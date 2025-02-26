“Perhaps the way to support cycling is by not putting it behind a big paywall?” TNT Sports’ grassroots campaign slammed as “sportswashing” amid price hike – but others say encouraging cycling is “British Cycling’s job” + more on the live blog

Finally, after a month of complaints, cancelled subscriptions, and social media debates, the day is almost upon us.

On Friday – the day before Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the start of the ‘real’ cycling season for many fans – cycling coverage in the UK will move to TNT Sports, as Eurosport shuts its doors after three decades of broadcasting in Britain and Ireland.

And on Tuesday afternoon, TNT’s owners Warners Bros. Discovery unveiled its cycling calendar for the remainder of 2025, which will feature over 1,000 live cycling events and 2,500 hours of racing, including every men’s and women’s WorldTour race for the first time ever.

This “unprecedented” coverage will, of course, now cost you £30.99 a month (though you can get cheaper deals if you know where to look), a price hike of 343 per cent compared to the old Eurosport sub.

And with ITV set to broadcast its final Tour de France this summer (for the foreseeable future anyway) after losing the rights to the sport’s biggest race, TNT’s impending status as, in Discovery’s words, the “new ultimate home of cycling for fans in the UK and Ireland” has led these very fans to mourn the demise of free-to-air cycling coverage, and with it the accessibility of the sport to new viewers.

However, as we reported back in January when the news first broke of cycling’s move to TNT Sports, Discovery have attempted to assuage some of these fears by sticking daily free-to-air highlights packages of the men’s Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España, as well as the men’s Paris-Roubaix, on Quest.

A new weekly magazine programme, ‘The Ultimate Cycling Show’, fronted by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe, will also air on Quest, starting tomorrow night at 10pm, with 15 episodes to follow throughout the season (so not that weekly then).

In a statement published yesterday, Scott Young, Warner Bros. Discovery’s senior vice-president of content, production and business operations said: “Our commitment to cycling has no boundaries, and we will continue to deliver further investment to elevate the fan experience across linear, streaming and digital.

“Our approach to the 2025 season continues our mission to shine a light on every aspect of this epic sport – from the world’s greatest male and female riders to the stories from the passionate people at grassroots level keeping this industry spinning.

“Our live race coverage is unprecedented, broadcasting 100 per cent of the men’s and women’s UCI World Tours for the first time ever. The Ultimate Cycling Show will serve as the perfect story-telling platform across the season with engaging analysis, discussion and content formats. Its free-to-air access will ensure a broader audience reach, whilst satisfying the seasoned viewer and attracting new fans. We will have an enriched digital operation with upscaled presence at key races, providing added depth and insight to the experience."

Meanwhile, in another bid to calm everybody down (good luck with that), Discovery also expanded on TNT Sports’ new “grassroots cycling initiative”, Just Ride, which it says aims to “inspire the next generation of riders” and encourage families and communities to “embrace cycling by getting out on their bikes”.

The initiative will offer kits and cash prizes up to £10,000 for “cycling tribes who can demonstrate their passion for the sport” by submitting videos as part of a nationwide competition, with the winner set to be announced during the worlds in September.

And with the price hike debated to death over the last four weeks, it’s this grassroots scheme – largely ignored when it was first announced last month – that has attracted the attention of fans online, who noted a certain irony in the notion of a broadcaster aiming to promote a sport while increasing the cost of watching it by 343 per cent.

“I don’t know. Perhaps the way to support grassroots is to put more cycling (such as the Tour) on free-to-air, rather than a big paywall?” asked Scott Bryan, the TV critic behind those brilliant end-of-year news blooper compilations (if you haven’t seen them, go check them out).

“Free to air television has a huge impact in getting viewers behind a whole range of sport. TNT are doing a free weekly cycling show on Quest, but the best way is to just to show viewers more races.”

“The grassroots must have a lot of roots to pay the sub,” agreed Ultratorque on Threads.

David, meanwhile, described the Just Ride initiative as “a meaningless fig leaf that doesn’t obscure the fact they’ve decimated access to the sport for most viewers. Terrible news for cycling and its fans in the UK.”

“Is this sportswashing? Looks up definition…” added Joel.

Meanwhile, others also weren’t convinced that shoving a few highlights and panel shows on Quest is the answer to the big ITV-shaped hole facing the sport in 2026.

“Quest. I mean, come on,” wrote Gareth. “They’d get more viewers just by sticking it on YouTube. Quest, my arse.”

“Good idea Scott,” added Paul. “Maybe they could set up a free to air channel showing lots of different sports from all round Europe. They could call it something like SportsEuro...”

“Imagine sport broadcasting to increase participation and not for shareholders, a novel idea,” another BlueSky user said.

However, not everyone agreed with the concept that free equals good.

“I really do think people should stop moaning about this. Discovery/Max spend huge amounts of money covering cycling across the world,” argued Pepepig on Threads.

“It’s a quality product and many races are now covered from start to finish without adverts. The commentators are pretty good, with the odd exception.

“Why do British people think that a European broadcaster should have any sense of responsibility for encouraging cycling in the UK? Surely that’s the job of British Cycling.”

And Lorien wrote: “They said the same about BSkyB and the Premier League breakaway. OK, it’s a bit different as football was the nation’s darling, but Sky made football in the UK and the Premier League the biggest and best league in the world by viewers and commercials.

“Not everything that sounds good as a common-sense argument is actually correct. Mountain bike was free for decades, and the UCI Downhill World Cup was on Freecaster then Red Bull, but downhill bikes sales slowed to enduro bikes.

“Enduro was free for nearly a decade and yet enduro bikes sales slowed to e-bikes. The growth of enduro, participation, and viewing figures stagnated. And yet it was all free.”

Meanwhile, Leo noted that encouraging people to get on their bikes in the UK boils down to more than just showing them Tadej Pogačar sprinting against Jonas Vingegaard on a Pyrenean climb.

“I would argue that while taking content such as the TdF away from free-to-air is a problem, there’s also a far wider hostility towards cycling in the UK that needs to be addressed,” he said.

“But couldn’t agree more about the paywalling. The loss of the ITV coverage is such a shame, the entire production there has been top class.”

And finally, Mike said: “Only way they’ll get me back on my bike is if they somehow lobby the government to abolish cars.”

Now that’s something I imagine quite a few of our readers would happily pay £30.99 a month for…