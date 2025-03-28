Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Madison Flux Women’s Short Sleeve Jersey2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Madison Flux Women’s Short Sleeve Jersey

9
by Charlotte Broughton
Fri, Mar 28, 2025 09:45
0
£39.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Excellent performance road jersey with a high-end feel at an affordable price
Great price
Supersoft fabric
Lovely cut
Stretchy pockets
Not the widest range of sizes
Weight: 
164g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey might be a bargain price, but don't be fooled, it delivers an impressive all-round performance on the road. Featuring supersoft material and a performance-orientated fit, it's an excellent addition to your cycling wardrobe.

Fresh out of the box I found this jersey very comfortable thanks to the 'premium soft touch fabric' Madison uses, which is a great choice. This soft material makes it feel a lot higher-end than you'd expect for a £39.99 jersey. Without a doubt, it feels more like a £100+ jersey.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - shoulders.jpg2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - shoulders.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I like how stretching the material is too. Having such stretchy pockets in particular is brilliant for ensuring you can fit all your belongings in without issues. I also like the zip pocket on the rear right: it's fab for keeping my keys safe.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - zippped pocket.jpg2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - zippped pocket.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Another great feature is the silicone gripper around the hems of the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey at the rear. These work well, keeping the jersey securely in place while I was riding.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - gripper.jpg2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - gripper.jpg (credit: road.cc)

It also comes in two other colours – magenta pink and ink blue – if black isn't you.

Fit

I found the fit of this jersey very good, too. To start with, it's definitely true to size; I normally wear a UK 8 and this fitted perfectly – nice and tight, not baggy at all, so I didn't experience any annoying flapping or excess material.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

I also really appreciated that the collar wasn't too high – sometimes a high collar can feel a little claustrophobic.

Other aspects of the fit I liked include the length of the sleeves – not too long, not too short, the perfect length for road cycling…

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - cuff.jpg2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

…and having the rear of the jersey sit lower to cover my rear is also a feature I found useful; it's not unusual for road cycling kit, but not all offer this much coverage.

2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg2024 Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Value

I really do think this jersey is a good price for the quality on offer. Other performance-focused women's jerseys often command a much higher price.

The Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey, for example, which Emily reviewed last year, is £55.50 at RRP, though it might be better suited to hotter days than the Madison because of the mesh material on the body. And when Rebecca reviewed the Altura Icon Plus Women's Short Sleeve Jersey in 2023 it was £70.

You can read more road.cc reviews of women's cycling kit here, and if you're on the lookout for a new summer jersey, check out our favourites in our buyer's guide.

Overall

All in all, the Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is an excellent option for road cycling. The materials used are very soft against the skin, and the cut is really well thought out. At only £39.99, it's a total steal. My only criticism is the lack of sizes, which means fewer people can enjoy how great it is.

Verdict

Excellent performance road jersey with a high-end feel at an affordable price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Madison Flux Women's Short Sleeve Jersey

Size tested: UK 8

Tell us what the product is for

Madison says: "Performance road cycling jersey with three pockets and a zip pocket. Made from a lightweight and highly breathable fabric for warm conditions, with a cycling-specific cut."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Madison lists:

Perfect for training and sportive events, the Flux short sleeve jersey adds a breath of style and performance to your wardrobe

Premium soft touch fabric that offers unrivalled wicking and stretch for maximum comfort and moisture transfer

Soft touch collar adds extra comfort and the articulated fit suits your riding style

Full length chunky front zipper provides that welcome flood of cool air when needed on those hot summer rides

Three open pockets on the rear of the jersey for easy access to fuel or your phone

A zippered security pocket provides a place for your valuable cash card and keys

The wide elasticated silicone rear hem ensures the jersey stays firmly in place

Subtle reflective rear details add an element of safety when riding in low light conditions

Soft zip guard helps avoids irritation

At Madison, we pride ourselves on offering an excellent product with aftercare to match. That?s why this product is covered by our Limited Lifetime Warranty

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

The UK8 sized up perfectly, but be aware that it's a small range, from 8 to 16.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

Nice and lightweight.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

It's made from really soft and comfortable fabric with a tight fit, but not restrictive in any way.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problem at all. I simply followed the washing instructions on the label and had no issues; it looked good as new each time.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

This jersey performed very well, especially in terms of comfort and practicality. Although it's a performance-orientated jersey, I could still fit enough ride snacks and spares in my pockets, something I often find an issue with road-specific clothing.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I really liked the length of the sleeves. They weren't too long nor too short, they were spot on! I also really liked the stretchy pockets which meant on longer rides I could take all of my ride food as well as a rain cape and mini pump without worrying about it not fitting, like with a lot of jerseys.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's only minor, but when worn with my arm warmers, the material on the sleeves sat a little strangely where a diagonal hem met the top of my arm warmer.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Other performance-focused women's jerseys often command a much higher price. For example, at full price the Bioracer Icon Coldblack Women's Jersey Olive is £55.50 and the Altura Icon Plus Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is £70. Both are currently reduced, but at RRP they're a fair chunk more, making the Madison Flux women's jersey a bargain.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Excellent is how I would rate the Flux jersey. I just can't believe it's only £39.99 for such a quality product. The fit was great, it performed really well and it was so comfortable. On top of which it's practical with features like the stretchy pockets.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 25  Height: 173cm  Weight: 65kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is: Road bike

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Charlotte Broughton

Having learnt to ride a bike in order to race as a child, Charlotte is no stranger to life on two wheels. Racing across multiple disciplines over the years, she now focuses her time on road racing. Racing with her Belgium based team. Not only that, but Charlotte has many years experience working within the cycling industry alongside her racing endeavours. Therefore, it’s fair to say that anything with two wheels is right up her street.

Latest Comments

 