The Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey might be a bargain price, but don't be fooled, it delivers an impressive all-round performance on the road. Featuring supersoft material and a performance-orientated fit, it's an excellent addition to your cycling wardrobe.

> Buy now: Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey for £39.99 from Freewheel

Fresh out of the box I found this jersey very comfortable thanks to the 'premium soft touch fabric' Madison uses, which is a great choice. This soft material makes it feel a lot higher-end than you'd expect for a £39.99 jersey. Without a doubt, it feels more like a £100+ jersey.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - shoulders.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I like how stretching the material is too. Having such stretchy pockets in particular is brilliant for ensuring you can fit all your belongings in without issues. I also like the zip pocket on the rear right: it's fab for keeping my keys safe.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - zippped pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Another great feature is the silicone gripper around the hems of the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey at the rear. These work well, keeping the jersey securely in place while I was riding.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - gripper.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It also comes in two other colours – magenta pink and ink blue – if black isn't you.

Fit

I found the fit of this jersey very good, too. To start with, it's definitely true to size; I normally wear a UK 8 and this fitted perfectly – nice and tight, not baggy at all, so I didn't experience any annoying flapping or excess material.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I also really appreciated that the collar wasn't too high – sometimes a high collar can feel a little claustrophobic.

Other aspects of the fit I liked include the length of the sleeves – not too long, not too short, the perfect length for road cycling…

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

…and having the rear of the jersey sit lower to cover my rear is also a feature I found useful; it's not unusual for road cycling kit, but not all offer this much coverage.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Value

I really do think this jersey is a good price for the quality on offer. Other performance-focused women's jerseys often command a much higher price.

The Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey, for example, which Emily reviewed last year, is £55.50 at RRP, though it might be better suited to hotter days than the Madison because of the mesh material on the body. And when Rebecca reviewed the Altura Icon Plus Women's Short Sleeve Jersey in 2023 it was £70.

You can read more road.cc reviews of women's cycling kit here, and if you're on the lookout for a new summer jersey, check out our favourites in our buyer's guide.

Overall

All in all, the Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is an excellent option for road cycling. The materials used are very soft against the skin, and the cut is really well thought out. At only £39.99, it's a total steal. My only criticism is the lack of sizes, which means fewer people can enjoy how great it is.

> Buy now: Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey for £39.99 from Freewheel

Verdict

Excellent performance road jersey with a high-end feel at an affordable price