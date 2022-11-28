Mathieu van der Poel casually celebrates big cyclocross win with (very quick) 7km run; Saudi Arabia coach compares Argentina win to bike classic; Driver crashes into guardrail and Twitter blames cyclists; Ineos curse hits Pidcock + more on the live blog

What is going on with the Ineos Grenadiers’ cyclocross bikes this month?

First, the British team’s marquee signing Pauline Ferrand-Prévot – and her new Pinarello Crossista F – endured a turbulent debut at the Koppenbergcross at the start of the month.

The 13-time multi-discipline world champion’s opening lap in Ineos colours was derailed by a jammed chain and a botched bike change, while yet more gearing issues forced the French rider to shoulder her malfunctioning bike and run up the steep final ascent of the Koppenberg.

Jammed gears were the order of the day almost three weeks later too, as Tom Pidcock’s return to World Cup racing in the rainbow bands at Overijse last weekend was almost scuppered as soon as it got underway by his bike’s refusal to co-operate.

However, an impressive and dramatic effort saw the world champion regain, and then blast clear of the front of the pack – before disaster struck again. On the penultimate lap, Pidcock crashed, breaking his shoe in the process, and letting eventual winner Michael Vanthourenhout slip away for a narrow victory.

Pidcock was on his way to the 2️⃣nd place but a broken wheel forces him to abandon the race! 😱 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Sz9PPC4sVj — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 27, 2022

Well, the Ineos Grenadiers will be hoping that bad luck only comes in threes, as the 23-year-old Yorkshireman suffered yet another bout of bike-related bad luck in Hulst yesterday.

Pidcock – who stormed to victory at the X20 Trofee Kortrijk on Saturday, securing his first win in the rainbow bands – continued his flying form in an epic head-to-head duel with four-time world champion Mathieu van der Poel during the seventh round of this winter’s cyclocross World Cup.

After a mammoth tussle on the brutal, muddy circuit in Hulst, an unfortunate mid-race slip on one of the course’s many steep ramps allowed the Dutchman to finally power clear of his British rival for a winning return to the ‘cross field.

Nevertheless, Pidcock looked set for a strong second place until the Ineos curse struck once again on the last lap. A crash on a tricky descent into a fencepost saw the Ineos rider’s Shimano back wheel buckle and bend like an non-EU-regulated banana.

Man, what is it about the Ineos CX bike that means it doesn't work in cyclocross races? 😅 https://t.co/5OkEbviJno — Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) November 27, 2022

This season’s latest untimely mechanical mishap forced the world champion to initially press on by foot, with his bike draped over his shoulder and the broken wheel waving forlornly in the cold Dutch air, before he finally, and unceremoniously, exited the race by hopping over the barriers and into the crowd.

“I don’t know exactly what happened either,” Pidcock told Het Nieuwsblad after the race. “I think I hit something, maybe that post or maybe something else.

“I’m not quite sure. My wheel broke after that. I walked for a while, but it was still far, and it was of little use.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time this season that Shimano’s wheels have buckled under the pressure. At Paris-Roubaix, two of Jumbo-Visma’s Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 carbon rear wheels folded under their riders on the harsh, cobbled roads of northern France.

Shimano dead set on promoting this whole non-circular wheel thing but I'm not sure it'll catch on pic.twitter.com/W8YKPMmoXB — Ryan Duff (@RyanDuffCycling) November 27, 2022

Commercial tie-in with Pringles? — Lynne Aldridge (@littleblueshed) November 27, 2022

Never mind the curse of the rainbow jersey, Pidcock will surely be hoping that the ‘curse of the Ineos mechanical’ can be exorcised before his next meeting with Van Aert and Van der Poel…