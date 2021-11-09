Adam Yates goes running (he's pretty quick) + other fast-running cyclists; Are airless tyres the future?; 10 reasons drivers get angry at cyclists; Tom Pidcock's app; "Staggering" thefts + vandalism halt bikeshare scheme; Bollards! + more on the live blog

Nextbike has halted its bike sharing scheme in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan after a "staggering" amount of theft and vandalism. The operator has hired private investigators after more than half its bikes were stolen or damaged. Since its launch, around 136,000 people have used the bikes across 1.2 million rentals. However, 260 bikes have since been scrapped due to vandalism, and a further 300 bikes have been stolen.

Nextbike's managing director Krysia Solheim said its "teams simply cannot keep up with the level of damage and theft being carried out".

"The bikes will be back on the streets early next year, but if vandalism and theft continue at this rate, we will have no other choice but to pull the scheme permanently," she said.

16 of the stolen bikes were recovered in the first two days after private investigators were called, investigators said they were "shocked by the behaviours they witnessed".

Inspector Darren Grady from South Wales Police added that the theft and vandalism would be stamped out, and said "in the city centre alone, nine people have recently been convicted at court for such offences resulting in prison sentences, fines and community work".

The service has been part funded by the welsh government, which says it will be "sticking with the scheme" in the new year.

"It's especially heart-breaking to be doing this during COP26, when the eyes of the world are on the UK as leaders look to agree on climate change solutions," Solheim concluded.