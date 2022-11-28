Support road.cc

Mathieu van der Poel casually celebrates big cyclocross win with (very quick) 7km run; Saudi Arabia coach compares Argentina win to bike classic; Driver crashes into guardrail and Twitter blames cyclists; Ineos curse hits Pidcock + more on the live blog

Happy Monday everyone! November’s nearly done (eek!) and Ryan Mallon’s back in the saddle with the first live blog of the week. I’m a poet, I know it…
Mon, Nov 28, 2022 09:41
Mathieu van der Poel casually celebrates big cyclocross win with (very quick) 7km run; Saudi Arabia coach compares Argentina win to bike classic; Driver crashes into guardrail and Twitter blames cyclists; Ineos curse hits Pidcock + more on the live blogVan der Poel wins Hulst round of 2022-23 UCI World Cup (GCN)
13:09
Post-‘cross warm downs, part two: Tom Pidcock rides home with brother after World Cup disappointment

As Mathieu van der Poel prepared for his ‘warm down’ run following a triumphant return to cyclocross at the Hulst round of the UCI World Cup, world champion Tom Pidcock attempted to put the disappointment of a last lap crash and bendy back wheel behind him with a relaxing 40 mile spin home.

“It was planned to ride home with my brother,” Pidcock said before heading off with 20-year-old brother Joe, who raced this year for Groupama-FDJ’s development squad and is rumoured to be joining Tom’s alma mater Trinity for 2023.

“Today the ‘cross was done early, so we had that chance. I think it’s about 60km home.”

Hopefully the back wheel of his winter Dogma proved a touch sturdier than the one he raced on earlier in the day…

12:42
“It was like a classic, and we were with Van Aert, Van der Poel and Pogačar”: Saudi Arabia manager compares historic victory over Argentina to pro cycling

If you’ve spent any time on Cycling Twitter™ over the past two weeks, you’re bound to have come across bike racing fans cheerfully displaying their ignorance of the great sportswashing kickaround in Qatar by asking their fellow two-wheeled enthusiasts to explain what was happening on the pitch ‘in cycling terms’.

You’ll perhaps be surprised to learn that one of the breakout stars of this most controversial of World Cups, Saudi Arabia manager Hervé Renard, has happily obliged.

Frenchman Renard, who had a spell managing Cambridge United back in 2004, oddly enough, masterminded Saudi Arabia’s sensational comeback win over pre-tournament favourites Argentina (of Lionel Messi fame) with a superb Mike Bassett-inspired halftime team bollocking.

And now it turns out that one of the World Cup’s greatest ever upsets was inspired by the dream of a smash-and-grab breakaway win in one of professional cycling’s monument classics.

No, really.

In an interview with beIN Sports, the dapper 54-year-old revealed that he and his staff are big cycling fans, before comparing his side’s shock win to a Johan Vansummeren or Mat Hayman-style triumph on the road.

“It was a classic, we were with Van Aert, Van der Poel and Pogačar too. And then they looked at each other, and we managed to get away and we crossed the line as winners,” Renard laughed.

More of this please.

Perhaps he’s angling to replace Neil Warnock and Roberto Mancini as the manager of road.cc’s Footballers who Cycle XI?

11:58
11:37
11:21
‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes?’, Part 3,592

What do you see when you look at the above photo?

The aftermath of some dangerous driving? A safety hazard for cyclists using the bike path?

Nope, not on Twitter you won’t… Over on Elon Musk Island, it’s all the fault of cyclists using flashing lights, apparently.

At least that’s the view of the anti-cycling brigade, who have taken advantage of yesterday’s warning about Nottingham’s new pedestrian barrier of death to indulge in a rare spot of future victim blaming:

10:32
Pidcock crashes and breaks back wheel at UCI World Cup in Hulst (GCN)
The curse of the Ineos cyclocross bike strikes again: Tom Pidcock forced to abandon World Cup after breaking wheel

What is going on with the Ineos Grenadiers’ cyclocross bikes this month?

First, the British team’s marquee signing Pauline Ferrand-Prévot – and her new Pinarello Crossista F – endured a turbulent debut at the Koppenbergcross at the start of the month.

The 13-time multi-discipline world champion’s opening lap in Ineos colours was derailed by a jammed chain and a botched bike change, while yet more gearing issues forced the French rider to shoulder her malfunctioning bike and run up the steep final ascent of the Koppenberg.

