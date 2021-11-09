Support road.cc

Live blog

Adam Yates goes running (he's pretty quick) + other fast-running cyclists; Are airless tyres the future?; 10 reasons drivers get angry at cyclists; Tom Pidcock's app; "Staggering" thefts + vandalism halt bikeshare scheme; Bollards! + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is here for your second live blog of the week...
Tue, Nov 09, 2021 08:57
Adam Yates goes running (he's pretty quick) + other fast-running cyclists; Are airless tyres the future?; 10 reasons drivers get angry at cyclists; Tom Pidcock's app;
13:22
12:39
Top 10 reasons drivers get angry at cyclists (with accurate photographic evidence)

Give me a minute to write these down for the next anti-cyclist bingo...at least you should get a lunchtime lunch out of it... 

12:30
Transport for London launches Park Lane walking and cycling changes survey
Park Lane cycling

Transport for London is running a survey to hear road users' thoughts about the active travel infrastructure on Park Lane. TfL says responses "will support our decision on what we do next, alongside the monitoring we are doing".

The Park Lane pop-up cycle lane was opened in May 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, here's what Simon made of it when he went for an early summer spin to test out the new infra...

12:04
11:58
When bollards attack...

No doubt this will already be on the 'Car crashes into building - please post your Local news stories' forum thread...

12:03
11:27
Welsh bike share scheme temporarily halted after "staggering" levels of theft and vandalism
Nextbike Cardiff (screenshot via BBC News report)

Nextbike has halted its bike sharing scheme in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan after a "staggering" amount of theft and vandalism. The operator has hired private investigators after more than half its bikes were stolen or damaged. Since its launch, around 136,000 people have used the bikes across 1.2 million rentals. However, 260 bikes have since been scrapped due to vandalism, and a further 300 bikes have been stolen.

Nextbike's managing director Krysia Solheim said its "teams simply cannot keep up with the level of damage and theft being carried out".

"The bikes will be back on the streets early next year, but if vandalism and theft continue at this rate, we will have no other choice but to pull the scheme permanently," she said.

16 of the stolen bikes were recovered in the first two days after private investigators were called, investigators said they were "shocked by the behaviours they witnessed".

Inspector Darren Grady from South Wales Police added that the theft and vandalism would be stamped out, and said "in the city centre alone, nine people have recently been convicted at court for such offences resulting in prison sentences, fines and community work".

The service has been part funded by the welsh government, which says it will be "sticking with the scheme" in the new year.

"It's especially heart-breaking to be doing this during COP26, when the eyes of the world are on the UK as leaders look to agree on climate change solutions," Solheim concluded.

11:03
Tom Pidcock takes a break from record-breaking running to launch social community app for cyclists
Tom Pidcock Link My Ride

Have you heard of Tom Pidcock’s Link My Ride app? The Ineos Grenadiers rider co-founded the app that’s essentially a social community app for cyclists.

It’s designed to help you meet other like-minded cyclists in your local area and seems great for those that aren’t part of a cycling club. Inbuilt messaging enables you to follow other riders and create groups for planning and organising rides together. 

When setting up your account you can select your ability level and then on the map view you can easily spot riders with a similar riding experience to you as each level is colour-coded. Cyclist friendly cafés, bars, restaurants and hotels are marked out too. You can download the app on Google Play or the App Store.

Check out our guide on other useful cycling apps over here. (Just try not to get Kudos envy...)

10:59
New stuff from Stolen Goat...
2021 Stolen Goat jackets and beanies

Do you prefer to invest in gear that has enough cycling features to cover you while riding, but also doesn’t look out of place off the bike? 

Frosty morning dog walks, cold crisp trail rides, wet and windy morning cycle commutes, Stolen Goat says it has you covered with its new range of Adventure Down and Waterproof Jackets. 

Made from responsibly sourced duck down, the Adventure Down Jackets are showerproof and cut to ensure comfort (and minimal flapping) in the riding position when you’re on the bike, while remaining casual enough to wear all day long. The jackets have fleece-lined hand pockets and the sleeves can also be zipped off for converting into a gilet once the weather warms up again. 

The Waterproof jacket offering has built-in stretch for a comfortable fit, while a two-way YKK Aquaguard front zipper and taped seams should keep the rain at bay.

