We have a whole load of tech to tell you about this week including an updated titanium bike from Van Nicholas, clothing from Italian brands Campagnolo and Passione, and an electric pump that weighs under 100g, but we’re starting with news that the lightweight and waterproof Gore-Tex Shakedry fabric is on the way out…

Gore retires Gore-Tex Shakedry fabric

If you’re interested in buying a jacket made from Gore-Tex Shakedry fabric, you’d better not hang around too long because it isn’t being produced anymore and brands will only be making new clothing while their current stocks last.

How long will that be? We’re told that brands ordered different quantities knowing fabric production would stop so you’ll see Shakedry technology in different ranges for maybe next season and perhaps even autumn/winter 2023, depending on the amount they’ve stockpiled, so there’s no need for panic-buying just yet. It's just that your options will diminish over time.

Gorewear says, “Gore-Tex Shakedry is and will remain a central part of Gorewear product offering to serve the needs of endurance athletes in all weather conditions. Unfortunately, the Gore-Tex Shakedry technology is no longer offered by Gore Fabrics due to ongoing supply challenges, but we are excited about the Gore-Tex Shakedry technology and therefore did invest into our inventory position last year to ensure we can offer it until the current inventory runs out.”

Gore-Tex Shakedry has been a hugely popular choice since it was introduced in 2016. It’s a membrane used as a single layer; there’s no face fabric on top. This means it’s super-light and packable – jackets can easily fit into a jersey pocket when not in use – while also being breathable and, of course, windproof.

On the flip side, the lack of a face fabric means there’s less protection from scratches and scrapes so Shakedry’s durability isn’t up there with that of other waterproof materials.

We’ve been told by other brands that this, along with the fact that Shakedry is expensive to make, is behind Gore’s decision to cease production. We’ve contacted Gore for comment, of course, but we’ve yet to receive a response.

Gore almost certainly wouldn’t retire Shakedry unless it had a replacement technology lined up, but we’ve no idea when that might appear.

A sub-100g electric bike pump: could this be a solution to side-of-the-road puncture woes?

CYCPLUS will be crowdfunding a portable, electric bike pump that's said to weigh less than 100g. Watch the video of the CYCPLUS Cube here:

CUBE says that the maximum pumping pressure is about 100 psi and that it can inflate a 700c x 25mm road bike tyre from 0 - 80 psi in 90 seconds. It is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves and takes 20 minutes to fully charge.

The Indiegogo campaign hasn't started yet but you can sign up to be the first one to get the early bird price, whatever that turns out to be.

Nine MET helmets receive 5-stars for safety at Virginia Tech

Nine MET helmets assessed on their ability to minimise concussion risk by Virginia Tech in the US have been awarded five out of five stars. All are equipped with Mips.

MET says that Virginia Tech Helmet Lab is "known and trusted throughout the helmet industry and they are 100% independent of any funding or influence from helmet manufacturers."

The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab gives a rating based on both linear and rotational impact energies, and all helmets were rated a maximum 5 stars. However, it is important to note that no helmet is concussion-proof. The ratings identify the helmets that best reduce the chances of sustaining a concussion.

The helmets tested were the MET Trenta 3K Carbon Mips, MET Trenta Mips, MET Rivale Mips, MET Vinci Mips, MET Allroad Mips, MET Terranova Mips, MET Downtown Mips, MET Miles Mips, Bluegrass Rogue Core Mips.

Van Nicholas updates Zephyr Disc endurance road bike

Van Nicholas has updated its Zephyr Disc endurance road bike, saying that it "has been improved in several key areas to push this already great bike onto new levels of performance excellence." The upgrades are said to increase comfort and rigidity.

To "add another level of comfort," the frame geometry has been reworked to fit larger volume tyres (up to 35mm).

Van Nicholas have focused on the head tube, bottom bracket and axles to improve overall rigidity, with the biggest difference said to be the head tube. It includes a short section of both the top tube and down tube, "allowing the welding to be located further away from the points of highest stress in that area."

The Zephyr Disc will be available from January 2023 as a complete build or as a frame (including front fork) in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL (48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 57cm and 60cm), priced from €4749 (∼£4080) and €3199 (∼£2740), respectively.

