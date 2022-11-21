“He pays road tax, you don’t”: Motorists – and Ashley Neal – blast Jeremy Vine for black cab close pass video; Extinction Rebellion’s British Cycling protest receives mixed response; Local letter with a difference; Weekend roundup + more on the live blog

What a thrilling race to watch in Overijse! 🤩 Was it as exciting for you guys as it looked @vth_michael and @tompidcock? 🫣 Congrats Michael! 🙌🏼🍇 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/o8NcX7msFj — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 20, 2022

It’s fair to say that Tom Pidcock’s first weekend racing in the rainbow jersey of world cyclocross champion was rather dramatic.

After a steady seventh place in his first ‘cross race of the season on Saturday, at the Superprestige event in Merksplas, the 23-year-old put on a sensational display at the World Cup in Overijse the following day, with only a plethora of mechanicals, crashes, and sheer bad luck standing between him and a debut win in the rainbow bands.

Acceleration by Pidcock! Iserbyt can’t follow the pace, Vanthourenhout loses Pidcock’s wheel after a small mistake, but doesn’t give up yet! #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bDaJjVZWi7 — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 20, 2022

A jammed chain almost ruined the Ineos Grenadiers rider’s race before it even started yesterday (what is going on with Pinarello’s ‘cross bikes this winter?), forcing him into a dramatic – and impressive – chase to regain his place at the front of the pack.

“My gears were jammed. I don’t know why, it’s a bit strange,” the Olympic mountain bike champion said at the finish.

“I had to get my chain out, then I looked up. We’d done five seconds of racing and I’m already last, so I was thinking, ‘ah … this is gonna be a hard day’.”

But, just as the versatile Yorkshireman began to blast clear of his nearest rival, European champion Michael Vanthourenhout, on the penultimate lap, disaster struck – at the bottom of a treacherous, muddy descent onto cobblestones, the world champion crashed, allowing Vanthourenhout to slip away.

Crash by Pidcock in the penultimate lap. 😲 Vanthourenhout gets a gifted lead of 8️⃣ seconds. Can the World Champion catch the European Champion in the final lap? 🤔 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/K5yqsapAr6 — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 20, 2022

Despite the spill – which, to add insult to injury, damaged his shoe, hindering him on the mud-strewn course’s plentiful running sections – Pidcock gained slowly on his Belgian rival during the final two laps. But it just wasn’t enough, as an early win in the rainbow jersey cruelly eluded him by just three seconds.

“I came off the dirt onto cobbles, my wheel slipped, and I fell on the cobbles. I think I’m going to be pretty sore in the morning,” Pidcock said.

“My shoe also broke, so I was struggling with running. It was coming off every time I stood in the mud. It was a difficult two laps but I thought, ‘I can’t give up, I’ve got to try and get a win in this jersey’.

“I can be pleased,” he added. “After Saturday I’m much more used to race pace and technical parts. I can be pleased, but it would have been nice to get my hands in the air.”

What a battle between Michael Vanthourenhout and Tom Pidcock! 🙌 European champion Vanthourenhout beats the World champion at the end. 🏆 Lars van der Haar conquers the third spot. 🥉 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WQBBRuxNOp — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 20, 2022

While he rated his early-winter performance in the rainbow jersey on the fields of northern Europe a solid 8/10, doubts remain over whether Pidcock will even defend his world title in February 2023.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad ahead of his return to action, the Ineos Grenadiers rider – who struggled with illness during the roads classics season after prioritising his tilt at the ‘cross worlds in Arkansas – said he “can’t answer” if a title defence is on the cards.

“The World Championship is very late this time, isn't it?” he told the Belgian newspaper. “If you peak for this Championship and then you have to prepare for the Classics…”

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

While Pidcock’s 2022 classics season failed to live up to his admittedly lofty expectations – he did go on to win on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France later that summer, of course – the 23-year-old is not prepared to sacrifice his chances of winning one of the sport’s monuments next spring.

“The road season is so much more important to me. That's how I feel this year too,” he said.

“In 2023 I especially want to perform consistently in those spring Monuments. If I succeed, the results will follow. If you’re up front with everything, you get more options.

“Last year I did play an important role in the victories of the team. Those victories lifted me a little bit, even if things didn’t go the way I wanted for myself.

“Compared to Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step, we have a young team, with less experience, but we can race. Let the great powers fight it out among themselves, we will attack them.”

Not that Pidcock doesn’t want to fully rep the rainbow bands this winter.

“I finished the road season early. I already had enough free time,” he said of his early return to Flanders’ fields. “That rainbow jersey is also an incentive to get started. I want to honour that jersey as much as possible.”