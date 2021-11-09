Adam Yates goes running (he's pretty quick) + other fast-running cyclists; Are airless tyres the future?; 10 reasons drivers get angry at cyclists; Tom Pidcock's app; "Staggering" thefts + vandalism halt bikeshare scheme; Bollards! + more on the live blog

"I think I’ll stick to bike riding," an exhausted Adam Yates concluded at the finish line of the Barcelona Marathon having clocked an extremely respectable 2:58:44. Not quite Tom Pidcock pace, but very strong nonetheless...
"Couple of weeks on the beach not the most ideal prep but I’m happy with 2:58:44 here at Barcelona Marathon," Yates told his Instagram followers. I wonder if the climber from Bury got the full Eliud Kipchoge Ineos treatment with pace makers in strategic aerodynamic formations and laser beams on the ground...probably not.
Yates isn't the only WorldTour pro to turn to running during the off-season. Anyone who follows Wout van Aert on Strava will know the Belgian loves to top up his winter training with some speedy 10ks.
Back in February, poor Pidcock found himself living rent-free in the minds of the global running community after claiming to have set a British record 5km while out for a run around Leeds. In fairness to the Ineos prodigy, he was only reporting what his Garmin Forerunner 935 said he'd clocked (13:25 if you're interested), albeit with some questionable GPS.
The time, 30 seconds off Mo Farah's career-best, caused a stir, especially in the 'I Was, Or Am A Runner' Facebook group, whose meltdown at the claimed time was all too entertaining...one person asked if he'd forgotten to get off the bike...another blasted it "glib and disingenuous", while one final to the point reply simply called it "complete bollocks"...
If we're talking about pro cyclists who genuinely are top running talents, look no further than Mike Woods who set Canadian junior records at the mile and 3,000m distances as well as winning gold at the 2005 Pan American Junior Athletics Championship.
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider had his say on Pidcockgate, saying: "I don't mean to knock the guy, as he is an incredible athlete, but based off that vid and his GPS data, I'd bet a lot of money he was running far closer to 15 min pace (still a very respectable time)."