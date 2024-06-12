Support road.cc

“People need to have other options. Not just more cars”: Keir Starmer’s claim that Labour is “on the side of drivers” slammed by cyclists who ask, “How about everybody else?”; Tour de France stage to go ahead during French election + more on the live blog

We may be smack bang in the middle of party manifesto week (perhaps that’s why it’s dragging along so slowly?), but hey – at least the Tour de Suisse is on and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news on the Wednesday live blog. That’s something, right?
Wed, Jun 12, 2024 09:49
7
"People need to have other options. Not just more cars": Keir Starmer's claim that Labour is "on the side of drivers" slammed by cyclists who ask, "How about everybody else?"; Tour de France stage to go ahead during French election + more on the live blog
08:06
London cyclists
“People need to have other options. Not just more cars”: Keir Starmer’s claim that Labour is “on the side of drivers” slammed by cyclists who ask, “How about everybody else?” and “What about protecting vulnerable road users?”

Be careful what you wish for, they all say. And that’s especially the case when it comes to British politics and active travel.

After suggesting that cycling and walking had been conspicuous by their absence in the election debates so far on last week’s edition of the road.cc Podcast, transport and travel have now rocketed to the forefront of the political consciousness over the past 24 hours.

But not quite in the manner we may have hoped.

> Does cycling policy need a reset after the election?

Following the Conservatives’ rather blundering manifesto launch yesterday, Cycling UK argued that Rishi Sunak’s chaos-inflicted party were “prioritising what they think drivers want rather than delivering better transport for all”.

“In a diversion from the government’s 2020 Cycling and walking Investment Strategy (CWIS), the Conservatives are deprioritising active travel and pushing for a new ‘Backing Drivers Bill’,” the charity said. “We want the next Government to provide greater choice for how people travel rather than focusing on ways to encourage driving.”

So, with the Tories firmly intent on ‘backing drivers’, what’s Labour’s plan? Errr, to back drivers, apparently.

In the party’s manifesto, which is set to be launched tomorrow, Labour will pledge to “clear up the mess the Tories have left our roads in” by earmarking an additional £320 million to fix a million potholes a year, ending the “sticking plaster approach” to roads repairs by providing multi-year funding settlements to local councils.

Labour also say they will crack down on rising car insurance prices and ensure faster decisions on road upgrades in what – wait for it – Keir Starmer and his colleagues are calling their “plan for drivers”.

“Cars are a lifeline for millions up and down the country,” Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh – who just last week promised support for local authorities to provide safe, accessible cycling infrastructure, so “everyone who wants to cycle can” – told the Mirror.

“They get people to work, allow parents to get kids to school and help carers support relatives – but drivers have been totally failed by this Conservative government.

“The Conservatives have left Britain’s roads plagued with potholes and have sat back as car insurance costs have spiralled out of control. Labour is the only party truly on the side of drivers.”

Crack on Island Lane, Winmarleigh (Lancashire Coroner)

> “Britain’s pothole crisis costs cyclists’ lives”: Campaigners say new funding to fix road defects – which the government claims will alleviate “misery” for motorists – “must not ignore” people on bikes

While cyclists can certainly welcome Labour’s proposals to reduce traffic, make the UK’s roads safer, and fix the country’s extremely dangerous pothole manifestation – “Fixing potholes keep people who use a bicycle safe,” Wandsworth councillor and active travel campaigner Jo Rigby noted after the announcement – it’s the ‘on the side of drivers’ rhetoric that has left some cyclists feeling uneasy about Starmer’s plans.

And it’s rhetoric the Labour leader, and probable future PM, repeated this morning on social media.

“Labour is the only party on the side of drivers, with our plan to fix up to one million more potholes every year and crack down on soaring car insurance costs,” Starmer said on Twitter.

It’s safe to say, many cyclists aren’t impressed with that Sunak-lite stance on cycling and active travel.

“Disappointing to see this from Labour. Borrowing rhetoric from the Tories – ‘on the side of drivers’,” Active travel researcher and former Labour analyst Jamie Furlong said on X.

“This country desperately needs better functioning public transport and safer environments for walking and cycling. People need to have other options. Not just more cars.”

Cyclists in Withington, Manchester (image supplied by Love Withington Streets)

> Rishi Sunak is “on the side” of drivers – What happened to Britain’s “golden age for cycling”?

“Disappointing Labour have been pulled into this nonsense,” concurred Ciaron. “Governments have always prioritised drivers, how about everybody else?”

“What about encouraging active travel and protecting vulnerable road users?” asked Stirzy.

