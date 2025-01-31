How to watch cycling for less now it's moving to £30.99-a-month TNT Sports

It's been a tough week for cycling fans in the UK and Ireland, the news confirmed that watching the sport we all love is about to get considerably more expensive.
Here are the all-important details about what's happening and when, plus if there are any ways to avoid paying quite so much.
What's happened and why is cycling moving to TNT Sports?
TNT Sports and Eurosport are both run by Warner Bros. Discovery who have made the decision to close Eurosport down in the UK and Ireland, integrating all the channel's content onto its main TNT channels. It means cycling will be broadcast on TNT Sports rather than Eurosport and, as it is already, streamable on discovery+.
TNT Sports says the move is about consolidating all its sports content on one platform, making it simpler for viewers and growing smaller sports by broadcasting them adjacent to larger, more popular sports such as Premier League football fixtures. TNT also believes it will take cycling coverage to the next level.
Scott Young from WBD Sports Europe told us it "will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans".
But what's it going to cost?
Get your wallet out
Cycling fans will no longer be able to simply purchase a cheaper £6.99 monthly subscription to watch racing and will have to buy a £30.99-a-month premium discovery+ sub.
That £30.99 is a monthly fee and currently there is no annual or six-month savings available either. In short, if you want to watch bike racing in the UK and Ireland it's going to cost £371.88-a-year. That's considerably more (443 per cent more, in fact) than the £83.88-a-year your old £6.99 sub would have cost. Oh, and that's before taking into account you could get it cheaper by buying an annual pass or via various promotions.
Yes, for your £30.99 you'll get a Premier League football match each weekend, Champions League fixtures, rugby, cricket, tennis and the rest of it, but the bottom line for fans who only want to watch cycling is that for the same races (bar the women's Giro d'Italia which has been added to TNT Sports' rights for 2025 and wasn't previously available on Eurosport), you'll be paying a hell of a lot more for them.
When's it all happening?
Eurosport will be integrated to TNT Sports on 28 February, after which point the channel will close in the UK and Ireland, although it will continue elsewhere in Europe.
What about the Tour de France on ITV and any other free-to-air cycling coverage?
In 2025, ITV will still have its free-to-air coverage/highlights of the Tour de France, Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné. After this year, Warner Bros. Discovery has exclusive rights to those races and they'll be on TNT Sports.
When pushed on if there will still be free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France after 2025, the TNT Sports figures we've spoken to haven't given much cause for optimism, but equally didn't completely rule it out. A free-to-air highlights package seems the most likely option, although TNT Sports says it is too far in the future and production plans haven't been finalised. Given this week's price hike, they'll have to forgive cycling fans for assuming the worst on the free-to-air front.
Warner Bros. Discovery also owns Quest and will be putting some free-to-air content on there, including highlights of the Grand Tours and Paris-Roubaix from this year. There is also to be a new weekly cycling show. 'The Ultimate Cycling Show' will be hosted by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe and launches for 15 weekly episodes on February 27th, promising to cover "key parts of the season" and editorially "designed to cater to the seasoned fan, plus attract and engage new audiences".
Do we have to pay £30.99 a month?
There currently is not an option to pay less per month by taking out an annual subscription and the £30.99 is a flat rate to be paid every month. The 'basic' discovery+ subscription is a tenth of the price, £3.99-a-month, but only includes the entertainment channels. No sport.
There are a few ways you might be able to get a cheaper deal...
Option 1: Attempt to cancel your subscription and hope you're offered a better deal
Loads of our readers have been in touch telling us they've already cancelled their subscriptions and can't justify paying the price hike. A few have also pointed out that, like with many subscription services, if you try to cancel it you might get offered a better deal.
For example, one road.cc reader, PpPete, told us that he'd "bothered to engage with the discovery+ 'Help Centre' chatbot for long enough" to be offered a reduction to £15.99-a-month for the next seven months. "I told them they could put that where the sun don't shine, but it may be of interest to some..." they told us.
Option 2: The broadband/TV add-on
There are plenty of service providers (often TV, mobile phone contracts or broadband) who'll let you add TNT Sports to your package for less than £30.99, although admittedly the monthly sub can still be pretty eye-watering. Virgin Media, BT and EE have had deals running in recent times, so it might be worth checking what you're eligible to add to your existing phone/broadband contracts to see if there is a TNT option.
For example, if you had Virgin Media TV and broadband the provider would let you add TNT Sports to your package for £18.
In most cases we've seen online these still seem to be around the £20 mark so your victory would be only paying three times what the old Eurosport sub was, rather than four and a half times, but maybe worth checking.
Option 3: Get TNT Sports for £10-a-month... (sort of)... if you have an EE contract AND buy a TV
Another one we shared on the live blog earlier in the week and another one that'll take a fair bit of small print reading.