> “The road season is so much more important to me”: Pidcock casts doubt on cyclocross worlds defence after dramatic debut weekend in rainbow jersey

Jammed gears were the order of the day almost three weeks later too, as Tom Pidcock’s return to World Cup racing in the rainbow bands at Overijse last weekend was almost scuppered as soon as it got underway by his bike’s refusal to co-operate.

However, an impressive and dramatic effort saw the world champion regain, and then blast clear of the front of the pack – before disaster struck again. On the penultimate lap, Pidcock crashed, breaking his shoe in the process, and letting eventual winner Michael Vanthourenhout slip away for a narrow victory.

Well, the Ineos Grenadiers will be hoping that bad luck only comes in threes, as the 23-year-old Yorkshireman suffered yet another bout of bike-related bad luck in Hulst yesterday.

Pidcock – who stormed to victory at the X20 Trofee Kortrijk on Saturday, securing his first win in the rainbow bands – continued his flying form in an epic head-to-head duel with four-time world champion Mathieu van der Poel during the seventh round of this winter’s cyclocross World Cup.

After a mammoth tussle on the brutal, muddy circuit in Hulst, an unfortunate mid-race slip on one of the course’s many steep ramps allowed the Dutchman to finally power clear of his British rival for a winning return to the ‘cross field.

Pidcock abandons Hulst World Cup round after crash (GCN)

Nevertheless, Pidcock looked set for a strong second place until the Ineos curse struck once again on the last lap. A crash on a tricky descent into a fencepost saw the Ineos rider’s Shimano back wheel buckle and bend like an non-EU-regulated banana.

This season’s latest untimely mechanical mishap forced the world champion to initially press on by foot, with his bike draped over his shoulder and the broken wheel waving forlornly in the cold Dutch air, before he finally, and unceremoniously, exited the race by hopping over the barriers and into the crowd.

“I don’t know exactly what happened either,” Pidcock told Het Nieuwsblad after the race. “I think I hit something, maybe that post or maybe something else.

“I’m not quite sure. My wheel broke after that. I walked for a while, but it was still far, and it was of little use.”

Pidcock abandons Hulst World Cup after crash (GCN)

Of course, this isn’t the first time this season that Shimano’s wheels have buckled under the pressure. At Paris-Roubaix, two of Jumbo-Visma’s Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 carbon rear wheels folded under their riders on the harsh, cobbled roads of northern France.

> What's going on with Shimano's wheels? Two carbon Dura-Ace wheels fold in half at Paris Roubaix

Never mind the curse of the rainbow jersey, Pidcock will surely be hoping that the ‘curse of the Ineos mechanical’ can be exorcised before his next meeting with Van Aert and Van der Poel…

09:14
A day in the life of MVDP: Mathieu van der Poel casually warms down with (very quick) 7km run after winning cyclocross World Cup race

This Mathieu van der Poel fella’s a decent bike rider, isn’t he? I reckon he could go places…

After a rather inauspicious end to a tumultuous road racing season, it didn’t take long for the big Dutchman to get back to doing what he does best: destroying the field at cyclocross races.

At yesterday’s World Cup event in Hulst, Van der Poel – starting his first ‘cross race in over eleven months and despite an inconvenient fourth row start and two early crashes – looked like he’d never been away from a muddy field, storming through the pack on the diabolically difficult Dutch course.

Capitalising on a mid-race mistake by Tom Pidcock (more on the world champion later) on one of the course’s desperately steep, wall-like ramps, Van der Poel powered away to secure his first win on the cyclocross bike since he took the rainbow bands in Oostende, way back in January 2021.

So, how did the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider kick back and relax after his sprightly return to the ‘cross field, on a brutal course that involved as much running up massive mud walls as it did bike riding?

By running a further seven kilometres, that’s how.

 

The 27-year-old took to Strava last night to share his ‘tempo celebration run’, which saw him cover his 7km ‘warm down’ in just under 27 minutes.

Not quite as quick as Pidcock’s infamous 13:25 5km run from February 2021 – the result of a GPS error and not Olympic track athlete legs, it turned out – but I’m sure he’s happy with his nice ‘race and run’ day out…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

