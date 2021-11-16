Support road.cc

Driver arrested after cyclist killed following collision with another rider

Fatal crash happened in Portland, Dorset yesterday; police appeal for witnesses
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Nov 16, 2021 12:57
A driver in Dorset has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in Portland yesterday, with police saying that it is believed the victim was involved in a collision with another rider immediately beforehand.

Officers were alerted to the fatal crash on the A354 Portland Beach Road at around 6.53am.

The cyclist, a local man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist, a woman aged in her 40s who lives in Portland, was driving a black Ford Focus and was arrested on suspicion of having committed a driving offence.

Police closed the road between the Osprey Quay roundabout and the junction with Hamm Beach Road while emergency services responded to the fatal crash.

Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the force’s traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died.

“We understand the cyclist was involved in a collision with another cyclist shortly before this incident and would urge anyone who witnessed either collision to please come forward.

“I am also appealing to any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Dorset Police online at www.dorset.police.uk, via email to scit [at] dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 15:56.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

