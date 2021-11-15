Moaning motorists made miserable by segregated cycle lane; Tom Dumoulin runs super quick 32:38 10k (sorry, Adam Yates!); Joe the Cyclesaurus stolen (but swiftly returned); No beer in Belgium; Should Pog try the Giro-Tour double? + more on the live blog

Motorists who park in a cycle lane don’t want the cycle lane to be made segregated because they then can’t park in it.

I mean, I presume that’s what they said, I can’t hear a word over the noise of passing motor vehicles!

pic.twitter.com/6g1jLGcjcl — CycleGaz™ (@cyclegaz) November 14, 2021

Today's dose of cycle lane-bashing comes from Grimsby where this group of locals told the local press about their displeasure at plans to build a new segregated cycle lane outside their homes. Ironically drowned out by the noise of passing traffic, the resident explained they wouldn't be able to park outside their houses if the lane is built...

North East Lincolnshire Council is consulting on the scheme for the new infrastructure, but Craig Lamb told Grimsby Live the lane would make life a misery for motorists...

"It was quite a shock when the plans came out. The proposed idea will have a massive knock on effect down here. Parking is my primary concern however. As we are in a conservation area, we can't make changes [build off-street parking] to accommodate for this new cycle lane," he said.

"The idea is to put double yellow lines along the road, but that will mean nearly 200 residents will have to park elsewhere. However, these streets are already quite congested and there are two schools in the area as well.

"I have two children who go to the schools and I often see cars flying past when I go to pick them up or drop them off. To add to that by making people park on busy streets seems simply unfeasible. It's already excessive, we don't need to be making the situation worse.

"I don't see why they can't just incorporate the cycle lane on to the paths like they have done elsewhere. I'm not against improving cycle and road safety by any means, but I find it disappointing that no one seems to have really asked us if we're okay with it."

A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire told the local news outlet: