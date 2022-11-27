Pro triathlete and Ironman champ Joe Skipper turns Deliveroo cyclist

Professional triathlete Joe Skipper has turned Deliveroo cyclist to make ends meet during the off-season – and has thrown the gauntlet down to other athletes, professional or amateur, to share how much money they can make when delivering food.

In a post on Facebook today, the former national champion, who also won a bronze medal in the 2015 long distance world championships, said: “Times are tough so this off season I’ve decided to take a job as a Deliveroo driver. I can assure you no one will get your takeaway to you as quick as me! Hit me up if you need a takeaway collecting!”

Among those replying was Ineos Grenadiers rider and fellow triathlete Cameron Wurf, who posted an emoji with a hand in the air, asking: “Buttered chicken.”

Skipper, who has won Ironman events in New Zealand, the UK and the US, also said: “I challenge any pro this off season or amateur to see how much you can make in 4 hours delivering food!?”

The Norwich-based triathlete isn’t the only food delivery cyclist who may be able to get your meal to you a bit quicker than you expect – Milton Keynes-based ultra-cyclist Steve Abraham, who several years ago had a crack at the Year Record, now works as a food courier.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured Skipper here on road.cc. In March 2020, shortly after the UK entered lockdown with daily exercise one of the few permitted reasons to leave home, he was criticised on social media after posting a nine-hour ride covering 200 miles to Strave.

> “If it’s ok to go out for an hour then it’s ok to go out for 5/6!” – Joe Skipper on ‘that’ bike ride during UK lockdown

And later that year, he came close to setting a new national record for a 12-hour time trial after part of his ride was ruled invalid due to a wrong turn – although his official distance of 309.5 miles that day was enough to clinch the national championship.

> CTT confirm Joe Skipper HASN'T broken the 12 hour time trial record due to wrong turn