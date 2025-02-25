"Steal away": Violent bikejackings targeting cyclists "are doing society a favour", writes journalist in column claiming latest hammer attacks in Regent's Park are "excellent"

The Times newspaper columnist Giles Coren has responded to news of the latest spate of violent bikejackings in London — incidents which saw terrified victims threatened with hammers and pushed off bikes — by penning a column calling the attacks "excellent" and claiming the violent criminals responsible "are doing society a favour".
In the column, titled 'Bikes turned park into a circle of hell — steal away', Coren wrote that it is "good" that police are failing to respond to bikejackings and suggested three robberies in one day was "excellent".
> "They told me to 'get off the f***ing bike' and pulled out a hammer": Cyclists demand urgent police action after latest violent bikejackings at Regent's Park
The comments come in response to more accounts from cyclists targeted by bikejacking gangs near Regent's Park last month, one rider telling the newspaper, "They told me to 'get off the f***ing bike' and pulled out a hammer". Cyclists who use the park's Outer Circle for early morning training rides have reported feeling like "sitting ducks" but were recently told the police are "unable" to begin patrols before 8am, a claim the Met has since rejected in a pledge to address the "significant concern".
Coren's attempt at a justification for why cyclists apparently deserve to be the victims of violent crimes that are "doing society a favour" is because Regent's Park's Outer Circle has "become a racetrack for cyclists". He suggested "walkers, tourists, children and dogs scatter like victims of a mass shooting as pelotons of Lycra-clad cyclists rage through at speeds that would be illegal for cars, screaming vile four-letter warnings, ignoring lights and islands and hurling abuse at drivers trying to get in and out of their cars".
The piece also referenced the death of Hilda Griffiths, the 81-year-old who in 2022 was hit while crossing a road at Regent's Park by cyclist Brian Fitzgerald as he rode at 29mph, injuries she died from in hospital two months later. The case received extensive media and political attention last summer after a coroner's inquest was told that no charges will be brought against Mr Fitzgerald as the Metropolitan Police confirmed the road's 20mph speed limit does not apply to people riding bicycles and there was "insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction".
Coren wrote: "According to a report in The Times, police are failing to respond to a spate of bikejackings in London's Regent's Park. Good. Last month, on one day alone, three bikes worth thousands of pounds were stolen. Excellent.
"I don't know if you know Regent's Park. It is surrounded by a once-peaceful perimeter road called the Outer Circle, from which commercial vehicles are banned, that has lately become a racetrack for cyclists. With cars limited to 20mph, life ought to be sweet for the thousands visiting London Zoo or taking their children to weekend junior football matches. But it isn't.
"Every day, walkers, tourists, children and dogs scatter like victims of a mass shooting as pelotons of Lycra-clad cyclists rage through at speeds that would be illegal for cars, screaming vile four-letter warnings, ignoring lights and islands and hurling abuse at drivers trying to get in and out of their cars.
"It came as no surprise when, in June 2022, one of them killed someone. Hilda Griffiths, 81, was crossing the road with her dog at 7am — exactly the time cycling clubs now say they need police protection — when Brian Fitzgerald ploughed into her at 29mph while doing timed laps with the Muswell Hill Peloton club, and walked free because speed limits don't apply to bikes.
"It's bad enough that cyclists are protected by law when slaughtering pensioners, but now they want a police escort while doing it? No way. Sure, bicycle theft is a crime, just like phone theft. But in the long run, as I've argued before about phone grabbers, the Regent's Park bike-jackers are doing society a favour."
The column follows London bikejackings returning to the spotlight following numerous incidents being reported in the first month of 2025, London cyclists who use the park's quiet roads for early morning training have reported feeling like "sitting ducks", the police's lack of action frustrating many.
The police action Coren referenced was in the form of one club who uses the park contacting the Regent's Park safer neighbourhood policing team to ask whether a car could patrol the area between 5.30am and 7am.
Adding to riders' disappointment in the police response, they received the reply: "We understand your concern and frustration. Unfortunately, we are unable to change our working hours."
The Met Police yesterday assured us it is able to "direct uniform and plain clothes patrols to target criminals at peak offending times" and a spokesperson insisted that the comment from the safer neighbourhood policing team did not paint the full picture.
One of the latest riders to be targeted was Bethan Lloyd-Glass who was attacked at around 5.45am on January 14, her Trek Émonda stolen by moped muggers who shouted 'give me your f***ing bike' and pushed her to the ground.