“Please don’t start with the same ‘on the side of drivers’ nonsense as the Tories. Be on the side of people: Pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users, and drivers. Drivers are not a separate species.”

“People who drive are not just drivers,” agreed Jackie Ballard. “We are also pedestrians, cyclists, and parents – we want clean air, a healthy environment for nature and wildlife, and safe streets.”

“I didn’t know we had to pick sides,” said Kieron. “I’m going to stick to being someone who drives but prefers to ride a bike and wants better public transport.”

“Welsh Labour have shown the way – scrap the road building budget (we’ve enough roads), a national default 20mph speed limit, and transfer some of the road budget to create safe walking and cycling routes for everyone,” A56 Safety Campaign added.

> “A definite vote-losing policy”: Cyclists blast Conservatives’ promise to scrap ULEZ, low traffic neighbourhoods and 20mph speed limits in latest press release

However, not all cyclists were up in arms about Labour mimicking the Conservatives’ pro-driver rhetoric.

“Lots of anger about this but it’s just a political answer to the Tory attack,” East London-based cargo bike rider (and Christmas tree carrier) Rich from East London countered.

“The plan is basically just fixing potholes (good for cycling) funded by cancelling a big new road project (good). More important to see what they do for active travel and public transport.”

Well, that’s the big question, isn’t it? I suppose we’ll find out tomorrow…

09:59
Mads Pedersen beats Jasper Philipsen, stage eight, 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Special measures put in place to ensure Tour de France gravel stage in Troyes will go ahead during second round of French election

While L’Étape du Tour and its 15,000 amateur participants have been forced to change their plans thanks to the second round of France’s snap general election on 7 July, the main event will continue as planned, naturally, after Tour de France organisers ASO and the local authorities in Troyes combined to ensure the smooth running of both the polls and the Tour’s much-anticipated gravel stage in the region.

Elections interfering with French bike races is nothing new, of course – in 2021, La Course (the forerunner of the Tour de France Femmes) was shifted a day later, and its route changed, due to local elections in France, while the 2022 presidential election forced Paris-Roubaix to swap dates with the Amstel Gold Race.

But with the power, influence, and might of the Tour weighing heavy, not to mention the logistical nightmare of shunting the three-week behemoth around in such short notice, it’s no surprise that the race’s ninth stage through the gravel roads around Troyes – which takes place during the second round of voting on Sunday 7 July – will go ahead, with special measures put in place to ensure locals can still make it to the polls despite the day-long road closures.

Tour de France 2022 stage 12 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“François Baroin, Mayor of Troyes, President of Troyes Champagne Métropole and President of the Mayors de l’Aube, and Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France, want to reassure all the actors and spectators: the Tour de France will go ahead as planned in Troyes and in the Aube on Sunday 7 July and everything will be implemented to ensure the success of this stage, which is a chance for the territory and the 34 municipalities crossed, as well as the good conduct of the electoral vote,” the Ville de Troyes local authority confirmed last night.

The council says it has worked together with ASO, the French state, security services, and the local mayors to “allow both the fluidity of traffic along the road, the better information of citizens, and therefore the good conduct of the electoral vote”.

According to Ville de Troyes, there will be an “increase in the number of crossing points along the course of the stage, extended access to these crossing points up to 10 minutes before the passage of the caravan and the peloton then reopening 10 minutes after, and reinforced signage with the public”, while the polling stations will be permitted to remain open later than planned to enable everyone to vote.

I’m sure all the Étape participants are delighted…

08:49
Politics messing up cycling, Part 2: Fury as L’Étape du Tour date changed to accommodate French general election

All these bleeding general elections never seem to work in the favour of cyclists, do they?

While here in the UK we’re subject to an endless line of politicians sermonising on how tough motorists have it, over in France President Emmanuel Macron decided to anger 15,000 amateur cyclists from around the world – by calling a snap general election on the day L’Étape du Tour was due to take place.

Thanks to the election, the organisers have decided to move the date of the famous sportive, which takes place annually over the route of one of the hardest stages of that year’s Tour (the 2024 edition featuring the mountainous penultimate stage of the race from Nice to the Col de la Couillole), from Sunday 7 June to the Saturday to accommodate local voters making it to the polling stations.

And it’s fair to say that thousands of amateurs – now facing a logistical and financial headache – aren’t best pleased…

L'Étape du Tour cyclists ride a climb in the Alps

For plenty of F-bombs from disgruntled British sportive enthusiasts, read on: > Frustration as last-minute L’Étape du Tour date change due to French election leaves thousands of cyclists with logistical headache

Ryan Mallon

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021

