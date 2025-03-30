“Those people are better off not coming to the race”: Mathieu van der Poel slams ‘fan’ who spat at him during race, as police open investigation

Police in Belgium have launched an investigation after a spectator was filmed spitting at Mathieu van der Poel during the Dutch star’s winning solo move at the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, prompting Van der Poel to assert that “those people are better off not coming to watch the race”.

The 30-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck rider secured his second consecutive victory at the E3 Saxo Classic in Harelbeke on Friday, dropping fellow former world champion Mads Pedersen with around 40km to go on the Oude Kwaremont.

Despite a valiant chase by the Dane in grisly conditions, Van der Poel took the win by over a minute, continuing a stellar start to the season that has already seen him win Milan-Sanremo and Le Samyn, and cementing his status as the big favourite for next Sunday’s Tour of Flanders, where he is aiming for a record-breaking fourth career victory.

However, Van der Poel’s latest E3 win was marred slightly by footage which later emerged and was shared on social media showing a roadside spectator spitting at the Dutchman as he crested the top of the Karnemelkbeekstraat alone shortly after his race-winning attack.

Un gesto disgustoso 😡😡😡 Uno spettatore sputa Van der Poel al suo passaggio. Speriamo che questo video aiuti ad identificare quest’uomo 🤨#EurosportCiclismo #E3saxoclassic pic.twitter.com/FyekaHWUy4 — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) March 28, 2025

Speaking to Sporza, Van der Poel, while admitting that he didn’t notice the incident at the time, condemned the spectator’s actions.

“Those are people who are better off not coming to watch the race,” the 30-year-old said.

“I can’t change anything about it myself. Is it something that keeps repeating itself? Unfortunately, yes.”

Van der Poel’s father Adrie also criticised the spitting ‘fan’, arguing the unpleasant incident “has no place in sport”.

“If you come to the race with that intention, you should stay home,” the former Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner said.

“Identifying the perpetrator is not that difficult. That is not our job, but the police’s. You should point out to him that this has no place in everyday life.”

> Paris-Roubaix spectator who threw cap at Mathieu van der Poel offered deal to avoid prosecution, must participate in rider safety campaign

Following widespread condemnation of the beer-weilding spectator’s actions on social media, Het Laatste Nieuws reported that police in Ronse have opened an investigation in an attempt to identify the spitter.

“We want to send a clear message that we absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act,” the deputy chief of police of Ronse said.

“We call on supporters to show their love for cycling in a respectful and sporting manner during the upcoming races.

“Cycling is part of our heritage. Everyone who is part of it, whether it concerns signallers, police officers, emergency workers, or the athletes themselves, deserves respect from the spectators.”

In an appeal for witnesses, a spokesperson for Ronse’s police force said: “People who can help us identify the man in the picture can always contact our services.”

> Mathieu van der Poel spits at “booing” spectator on way to 7th straight win

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Van der Poel has been involved in an unsavoury, spit-based encounter with a spectator during a race.

In December 2023, at the Hulst round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Van der Poel was caught by the TV cameras launching his own spittle towards a group of spectators he claimed had been targeting him throughout the race, receiving a €250 by the UCI for his saliva-based retaliation.

Mathieu van der Poel spitting at Hulst World Cup December 2023 (credit: road.cc)

“I’ve been dealing with that all year and I was tired of it,” the seven-time world cyclocross champion said after the incident. “It did ruin the atmosphere a bit. I'm fine with the fact that you’re not for me. But I’m not okay with booing.

“I’m a bit fed up with being booed every week. After a while, it’s enough, even for me.”

And at last year’s Paris-Roubaix, a spectator, who was later revealed to be a corporate guest at a VIP tent, threw a cap at Van der Poel’s bike as he charged across the cobbles on his way to his second win at the Hell of the North.

The cap-throwing spectator was later offered a deal to avoid prosecution, after her lawyers claimed that there was “never any intention to harm” or sabotage the then-world champion.