Tour de France stage winner in court after allegedly threatening to stab his brother-in-law

Prosecutors n the Netherlands are calling for a community sentence to be imposed on a former professional cyclist who won stages of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia after he allegedly threatened to stab his brother-in-law.
De Telegraaf reports that prosecutors requested a court in Leeuwarden on Friday to sentence ex-Rabobank and Orica GreenEdge rider Pieter Weening to 120 hours of community service, 60 of them conditionally.
The court will hand down its sentence in the case, which follows a domestic incident in Friesland on Boxing Day last year, on 9 December.
The public prosecutor said that the brother of Weening’s partner landed the first punch after his sister was threatened.
But Weening is then said to have threatened his partner’s brotrher with a knife, and to have shouted: “Give me a gun and I'll shoot them.”
Weening’s former partner’s brother, who was also charged in connection with the incident, told the court: “Pieter stood up, threw the table aside and went towards my sister. Then I got in. He had the devil in his eyes. I hit first, with my fist.”
A number of family members reportedly tried to break up the fight.
Weening said that the allegations were groundless. “This is the world turned upside down,” he said. “I had to turn off to get some free space.”
However, his ex-partner claimed that he had threatened to kill her brother following a row that was reportedly about their children’s education.
It is claimed that Weening picked up a bottle during the altercation, apparently in “self-defence against three wild bulls.”
He said: “It saved me. I have no neighbours, live a kilometre from the road ... I was on my own.”
Police arrived and broke up the fight, with Weening subsequently going to hospital.
But he said that when he got home in the early hours of the morning, people he had told to leave his house in the early hours of the morning were still there.
“What were they doing at my house at that time?” he asked.
He also denied having threatened to stab his former partner, or to have hit her or her brother, who said that he had received four hard blows to the head, and said that far from being the perpetrator of previously claimed incidents of domestic abuse, he was in fact the victim.
His partner, however, said: “It seems like it's normal that your child and yourself are worth nothing. I don't know what I liked more, the beatings or the emotional abuse.”
The court’s judgment is due to be returned on 9 December.
The case against Weening – a two-time Giro d’Italia winner, who also won a stage of a Tour de France during his racing career – comes six weeks after former world champion Mario Cipollini was jailed for three years for domestic abuse.
> Mario Cipollini jailed for three years for domestic violence
Please note that comments are closed on this story.
I know what you mean - looks brutal. It's powdercoat, so it'll just burn right off. I restore bikes as a hobby, so repainting it and getting...
but you could easily tear the reg part off, and still dump the bag or its contents so it doesnt solve the problem, equally alot of the road...
Citation required on this stat. I do know the police will only highlight clothing, defects of the bike and the presence or lack of lights in a KSI...
Incredible defence. What next? I was speeding but in mitigation, I wouldn't have done it if I hadn't been going so fast?
I own one and it's a huge improvement on my prior boil in the bag waterproof. Even discounted it was expensive though. Hopefully it'll last a long...
👏👏👏👍
Which ones? I'm not seeing shameful victim-blaming....
I have a couple of bikes hanging from cheaper versions of these in the garage, with heavier bikes on the floor. Would be a bit annoyingly crowded...
I worked at East Lothian Council roads department many years ago. We had a long protracted battle using a CPO just to construct a footpath along...
My riding is mountainous, around 7000km per year with 130,000m of climb, in a dry climate. My now, standby bike, came fitted as new with Ultegra...