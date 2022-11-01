Support road.cc

Live blog

“Victim-blaming” police advise cyclists – but not drivers – to “pay attention to road signs and red lights”; “So sick of drivers telling me where I should and shouldn’t be”; “No News November”: Movistar quash Cavendish rumour + more on the live blog

After domestique Dan’s impeccable lead out, a rested Ryan Mallon – who spent most of yesterday in the wheels, watching Movistar on Netflix – is back in the thick of things for the first live blog of November
Tue, Nov 01, 2022 09:56
62
“Victim-blaming” police advise cyclists – but not drivers – to “pay attention to road signs and red lights”; “So sick of drivers telling me where I should and shouldn’t be”; “No News November”: Movistar quash Cavendish rumour + more on the live blogPolice Scotland (via Twitter)
16:42
Just in time for Police Scotland’s latest road safety advice…
16:14
‘We’ll have our Park Anywhere lights on, so it’ll be fine’: Leith Walk strikes again

Edinburgh’s Leith Walk appears to be the gift that keeps on giving at the moment – if by gift, you mean example after example of questionable driving, that is.

Following yesterday’s close encounter with a bike lane-mounting lorry driver, a delivery van was spotted this afternoon taking up the whole of the new bike lane and a decent chunk of the footpath:

15:29
Wat een finish! Lars van der Haar overcomes late crash to sprint to dramatic Koppenbergcross win

Today’s cyclocross drama at the prestigious Koppenbergcross certainly didn’t end with the women’s race and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s woes.

In an absolute corker of a men’s race, European champion Lars van der Haar tore up the final ascent of the Koppenberg to see off the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal pairing of Michael Vanthourenhout and reigning three-time champion Eli Iserbyt.

At the very end of what was a feisty and sometimes volatile race (let’s just say that I’ve seen less bullying in 1990s school-based sitcoms), Van der Haar’s blistering turn of speed on the steep cobbled climb, a mainstay of the Tour of Flanders, completely blew away the Vanthourenhout-Iserbyt double act, and even came after the Baloise-Trek Lions rider crashed during the final lap, allowing Vanthourenhout to slip away for what looked like a nailed-on victory.

However, the last time up the Koppenberg proved one too many for Vanthourenhout, who could only watch as Van der Haar flew past in the closing metres, while teammate Iserbyt – the recent king of the Koppenberg – could muster very little by way of response.

European champ Van der Haar’s impressive win – his third and biggest of the season so far – also marks the first Dutch victory at the prestigious Flemish race since Mathieu van der Poel took the victory in 2017. No pressure then, Lars.

15:22
14:57
From Belgian fields to Belgian trains

According to a law passed by the Belgian parliament last week, all new trains in the country from 2025 will be equipped with a minimum of eight designated spaces for bikes, while refurbished trains will be required to have four bike spaces (from April 2021, all EU member states are obliged to include four places for cycle storage on all new or upgraded trains).

The new law forms part of the National Railway Company of Belgium’s train-bike strategy, which aims to increase the overall capacity for bikes on trains, provide more secure bicycle parking, and ensure clearer signage and information for travellers.

It’ll also make it a whole lot easier to take your bike to the cyclocross, which is what this is all about really…

14:31
Squints at screen… “Nope, still no Cavendish”
13:49
Mechanical #2 for PFP and Cobblestone Ducks

Oh dear, it really hasn’t been a great first outing for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as an Ineos-backed rider – or for her new Pinarello Crossista F – at the Koppenbergcross today.

Despite picking her way through the field after that unlucky first lap mechanical and bike change, the French rider’s final lap was then derailed (excuse the pun) by yet more gearing issues.

Those pesky jammed gears (where’s Bauke Mollema when you need him?) forced the gravel world champion to run up the final ascent of the Koppenberg, her troublesome bike slung over her shoulder – which, in cleats, is a feat in itself to be fair…

There were no such issues, however, for the imperious Fem van Empel.

The prodigious 20-year-old Dutchwoman, who is set to join Jumbo-Visma for 2023, has been in scintillating form so far this ‘cross season, winning each of the four UCI World Cup events so far, and she stormed around the Koppenberg course to secure yet another resounding victory.

And what was Van Empel’s prize for such a dominant display?

An inflatable cobbled duck.

A. COBBLED. DUCK.

Ladies and gentlemen, I believe cycling may have peaked.

13:17
Marginal ‘cross losses for Ineos

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s much-anticipated first race in Ineos colours isn’t quite going to plan, as an unfortunate opening lap mechanical (due to a jammed chain) has left her a long way behind the dominant Fem van Empel:

However, it was the questionable response of PFP's new Ineos-branded pit crew as she rushed to change bikes that has raised a few eyebrows online:

13:06
12:38
Agony, ecstasy, and a rainbow at the National Hill Climb Championships

As Andrew Feather and Illi Gardner stormed to victory at the National Hill Climb Championships on Sunday, atop North Wales’ fearsome Old Shoe, Rod MacFadyen was once again on hand to capture all the grit, determination and beauty of hill climbing in the UK (and its fervent roadside support):

It almost makes me want to get back into hill climbing. Almost

11:59
The duck is down, I repeat, the duck is down

As I noted earlier, the Koppenbergcross takes place this afternoon, providing cycling fans with both a preview of the winter of mud-spattered ‘cross goodness to come, as well as an early dose of the insanely steep, cobbled delights awaiting us in the spring…

The Koppenbergcross also marks the first round of the X2O Badkamers Trophy, the eight-race-long competition known primarily for its love of giant, inflatable rubber ducks:

Unfortunately, this morning the strong Flandrien winds of November have incapacitated one of cyclocross’s defining features (along with the chips and beer, obviously), prompting many – okay, one hardcore fan to argue that we should just call the whole thing off…

And who says cyclocross is cycling’s “silliest discipline”

11:39
“So sick of car drivers telling me where I should and shouldn’t be,” says Ned Boulting after run-in with taxi driver

ITV commentator Ned Boulting here, currently touring the UK with his one-man show, pointing out one of many inherent flaws in the ‘cyclists should ride in the cycle lane’ argument favoured by some motorists: 

10:55
Police Scotland accused of “victim blaming” after advising cyclists – but not drivers – to “pay attention to road signs, markings and particularly red lights”

It’s been a while (alright, two months) since the live blog last featured accusations of “victim blaming” aimed at a local police force.

