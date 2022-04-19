Support road.cc

What's going on with Shimano's wheels? Two carbon Dura-Ace wheels fold in half at Paris Roubaix

The wheels were ridden with flat tyres, exposing the carbon to the harsh cobbles... we try to dissect what might have gone wrong
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Tue, Apr 19, 2022 17:29

First Published Apr 19, 2022

Two of Jumbo-Visma’s Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 carbon rear wheels folded under their riders at Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix. The wheels were being ridden with flat tyres and showed just how harsh the cobbles can be on expensive equipment.

Punctures in Paris-Roubaix are expected and professional riders won’t think twice about continuing to ride on a flat tyre until they are able to get a new wheel from one of their team helpers.

Paris Roubaix 22 Men's Tech Gallery-10.jpg

But while this is fine, for the most part, on the smooth tarmac of a normal road race, the jagged cobbles of the Hell of the North can cause some spectacular equipment failures.

Jumbo-Visma switched from the latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 equipment to the older R9100 groupset and wheels for Paris-Roubaix. The reason for the change isn’t overly clear, though the rumour circulating in the start area before the race was that the team favoured the older groupset due to a number of issues with dropped chains.

Paris Roubaix 22 Men's Tech Gallery-09.jpg

The reason for the switch back to the old wheels is a little simpler. The new wheels will only accept a 12-speed cassette due to the design of the freehub. But Jumbo-Visma’s riders lined up in Compiegne on the R9100 wheels shod with 30mm tubular tyres featuring Dugast casings and Vittoria Corsa compounds.

The issue for Van Aert occurred in the Arenberg sector. It is incredibly rough and begins with a slight descent, making it particularly dangerous. Firstly, Van Aert punctured and somehow communicated the fact to his teammate Timo Roosen. The Dutch champion waited for Van Aert and it is here that we suspect Van Aert slams his back wheel into one of the protruding cobbles.

Elsewhere on the course, one of the pre-race favourites, Frenchman Christophe Laporte was having a similar issue. We would suspect the same scenario played out with a puncture to the rear tyre before the wheel failed after striking a cobble. Laporte styles it out nicely, surfing his bike before starting a long run in cleats to the end of the sector.

Laporte broken Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheel 2

The failures might make a case for tubeless tyres. These can be run with a foam insert inside to give a little bit of impact protection in the event of a puncture on the cobbles.

That said, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen broken wheels at Paris-Roubaix and it certainly won’t be the last.

Shimano
Paris-Roubaix
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

