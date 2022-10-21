New cycle lanes blamed for parking chaos, road rage, and children almost getting hit by drivers; Pidcock for Prime Minister; Motorists being mistakenly angry at cyclists; Passive-aggressive transfer news; Ganna the footballer + more on the live blog

Residents in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, have been subjected in recent months to “complete gridlock”, instances of road rage as motorists attempt to weave between parked cars, and several near misses involving drivers and children – all of which they have blamed on the recent installation of cycle lanes outside a school.

The Sunderland Echo has reported that people living on Houghton’s Bridle Way have called for action after raising “serious concerns” about the bike lane on the nearby Old Durham Road.

The changes on the Old Durham Road form part of Sunderland City Council’s A690 cycleway scheme, which aims to reallocate existing road space to allow “full segregation” between pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, “to create sustainable transport links whilst also improving road safety for all users”.

The scheme has included extending the width of the pavement on Durham Road, to allow the creation of the bike lane, which was completed in the summer.

However, residents say that parents – who would have parked on the Old Durham Road to collect their children from St Michael’s Catholic Primary School – are now parking on side roads, causing apparent “gridlock”.

Locals say that parking issues – ostensibly caused by the new bike lanes – are also arising on Sunday mornings before and after mass at St Michael’s, and while football and rugby training and matches are taking place on the school’s pitches.

“We were not notified of these works in public engagement in December 2021 and we did not receive a letter regarding this from Sunderland City Council,” resident Vicki Bray told the Sunderland Echo.

“The main issue this cycle lane causes is a serious safety concern. The way parking is happening at the moment with parents from St Michael’s RC School parking on both sides of old Durham Road, both sides of Bridle Way, in the cemetery and on all corners restricts the view for people leaving Bridle Way and leading to complete grid lock.

“It’s an absolute nightmare, just an accident waiting to happen, it’s really worrying.”

Father Marc Lyden-Smith of St Michael’s Catholic Church added: “There’s around 220 people that attend mass on a Sunday and people use the Rugby club too so it can get pretty chaotic – it’s like organised chaos.

"We’ve been told the situation will be monitored for next six months so we’ll just have live with it for now and wait and see what happens.”

The newspaper also reports that double yellow lines are expected to be added on the Durham Road over the coming months, and will be monitored by warden, something Vicki Bray says will “only make things worse”.

“Nobody is listening to us,” she says. “During the school rush, there’s people beeping their horns at each other, shouting and just trying to weave in between the parked cars.

“There have been several near misses with children nearly being knocked over, it’s just not safe. We are proposing a resident permit scheme is put in place to allow us to use our own street safety. It would reduce the risk of a serious accident happening.”

Responding to the complaints, Sunderland City Council said: “We have seen some temporary traffic disruption as work continues on creating a new cycleway that will link Houghton to Sunderland city centre and beyond. The work is being carried out as part of a £4m package of government funding to bring cycling benefits to more people.

"When complete, the project will create more sustainable and low carbon transport links while improving road safety for all users.

“Council officers are proactively working with residents to address their concerns and we will soon be implementing an experimental Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) in this area.

"We would like to thank motorists for their patience while this phase of work is carried out. It is scheduled to be complete by the end of this month, and the overall scheme is scheduled to be completed in spring next year.”