year featured as our Bike at Bedtime a couple of weeks back where we did a deep dive into his 2021 set up, including the SwissStop disc brake pads and rotors that seem to be causing concern. It's Froome's first full season racing on disc brakes and he expressed doubt about whether the technology is reliable enough.

"I've been using them for the last couple of months," Froome explained. "Performance wise they're great. They always stop when I need to stop in the dry or the wet. They work, they do what they're meant to do. The downsides to disc brakes are the constant rubbing, potential for mechanicals, overheating, the discs becoming a bit warped when you're on a descent for longer than five to ten minutes of constant braking.

"Personally, I don't think the technology is quite where it needs to be yet for road cycling. I think the distance between the disc and rotors is still too narrow. Which means you're going to get rubbing or one piston firing more than the other. You're going to get these little issues. I don't think the pistons retract the way they're meant to all the time.

"Quite often it will work on the stand when the mechanic sorts it out but then once you get onto the road it's a different story. I accept that it's the direction the industry wants to go, we as bike riders are going to have to adapt and learn to use them because if you're not on disc brakes already it's only a matter of time before you're made obsolete and forced onto them."