Campagnolo presents winter collection inspired by the Dolomites

Campagnolo's new Croce D'Aune winter clothing collection is said, "to offer everything cyclists need to carry on riding even in the very wettest, coldest months".

The collection features the coordinates of the Croce D'Aune mountain pass and is available for both men and women in various colours.

It consists of a jacket, wind jacket, jersey, winter bib tight and socks. Campagnolo says this clothing is "specifically designed to offer superior technical performance, incorporating water-repellent treatments, thermal bi-stretch fabric and reflective graphic details."

The jackets, jersey and bib tights are available in six sizes from small to XXXL, and the socks are available in sizes small/medium, large, or XXL. We don't yet have prices.

See.Sense release feature-packed ICON3 bike light

See.Sense has introduced the ICON3, the third generation of their ICON bike light, "equipped with increased brightness and smarter features."

"In addition to sensing and reacting to moments of risk on the roads, such as at roundabouts and junctions, ICON3 also comes equipped with a ‘Get me Home Mode’ and ‘Brake Mode’," says See.Sense. "It has also further enhanced visibility by automatically adapting to be brighter in the day with our Adaptive Light Sensing Mode and by using randomised flash patterns to help attract attention in our Super Visibility Mode."

The ICON3 has 575 lumen LEDs in the front light, and 350 lumen LEDs in the rear which is brighter than the ICON2, with 400 lumen LEDs in the front light and 300 lumen LEDs in the rear. The light has four modes and is said to last 15 hours in reactive mode.

Another difference is USB-C charging rather than Micro-USB, and a 'twist and lock' mount "as requested by our community." The ICON3 is said to weigh 50g and See.Sense says it will enable you to be seen up to 3km away.

The ICON3 Rear can be purchased on its own for £99.99, or as a front and rear set for £179.99.

Kask creates the Limelight - an LED for their Urban range helmets

Kask has debuted the Limelight which is a rear LED light designed to "increase visibility and safety" for anyone cycling in poor lighting conditions in urban areas.

The Limelight fits onto any helmet in KASK's Urban range and has five different lighting modes. The battery lasts up to 11 hours and is fully rechargeable using the USB-C cable included.

The Limelight is priced at £50 and KASK have also added the Moebius Limelight helmet to the Urban range with a Limelight already equipped, priced at £119.

Clif present a mini CLIF Bar

New Clif minis are the same as standard Clif bars but just under half the size, at 28g. Clif says, these are "perfect for those shorter rides, turbo sessions, or quick snacks." Each bar has ∼110 calories and 4g of plant-based protein.

These Clif Bar Mini's are available in chocolate chip, crunchy peanut butter and white chocolate macadamia flavours. They can be purchased in individual bars costing £1.19 or as a box of 10 for £11.90.

La Passione introduces its first Rain Jacket

Italy’s La Passione has introduced what it calls its "first 100 per cent waterproof product" in the shape of its new heat-taped and lightweight Rain Jacket.

“The new jacket is made of an ultra-thin three-layer laminated waterproof mono fabric that is among the lightest on the market,” says La Passione.

The fabric is said to be elastic, anti-fray and equipped with a highly breathable polyurethane membrane. It has a 20,000mm waterproof rating, which is a high level of resistance.

The back panel is cut long to protect against spray and finished with a reflective band,

La Passione’s Rain Jacket is priced at €320 (about £275).

MUOV TiltBikes launches Crowdcube campaign

MUOV have launched a Crowdcube campaign for their indoor smart bike which they say is, "reimagining the indoor cycling experience."

They claim the MUOV TiltBikes allow riders, "to balance, steer and lean the bike, accelerate and brake for a more natural feel" and are opening a crowdfunding campaign to add to the £2.1m already raised.

The TiltBike is compatible with all the leading training and racing platforms and has an interchangeable frame design to swap between road and TT/triathlon

setups. MUOV says that frame sizing will suit riders from 152cm to 200cm.

The Crowdcube campaign opened on 21st November for pre-registered users and is open to the public on Monday 28th November. MUOV opened UK pre-orders for MUOV TiltBikes this month.

