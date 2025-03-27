Giro quietly launches two new premium cycling shoes, revamping the Imperial and Empire SLX and promising "superior performance"

We've just spotted two new pairs of Giro cycling shoes on the brand's US website, the much anticipated Imperial II and Empire SLX II after a multi-year hiatus, during which Giro had seemingly abandoned its premium road shoes. They aren't currently listed on the UK website, but their US pricing is currently $424.95 (~£330) and $374.95 (~£290) respectively.

2025 Giro Empire SLX II shoe black riding (credit: Giro)

Once a favourite among riders in the WorldTour peloton, Giro has been quiet on the footwear front in recent years, instead continuing to leave cycling fans surprised, impressed and horrified all at once with its aesthetically divisive (but undoubtedly very fast) Aerohead Mips II time trial helmet.

The new shoes are just a little more pleasing on the eye, and claim to offer "superior performance". Both the Imperial and Empire SLX models were last updated in 2019, and there are a few key differences in the revamped versions.

Imperial II

2025 Giro Imperial II shoe white (credit: Giro)

"The Imperial II delivers every feature the fastest racers demand", says Giro. This latest model now features a new forged carbon outsole, claiming to improve stiffness by 20Nm.

The Imperial II also features an updated Synchwire upper with the vents appearing to be repositioned. Synchwire construction is Giro's stitch-less upper, which is designed to be vented and reinforced to keep the shoe lightweight while providing "incredible airflow and structural integrity."

Giro claims a weight of 440g per pair, with each shoe weighing 220g in size 43. This is similar to the previous model, which had a claimed weight of 215g per shoe (EU 42.5). The Specialized S-Works Torch Road Shoes with BOA dials weigh a claimed 502g for the pair.

Empire SLX II

2025 Giro Empire SLX II shoe black (credit: Giro)

The Empire's iconic silhouette has been a staple since its debut in 2012 - a time when laces were rarely seen on performance-oriented cycling shoes. Taylor Phinney helped bring them into the spotlight by wearing them at the 2012 Giro d'Italia.

The new Empire SLX II receives similar updates to the Imperial II, now featuring an updated Synchwire upper and a forged carbon outsole for what Giro calls an "ultra-lightweight, supremely efficient update to the icon that reimagined laces."

Weighing in lighter than the Imperial II, the Empire SLX II has a claimed weight of 195g (size 43). For reference, the previous Empire SLX model was slightly lighter at 185g (size EU 42.5). For comparison, the Specialized S-Works Torch Lace shoes have a claimed weight of 200g (size 42).

Pricing and availability

2025 Giro Imperial II shoe black (credit: Giro)

While the Imperial II and Empire SLX II shoes are not yet listed on the Giro UK website, we have spotted their US pricing: $424.95 for the Imperial II and $374.95 for the Empire SLX II.

For context, the previous generation of Imperial shoes was priced at £399, and the Empire SLX at £330, so we can expect similar pricing for these new models.

The Specialized S-Works Torch Road Shoes with BOA dials are priced at £350, while the lace-up version is available for £300.

Colour-wise, both the Imperial II and Empire SLX II shoes are currently only available in black or white. Sizing ranges between 36 and 48 for both models, with half sizes for sizes 42 to 45.

New colours

2025 Giro Regime shoe blue (credit: Giro)

In addition to the launch of Giro’s latest pro-level shoes, new colour options have been released for the men’s and women’s Regime and Cadet shoes, as well as the women’s Stylus shoe.

We’ve contacted Giro for more information on availability and will update this article when we hear back.

www.giro.com

Would you choose the BOA Imperial II or lace up Empire SLX II shoes? Let us know in the comments section below.