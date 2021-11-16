Near Miss of the Day 659: The Tour de France winner edition as Egan Bernal gets an ultra-close pass

Spend too long reading below the line of a mainstream press article on a cyclist being put in danger by a motorist and you will inevitably find comments along the lines of everyone on a bike thinking they are competing in the Tour de France. But here’s the rub – even being the first person from your country to win cycling’s biggest race does not make you immune to close passes, as this video from 2019 yellow jersey winner Egan Bernal shows.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was out training on his bike with a couple of other riders, one of them a team mate, in his home country, Colombia, where he is a national sporting hero, when a driver decided to overtake them by squeezing into a non-existent gap as a truck came through in the opposite direction.

Bernal is not the first Tour de France winner from the British WorldTour outfit to have experienced dangerous driving while on a training ride.

In 2013, a motorist was sent on a driver awareness course after she knocked Bradley Wiggins from his bike at a petrol station in Lancashire.

And in May 2017, four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome was rammed from behind by a driver in the South of France in what he described as a “scary experience.”

