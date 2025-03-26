The Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset offers a good balance of performance and durability while adding a sustainability angle into the mix, making it an appealing choice for the environmentally conscious. The wheels are built entirely in Europe using 75% recycled aluminium – 30% from post-consumer sources like drink cans, and 45% from industrial off-cuts and CNC shavings – and have a smooth ride, on and off road.
> Buy now: Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset for £479 from Hunt
Sustain-ability
Cycling is often heralded as a sustainable mode of transport, but the industry itself is far from environmentally neutral. The proliferation of carbon fibre frames, disposable components, and resource-intensive manufacturing processes mean that many of us unwittingly contribute to waste and pollution.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - rim detail 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)
This Hunt wheelset presents a more mindful alternative. By incorporating 75% recycled aluminium into the build, and keeping production within Europe, Hunt is taking a step towards reducing the environmental impact of wheel manufacturing.
Build and ride quality
The wheels' build quality aligns with Hunt's established reputation. Having ridden its Aluminium 4 Season wheels for commuting and its Carbon 50 Limitless for racing, I have come to appreciate their durability and Hunt's attention to detail. Straight out of the box, the Sustain Phase Ones maintain this standard, with a clean, well-executed finish and a reassuringly solid feel.
The 23mm internal rim width allowed my 28mm Continental GP5000S tyres to balloon closer to 30mm, and on the road they offer a noticeably plush ride with impressive isolation from surface imperfections. Given the sorry state of Wiltshire's roads, this extra comfort was much appreciated. The wide platform also helps with tyre stability, particularly when cornering aggressively or sprinting.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - rim bed.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Off-road, the wheels continued to impress. Fitted with 40mm WTB Nano tyres, they handled rough terrain, including rocky descents and rooted trails, without issue. The rims have proved robust, showing no signs of damage or dings even after repeated impacts. Their resilience makes them a strong choice for gravel riders and bikepackers.
Despite them being a bit heavier than some rivals, I found no evidence of unwanted flex when climbing out of the saddle. Even under my 90kg frame, there was no brake rub or vague sensation through the bar – testament to the stiffness provided by the spoke count and build quality. On rolling terrain and the flats, the wheels felt reassuringly responsive. No, they're not razor-sharp race wheels, but they're far from sluggish. There's a pleasing balance here: enough stiffness and directness for spirited riding, with the durability and compliance needed for rough roads and gravel.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - rear hub 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The slight heft implies that some of the extra grams may well be located in the hub design rather than the rim itself, which would explain why they still spin up well and don't sap your legs on longer rides.
Hunt specifies a maximum system weight (total weight of fully kitted up rider, bike and luggage) of 130kg. Should your bikepacking endeavours include a few more luxuries that tick you over this, it might be worth checking out Hunt's Superdura wheelset which has a higher spoke count and weight limit of 145kg.
Hooked rim
The wide rim profile of the Sustain Phase One allows for a smooth transition between the rim and tyre sidewall, creating an aerodynamic and visually seamless finish. The hooked structure also means there are no tyre compatibility limitations, as can be the case with hookless wheelsets.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - rim bed 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The hooked design, combined with the wide internal rim profile, makes the wheels a versatile option for riders switching between fast road rides and demanding off-road excursions.
Tubeless setup
The wheels arrive with rim tape applied (very precisely), and Hunt's own tubeless valves. These needed a firm tightening down to deform the rubber seal in the rim bed, but once done I didn't experience any leakage over the course of my testing.
Setting them up tubeless was perfectly straightforward. Fitting both sets of tyres (28mm Continental GP5000S TR tyres and 40mm WTB Nanos), I encountered minimal resistance getting them onto the rims, with just a single tyre lever needed to pop the last bit of bead over the rim. Inflation with a tubeless booster was quick and hassle free.
Hub performance and durability
The freehub provided a satisfying (discuss) and distinctive Hunt buzz on the descents, while engagement (7.5-degree) is responsive, ensuring efficient power transfer when accelerating or tackling technical terrain. Over the review period, the hubs remained smooth and showed no signs of ingress or drag of the well-sealed cartridge bearings.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - rear hub.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Notably, after removing my 11-speed Shimano Ultegra cassette at the end of testing, I found only faint witness marks on the freehub body. This is a positive sign of a robust freehub shell, especially compared with cheaper alloy freehubs where cassettes can dig in, leaving deep grooves.