But as Police Scotland launches its ‘Get Ready for Winter’ campaign, by issuing road safety advice to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists with the reminder that “we all have a responsibility to keep Scotland’s roads safe during the winter months”, some cyclists online noted one particular piece of guidance that appears to be solely directed at those on two wheels:

You can imagine the scene when this advice was being put together in Police Scotland HQ: ‘Now, remember to emphasise the red lights, lad. "Particularly red lights", that’ll make our intent clear…’

Other Twitter users weren’t too pleased that pedestrians and cyclists were also being encouraged to “dress for the weather” – not by wrapping up warm, but by wearing “reflective or bright-coloured clothing”, on top of having front and rear lights (for the cyclists that is, not pedestrians. Though I wouldn’t be surprised…).

While some were confused and bewildered as to why helpful tips such as “Cars can take twice as long to stop in wet weather” were included in the ‘Advice for Cyclists’ section: 

Thankfully, Andy was on hand to pithily sum up what everyone was thinking: 

10:39
10:10
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to make Ineos debut at Koppenbergcross

French off-road star Pauline Ferrand-Prévot – who has, you know, just the four world titles to her name in 2022 – is set to make her debut as the Ineos Grenadiers’ first ever female rider this afternoon, at the always-fun Koppenbergcross:

PFP has missed the last two ‘cross seasons to focus on mountain biking, so today’s hit-out on and around the famous Koppenberg – a Tour of Flanders favourite (granted, not for Jesper Skibby) – could provide an interesting, if somewhat early, indicator of her form in the fields of northern Europe as she aims towards a second career world cyclocross title in February. 

09:11
Mark Cavendish, British road race championships 2022 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“It’s No News November”: Movistar quash Cavendish rumour

There have been so many twists and turns in the ‘Where will Mark Cavendish end up in 2023?’ story that, frankly, it’s hard to keep up.

First, we had the Manx Missile’s controversial omission from Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Tour de France squad in July, ending all hopes of that historic stage win number 35 (for this year, at least), followed by Patrick Lefevere’s confirmation that Cavendish would no longer be “part of our project” after the end of this season.

With Cav’s exit from Quick-Step confirmed, the rumour mill has been swirling wildly since July: first, there were the – albeit tentative – rumours of a move to EF Education-EasyPost, after the 37-year-old attended a Rapha (EF’s clothing sponsors) event in London.

Mark Cavendish Rapha (copyright Simon MacMichael)

Cav visits Rapha in July (Simon MacMichael)

French minnows B&B Hotels-KTM (who appear to be on the cusp of a major funding boost) then took the lead in the race for Cavendish’s signature, with team boss Jérôme Pineau’s hopes of securing a deal – a “50/50” prospect in August – appearing to rise steadily throughout the autumn, with many expecting the sprinter to be announced as the squad’s marquee signing at a grand unveiling in Paris last Wednesday.

> Team rumoured to be signing Mark Cavendish cancels press conference due to "absence of certain major players"

However, that big reveal was called off at the last minute, as Pineau reportedly struggles to secure the required funds, amidst uncertainty over the arrival of new, heavyweight sponsors.

Cavendish, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped on the matter, telling Cyclingnews at the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore on Sunday: “When I know, then you’ll hear it”.

So, just when you thought things couldn’t get any more convoluted, in walks Movistar, everyone’s favourite chaotic Netflix stars and the unlikeliest of bedfellows for a thoroughbred sprinter like Cavendish.

Movistar riders at the AJ Bell Tour of Britain - Credit SWpix.com_.JPG

Movistar riders at the Tour of Britain (SWpix.com)

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish band of climbers have emerged as a backup option if Pineau’s Parisian adventure falls through. The venerable Italian sports paper has claimed today that Movistar DS (and former GB rider) Max Sciandri is interested in securing his friend’s signature and aiming for No. 35 at the Tour next July.

A lead out train – consisting of Alex Aranburu, Imanol Erviti and Ivan Garcia Cortina – has even been touted, with Cav apparently set to share sprinting duties with old teammate and new Movistar signing Fernando Gaviria.

2022 Tour of Oman stage 1 Fernando GAVIRIA Mark CAVENDISH ASO Oman Cycling Association Pauline_Ballet (1).jpeg

Gaviria sprints against Cavendish at the 2022 Tour of Oman (ASO/Pauline Ballet)

But…

Just as we were all getting excited about the prospect of watching the volatile Cavendish and the squad’s impassive GC leader Enric Mas interact on the team bus on Netflix next year, the Spanish team took to Twitter itself to quickly quash any rumours concerning what surely would have been the shock signing of the winter:

“Can we please, kindly remind everyone that we’re at 30 riders on our men's team for 2023 (the UCI maximum) and this is just the desire of Max, who has been close friends with Cav for a long time,” the team’s social media manager wrote, in between fits of laughter I presume, this morning.

And in any case, Movistar tells us, if they could have an extra man in their squad, it would of course be the now-retired Alejandro Valverde:

Well, they don’t call it the silly season for nothing…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

