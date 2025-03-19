Near Miss of the Day 924: "I bloody love having a truck driven at me," says cyclist after hat-trick of close calls

A cyclist who reported being on the receiving end of "a hat-trick of near misses" within the space of a few seconds has questioned Essex Police's decision to take no further action against the drivers.
road.cc reader Jason was riding along "the usually very peaceful" Thorrington Road in Great Bentley, Essex, on Sunday, enjoying the sun on the "lovely old-school village green", a route often used by local cyclists on their club runs.
In a video shared on YouTube [below] a first driver is seen overtaking, Jason explaining that while it felt close it was more of "a possible near miss" and one he let go as "the sun was out, there was blue sky" and he "felt happy".
"A few seconds later and I noticed a huge black truck waiting to turn onto Thorrington Road from a side junction," he explained. "The very nature of the green means that there is clear visibility all around. I had right of way. I kept on cycling. I was shocked when the truck [driver] pulled out."
Jason said it felt like he had "attempted to push me off the road".
"The hat-trick of near misses came a few seconds later when another car [driver] did a close pass, all for the sake of gaining a few extra metres ahead of me at the next left-hand turn," he continued.
"I reported the bully boy truck and the second near miss to Essex Police via the Extra Eyes website. The only praise I can give Essex Police is that they have a speedy turnaround when it comes to delivering an outcome."
That outcome was no further action taken in both of the reported cases, Jason explaining that he has contacted his local MP, Sir Bernard Jenkin, to "see if he can get any reasoning out of Essex Police as to why this type of dangerous driving is deemed acceptable on our roads".
road.cc will also contact Essex Police for comment on the incident.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.
Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.
Add new comment
4 comments
i would hazard a suggestion that if the first car had waited patiently (rather than making a closeish pass whilst overtaking adjacent to a junction) then the truck would likely not have pulled out as he would have waited for the car and also would have also had better visibility of the cyclist rather than his visibilty being interuppted by the passing car. Similarly the last car would have waited behind the car and they would bith have turned left 100yds later with no stress to anyone.
Nothing that massive that could be "pinned" on the driver but a knock on effect from a moment of selfish impatience.
It was dumb and MGIFy, fair enough, but I'm not sure how you can call it a close pass when they were fully in the other lane. I was watching it thinking 'and now here's one showing how it should be do... oh...'.
All this will be resolved when the review of road laws finally reports: any day now.
Agree, first pass was bad, but on a good day, I'd let it go. The second was appalling and I can't understand how the police think that there was no offence and decided to do the square root of FA.
Essex Police do not give a flying.... about policing the roads. It's only a few years ago they were happy with just two traffic cars at night covering the whole of Essex (I don't know what it is now), that is the 5th largest County by population and the 10th by size, with the M11 & M25 Motorways plus the Dartford Crossing; two traffic cars.......