Spokes and nipples
One of the more refreshing aspects of the Sustain wheelset is Hunt's decision to ditch unnecessary coatings on spokes and nipples. Many modern wheels feature black anodised or chemically coated spokes purely for aesthetic reasons, despite stainless steel already being corrosion resistant.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - rim detail 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Hunt instead uses its Zero Coated finish, which is effectively just leaving the spokes in their natural silver state – a logical move that avoids extra chemical processes that have no real benefit.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - front hub.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The same applies to the brass nipples. Instead of electroplating them black for visual effect, Hunt has left them raw, which not only looks refined but also makes sense from a functional standpoint. Brass is naturally corrosion resistant and has self-lubricating properties, helping ensure longevity and ease of maintenance. While it might seem like a small detail, this approach aligns with the sustainability ethos behind the wheels, stripping back unnecessary processing steps in favour of practicality and durability. And, let's be honest, silver spokes just feel faster anyway.
2024 Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset - spoke nipple.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The wheels use a sensible and balanced spoke count – 24 spokes up front and 28 at the rear, both laced two-cross. Having 24 up front follows an industry-standard approach, aimed at balancing weight savings and performance for front-end compliance and aerodynamics, while 28 at the rear offer additional stiffness and strength, which is particularly welcome when tackling off-road terrain or carrying heavier loads.
Weight & value
On both price and weight, the Hunt Sustain Phase Ones face stiff competition.
At £479 and 1,789g, they're cheaper than the Deda Elementi Gera Gravel Alloy Tubeless Ready wheelset at £534.99, but the Dedas are slightly lighter at 1,736g. Scribe's 365 Discs, though, are both cheaper and lighter – £299.99 and 1,654g – and Stu thought they were excellent. The Ryan Builds Wheels Club Road/CX Disc Brake wheelset is also lighter – 1,680g – and slightly cheaper at £455.
Even Hunt's own (non-recycled) 4 Season Disc wheelset comes in lighter at 1,680g for £449.
The added weight doesn't seem to negatively impact performance, though, as the wheels still spin up well and provide a stable, controlled ride. Some of this additional mass may be located within the hub design, but without detailed component breakdowns I can't be sure.
Check out more options in our guide to the best road bike wheels, and a round-up of the best gravel wheelsets on our sister site, off.road.cc.
Conclusion
Overall, the Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset successfully blends durability, comfort, and sustainability. The wide internal rim profile enhances ride quality and versatility, making it a solid choice for riders who split their time between tarmac and gravel.
If you are purely chasing the best performance-to-price ratio, lighter and more affordable alternatives exist, but if sustainability is high on your priority list then these wheels provide a compelling option. They perform well in real-world conditions and highlight an industry shift towards more environmentally-conscious production.
> Buy now: Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset for £479 from Hunt
Verdict
Well-built and robust multipurpose wheelset with a meaningful sustainability angle
Make and model: Hunt Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset
Size tested: 700C, 22mm depth
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Hunt says: "Designed to deliver responsiveness, quick engagement, durability, and reliability for off & on road adventures, regardless of the weather. Built without compromise while reducing environmental impacts at each stage of the production process.
A fully European sourced, manufactured, and built alloy wheelset, with a rim made from 75% recycled aluminium.
Tyre size: Optimized for 28 to 35mm tyres; work well with 28mm up to 50mm."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
From Hunt:
Weight 1781g
Depth 22mm
Width External 27mm
Width Internal 23mm
Size 700c
FULL SPECS
Rims
6000 series heat-treated aluminium alloy made from 75% recycled content. Tubeless-ready – designed to work excellently with normal clincher tyres and tubes or tubeless tyres. Hooked rim profile with 27mm outer and 23mm inner width. 22mm deep, asymmetric rim profile to balance spoke tensions. H-lock bead-seat up-kicks for easy and secure tubeless installation. Disc-specific tubeless-ready profile. Matte black anodized finish with Printed logo and vinyl decal finish.
