Live blog

"I don't think the technology is quite where it needs to be": Chris Froome unconvinced by disc brakes; Cyclists worldwide take notes on DIY bike lane video; Introducing Chris Gritty + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander will be getting you through Monday on the live blog...
Mon, Feb 08, 2021 08:59
Chris Froome talks Israel Start-Up Nation's Factor OSTRO VAM (screenshot Chris Froome YouTube)
13:25
13:14
Chris Gritty joins the fight against frozen bike lanes
Chris Gritty (via TfL)

Transport for London's latest member of its gritting fleet has been named after the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. Chris Gritty will be making its maiden voyage this week to try and clear London's cycle lanes of snow and ice during the freezing temperatures brought from the north by Storm Darcy. Last month, Sir Chris Hoy also had the dubious honour of having a gritter named after him. Sir Gritts Hoy has been working overtime to keep Scotland's South West Trunk Roads clear.

Chris Gritty (via TfL)

 

10:54
"I don't think the technology is quite where it needs to be": Chris Froome unconvinced by disc brakes

Chris Froome says he's not completely convinced by disc brakes and suggested he'd prefer his Israel Start-Up Nation Factor Ostro VAM to use rim brakes. Froome was giving a run through of his new bike on his YouTube channel and admitted he's not "100 per cent sold" on disc brakes. The four-time Tour de France winner's steed for the upcoming year featured as our Bike at Bedtime a couple of weeks back where we did a deep dive into his 2021 set up, including the SwissStop disc brake pads and rotors that seem to be causing concern. It's Froome's first full season racing on disc brakes and he expressed doubt about whether the technology is reliable enough.

"I've been using them for the last couple of months," Froome explained. "Performance wise they're great. They always stop when I need to stop in the dry or the wet. They work, they do what they're meant to do. The downsides to disc brakes are the constant rubbing, potential for mechanicals, overheating, the discs becoming a bit warped when you're on a descent for longer than five to ten minutes of constant braking.

"Personally, I don't think the technology is quite where it needs to be yet for road cycling. I think the distance between the disc and rotors is still too narrow. Which means you're going to get rubbing or one piston firing more than the other. You're going to get these little issues. I don't think the pistons retract the way they're meant to all the time.

"Quite often it will work on the stand when the mechanic sorts it out but then once you get onto the road it's a different story. I accept that it's the direction the industry wants to go, we as bike riders are going to have to adapt and learn to use them because if you're not on disc brakes already it's only a matter of time before you're made obsolete and forced onto them."

10:11
Étoile de Bessèges weekend racing round up

It was two from two for Filippo Ganna over the weekend. Wearing the rainbow bands as individual time trial world champion, Ganna smashed his way to TT victory having won from the breakaway on Saturday. Tim Wellens extended his lead on Michal Kwiatkowski during the final stage race against the clock to win the race overall by just under a minute. Elsewhere there were impressive performances from Ethan Hayter, who was third in the TT, and Jake Stewart who secured fourth place on GC with a ride that even took him by surprise...

08:43
Cyclists worldwide take notes on DIY bike lane video

This video of activists in Mexico painting their own bike lane has been doing the rounds on social media again, and plenty of cyclists from the UK have been taking notes. It actually shows environmental activists creating a 5km guerrilla bike lane in Mexico City in 2011. At the time the group said the action was to highlight the lack of adequate cycling infrastructure. However, with its reemergence on Twitter the video has been catching the eye of cyclists across the world...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