10:21
When pro cyclists go running: Chris Froome, impressive marathon times and off-season miles

half_wheel79 in the comments pointed us in the direction of Legion (L39ion), whatever they're called*, pro rider Freddy Ovett's impressive Los Angeles Marathon time, comfortably topping Adam Yates' 2:58 with a very impressive 2:48:55 to finish in 44th place. Not bad for a cyclist; although as he is the son of legendary British runner Steve Ovett after all, perhaps Freddy was actually born to run like his dad. 

Thibaut Pinot's been at it too. Not quite a marathon, but an early rise on holiday in the Seychelles. Nice for some...

Thibaut Pinot running Strava

And we couldn't mention pro cyclists running without returning to Mont Ventoux for Chris Froome's sport-bending hill climb... 

*The 39 in L39ion stands for the 39th Street in LA where team founders Justin and Cory Williams grew up...thanks, Wikipedia!

10:10
MAAP releases versatile new collection for commuters
2021 MAAP Transit Jacket

MAAP reveals its new Transit Apparel collection that’s been designed to look and perform just as good off the bike as on it to encourage commuters to choose two wheels over four. 

> How environmentally sustainable is your cycle clothing?

“We’ve partnered with innovative product performance specialists like Primaloft, Polartec and Drirelease on new fabrics to remove the guesswork from commuting, empowering riders to get from home to work and everywhere in between with confidence in their clothing choice,” says the Australian cycling apparel brand. 

Four-way stretch materials have been used to provide full range of movement with no adjustments necessary, while reflective details have been included to give extra visibility for city riding. 

“Lightweight, waterproof, windproof and DWR fabrications provide the ultimate warmth to weight ratio when the weather turns,” claims MAAP.

2021 MAAP Roam Jacket

The Roam Jacket, for example, features a Cohaesive hood adjuster system that keeps the rain at bay whilst preserving visibility with the press of a button, or two.

Aiming to deliver on style and comfort, the full line up consists of jackets, a hoodie, t-shirts, trousers, shorts and a beanie with unisex fits.

10:01
Could airless tyres be the new tubeless? (probably not...)

For performance warriors that looks like one not-so-easy way to make your ride less aero and heavier at the same time...

We've seen concepts like this one before. Back in 2012, a Colorado-based company developed a wheel system which stretches the tread over a series of tensioning rods. They went on the market priced at around $1,500 a set back in 2015. Granted, we haven't heard much about them since...

More recently, NASA got involved by developing a 'space-age metal' bike tyres with the aim of making punctures a thing of the past? They use the same airless shape memory (SMA) tyre technology that NASA invented for use in outer space on Mars Rover missions...

08:36
Adam Yates goes running (he's pretty quick)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Yates (@adamyates7)

"I think I’ll stick to bike riding," an exhausted Adam Yates concluded at the finish line of the Barcelona Marathon having clocked an extremely respectable 2:58:44. Not quite Tom Pidcock pace, but very strong nonetheless...

"Couple of weeks on the beach not the most ideal prep but I’m happy with 2:58:44 here at Barcelona Marathon," Yates told his Instagram followers. I wonder if the climber from Bury got the full Eliud Kipchoge Ineos treatment with pace makers in strategic aerodynamic formations and laser beams on the ground...probably not.

Yates isn't the only WorldTour pro to turn to running during the off-season. Anyone who follows Wout van Aert on Strava will know the Belgian loves to top up his winter training with some speedy 10ks.

Back in February, poor Pidcock found himself living rent-free in the minds of the global running community after claiming to have set a British record 5km while out for a run around Leeds. In fairness to the Ineos prodigy, he was only reporting what his Garmin Forerunner 935 said he'd clocked (13:25 if you're interested), albeit with some questionable GPS.

The time, 30 seconds off Mo Farah's career-best, caused a stir, especially in the 'I Was, Or Am A Runner' Facebook group, whose meltdown at the claimed time was all too entertaining...one person asked if he'd forgotten to get off the bike...another blasted it "glib and disingenuous", while one final to the point reply simply called it "complete bollocks"...

If we're talking about pro cyclists who genuinely are top running talents, look no further than Mike Woods who set Canadian junior records at the mile and 3,000m distances as well as winning gold at the 2005 Pan American Junior Athletics Championship. 

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider had his say on Pidcockgate, saying: "I don't mean to knock the guy, as he is an incredible athlete, but based off that vid and his GPS data, I'd bet a lot of money he was running far closer to 15 min pace (still a very respectable time)."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