Spokes
Sapim D-Light. J-bend cold drawn. Made from high grade T302 (18/10) stainless steel wire by Sandvik Sweden. Double butted 2.0-1.65-2.0 24(F) & 28(R) spokes laced 2 cross front and rear. Silver Zero Coated finish. Made in Europe
Nipples
Sapim Polyax. Brass nickel coated for anti-corrosion resistance. Square body for external adjustment. 12mm length with washer for a strong connection to the spoke adding durability. 14 gauge. Made in Europe
Front Hub
Hunt Europa 4 Season. CNC’d 6000 series heat treated aluminium alloy body. 7075-T6 aluminium alloy axles. Polished anodized black finish with laser graphics. Center-lock disc mount. If you require a 6 bolt adaptor you can purchase separately here. Made in Europe
Rear Hub
Hunt Europa 4 Season. 3 pawl 48T Hardened Steel Ratchet Ring equals 7.5° engagement. CNC’d 6000 series heat treated aluminium alloy body. 7075-T6 aluminium alloy axle. Polished anodized black finish with laser graphics. All freehub standards accounted for. Center-lock disc mount. If you require a 6 bolt adaptor you can purchase separately here. Made in Europe
Bearings
Super smooth EZO precision bearings. Sealed cartridge replaceable units. Dual full-contact seals.
Tyres
For the Sustain Phase One 4 Season All-Road, HUNT recommends a 28-42mm tyre for best performance, tyre widths between 28mm and 50mm are also safe to use. You must not exceed the maximum tyre pressure limits set out in the table below or the maximum limit set by your tire manufacturer if this is lower. You must not exceed the maximum pressure stated on your tyre. Note: best performance is usually gained by using tyre pressures lower than the maximum, you can see our blog post about this, read here. Tubeless-ready for lower weight and rolling resistance.
Axle Sizes
These wheels are compatible with the following axle specifications. We fit the axle adapters you need, just complete the simple form shown after checkout: Front: 12x100mm Thru-Axle, 15x100mm Thru-Axle, Quick Release 9x100mm Rear: 12x142mm Thru-Axle, 12x135mm Thru-Axle, 10x135mm Thru-Axle, Quick Release 9x135mm If you are unsure, please do not worry as our form includes the option to tell us your bike model. We will then do our best to support you and fit the correct axle adapters. We may contact you via email if we need further information. Please note; this form is shown after you have completed your order. *Shimano Microspline & Campagnolo CN3W is only available in 12x142mm
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
10/10
Superb build quality with a flawless finish.
Rate the wheel for performance:
6/10
Smooth aluminium rim ride feel, if a little heavy on the scales.
Rate the wheel for durability:
9/10
No issues during testing, and my previous experience with Hunts has been excellent, even with years of hard use and neglect.
Rate the wheel for weight
6/10
About expected for an aluminium wheelset, but the Scribe 365 Disc wheelset (1,654g) and Ryan Builds Wheels Club Gravel Disk Brake Wheelset (1,680g) beat them on both price and weight.
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
Beaten by some on both cost and weight for a similar price point. However the sustainability of reused materials is a unique selling point for the wheelset.
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
The wheels stayed true throughout the review period.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Both my 28mm Continental GP5000 S TR Tubeless and 40mm WTB Nano gravel tyres were easy to fit and seal without issue.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
Wheels came with:
Hunt Black Shield tubeless tape fitted to wheels and tubeless valves, all of which performed well.
The spare spokes and nipples (four in total), weren't needed, but they're always handy to have. Top tip: tape these to the inside of your bike box if going on holiday.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Designed as a do-it-all wheelset, they're smooth and robust when riding both on and off-road (gravel and bridleways), without issue.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Sleek aesthetics, build quality, and smugness when bragging about their sustainable credentials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
A fraction heavier than my old Hunt 4 Season Disc Wheelset at 1,680g.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Slightly more expensive and heavier than similar aluminium wheelsets, including Hunt's own 4 Season Disc Wheelset (non-recycled content version).
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A good all-round wheelset with a well-established brand that will likely provide many miles of trouble-free riding, while also offering a unique sustainable selling point you can brag about to your riding companions. But some competition has it beat on both price and weight.
Age: 33 Height: 190cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Factor One Disc
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Gravel, Track and Zwifting
What utter bilge! They will be perfectly safe travelling the final quarter mile in the ambulance!
Geraint Thomas, six appearances including the year he won the Tour. Bradley Wiggins, eight appearances including the year before he won the Tour....
I do indeed.
Helmet cam users ... Next time something like this happens, look at your handle bars and at the vehicle - if you can....
The article states the toerags were youths, so unfortunately there probably won't be any real punishment. But at least the police are appealing for...
Residents awoken by car crashing into Almshouse garden...
I used to work in a bikeshop which sold Litespeed and remember riding one of the earlier versions of the Ghisallo. It was so flexy that when i...
Non-folding bikes are already banned on certain parts of the TfL network & times of the day/week. Maybe that's set the precident?...
It would help if everyone stuck to the ' keep left, like on the road' rule - it helps our children learn
Hmmmm