Mobile network and internet service provider EE, as part of its tech winter sale is currently selling a bundle which includes a 43" Samsung TV and 24 months of TNT Sports for just a tenner a month:
Of course, forking out for a new telly is an interesting way to go about the task of trying to save money, and the deal is only available to current 'consumer' or 'small business' EE customers on a pay monthly phone, 12-month SIM plan, or with a tablet on a 4GEE WiFi price plan. We'd have a few reads of the small print, but I guess the underlying point is TNT Sports can sometimes appear in these tech bundles, so perhaps keep an eye out if you're already on the hunt for a new phone or TV and spot a way in.
Option 4: Go halves with a mate
While info on this is unsurprisingly a bit tricky to find on TNT Sports' website, it does appear (from the road.cc office's own personal experiences + info online) that you can stream TNT Sports on more than one device at the same time, opening the door to sharing an account with a mate and cutting the price in half.
Unfortunately — given how popular, good value, and accessible the old Eurosport (and GCN+ before that) days were — from the vast majority of comments, messages and emails we've heard from readers, the move to £30.99-a-month with TNT Sports is going to push more people to unsubscribing, either resulting in them not watching at all or using VPNs or other means of accessing a feed of a bike race.
As always, please do let us know in the comments if you've spotted any other deals or have other (legal) ideas...
Add new comment
12 comments
It's not that big a problem, I'll watch it down the pub. They always put on the cash cow sports.
In the interest of accuracy, an increase from 6.99 to 30.99 is 343% more, not 443%. It is 4.43 times the cost. No need to exaggerate to make the point!
Using round numbers, increasing from 7 to 14 (two times the cost) would be 100% more, 7 to 21 (three times the cost) is 200% more, 7 to 28 (4 times) is 300%, and 7 to 35 (5 times) would be 400% more.
Please people, just say NO! We need to stand together with our wallets shut to stop this inexorable road to ruin. Sport should not be all about money, like almost everything else is, for the maximisation of profit for the rich few.
I'm not paying to watch cycling, I don't even pay for cable TV!
Cycling, like other sports, now all have dumb announcers who have the gift of gab and yak and yak and go on and on about nothing. No sport is worth paying for anymore just to watch announcers act like middle school kids.
Besides, they would make more money off of advertising time then they would from subscription watchers, all they're going to do by charging is have less people watch cycling which will take away the value to the advertisers since the viewer pool will be smaller, thus the fee to advertise will have to be severely reduced. What they should be doing is open up the event to more networks to carry live for free. Sorry, but I don't think this is a very smart thing to do, and I surly won't be participating.
There is a reason why major sporting events like the Superbowl is broadcasted for free to us, it's because advertisers know that there are about 110 million free watchers, and for that many viewers advertisers are happy to pay $8 million dollars for a 30 second spot! The TDF is watched by about 3 billion people! That means they could easily be charging $8 million and more for a single 30 second advertising spot if they made watching it free. And the TDF lasts 21 days, the Superbowl just 1 day, that's a lot of revenue that can be generated in a 21 day period.
I can see how the change to TNT is frustrating if you were just paying for discovery+ or the old gcn plus, but a lot of sports fans like myself would already be likely to have TNT as part of a package and watched through Eurosport. So for many it isn't the drastic change that is being made out. I appreciate this is a cycling website and we are a group of enthusiasts but do think the coverage of the change is a bit blown out or proportion and forgets those who watch in TV and not streaming.
Haven't seen this covered in any of the news stories about this. What about the S4C TdF coverage? The highlights in particular could be really helpful if you were strapped for time. Only 30 mins long and popup on iplayer much quicker after broadcast than the itv show comes up on their dreadful app.
On a separate note how about someone at road.cc coming up with a weekly "free to air cycling around the World" summary? Live and highlights. It would generate plenty of clicks. And you could probably monetise links to vpn providers.
I usually watch Flanders etc online via Sporza for free. Flemish commentary obvs, but that just adds to the event.
I do have a VPN, but seem to remember watching Stannard embarrassing the Quickstep gang the same way before I'd invested in that though.
Can one use a VPN?
Yes. Sporza on VRT Max can work with VPN (you may to create an account and guess a Belgian address) - great coverage all year around. NOS has decent Tour coverage, as - obviously does France 2 and 3. RAI obviously are great for the Giro and MSR. etc.
"Guess an address"??? Surely you'd just go to Google maps and pick the house nearest the Kemmelberg or Arenberg Trench???
This. I have NordVPN, costs about €3.50 per month, and have used it to watch a huge amount of cycling over the past year. SBS in Australia have the Tour, Vuelta, Giro (I think), and some of the classics - English commentary. The UCI have down the CX World Cup rounds in their YouTube channel (geoblocked but Argentina seems to be non-core enough to have it available), the CX Worlds are also being streamed this weekend. For others, it's Sporza (other CX, classics), France TV (Roubaix , french CX and a few others), RAI for Italian races.
You won't find everything, but it's fun trying 😁. A VPN is also generally useful if you need to connect to public WiFi
The Cycling Podcast often has adverts offering a discount on Nord VPN, which I've ignored - up to now!
Maybe they can enhance the advert by offering guidance on how to find cycling via the service.