"I was on my way to the park when two men drove past me," she recalled. "I thought it was quite unusual to see pillion riders at that time of the morning. We stopped at a red light and the passenger got off the bike, said to me, ‘Give me your f***ing bike’, then pushed me to the floor. Then he swung the bike on his shoulder, got back on the motorbike and drove off."
In a similar incident Patrick Conneely reported being threatened with a hammer after he turned around to try and escape.
"I was meeting some friends in the park and was a bit early so did a lap by myself," he explained. "A moped pulled up with two men on and one started looking at the brand. I knew I was in trouble so turned around and so did they.
"They told me to 'get off the f***ing bike' and pulled out a hammer. Someone called the police and they were there in about five minutes. They said it was the third or fourth call that morning. Cyclists are really scared."
The chairman of Regent's Park Cyclists, Sean Epstein, said he initially had "sympathy" for the police investigating the bikejackings that have since become an increasingly common occurrence.
"The first few times it happened because the robbers wore balaclavas, they had no number plates, there were no leads," he said. "But it keeps happening and there's no plan to do anything about it."
> New figures reveal two bikejackings a day now taking place in London
The high-value nature of bikes has made them a concerningly common target for criminals in recent years. We've reported on numerous incidents involving professional riders, club riders and businesses being targeted in increasingly organised break-ins, as well as these frightening bikejacking incidents where riders have been robbed of their bikes during training rides.
The violent nature of the incidents targeting riders near Regent's Park has been particularly shocking, with victims threatened with knives and other weapons.
And as if to prove the point that these crimes are nothing new and have not been dealt with by the Metropolitan Police, it's a year this week since Regent's Park Cyclists, supported by British Cycling, Rapha, and Brompton, called on the Met to station more officers at the London crime hotspot in a bid to stem the seemingly constant flow of bikejackings.
Last year The Times compared the robberies to similar crimes committed by "Rolex ripper" gangs targeting high-value watches in London, and reported that bikejacking victims had been told by the police that they believed the robberies are being carried out by an Albanian gang that is shipping the bikes to Russia, where high-end bikes are difficult to obtain due to sanctions.
Add new comment
21 comments
Coren is a charmless oafish bell end and always has been.
I'm not sure that statement is quite correct…
Comic hyperbole, innit? Like "what's smug and deserves to be decapitated?"
Clearly not meant to be taken seriously! Frankly anyone objecting can suck it up with their confected outrage. They're just a
conchie pinko loony leftie snowflake wokeenemy of free speech.
Ah yes, Giles Coren. The man who blamed Jaguar for his electric iPace running out of charge at the end of a long journey, despite presumably driving past a number of perfectly good charging points.
Coren is indeed a grimy, loathsome toad, although I now feel a bit guilty about abusing toads by association. Surely he works for the Mail and the Telegraph sometimes?
It's behind a paywall, however this link should allow you to view it. Though that might be giving him oxygen.
https://www.thetimes.com/article/8ccf3e81-9f9c-4d2e-a438-c8d9dd3c9124?sh...
My ToL subscription expires next month, I've now decided not to renew. Though there were some comments defending the majority of cyclists and pointing out that the vast majority of pedestrian KSIs are caused by drivers, and one person asked GC if it would be similar to someone threatening a person wearing a silly small hat with a hammer. For context, GC is Jewish.
Thanks for this.
Yet another data point, as if it were needed, that Giles Coren is a worthless little shit.
Nice to have proof that someone you always thought to be a twat, actually is one.
Also nice to read that 'He drives a Jaguar I-Pace, which has been stolen more than once.'
Is this the same Giles Coren who wrote an article for The Spectator in 2008 headed "Potty mouthed and Proud: Swearing and shouting are underrated, says Giles Coren. Four-letter words can be immensely satisfying and extraordinarily effective"?
Perhaps somebody also needs to explain to the pathetic nepo baby that no traffic has to stop for crossing islands that don't have zebra crossings (none of the ones on the Outer Circle do) and indeed it's dangerous to do so because it raises the risk of drivers/cyclists behind who aren't expecting you to slow or stop crashing into you.
In case anyone is unfamiliar with Coren's work, a sample of the sort of thing he tweets: ""Next door have bought their 12-year-old son a drum kit. For fuck's sake! Do I kill him then burn it? Or do I fuck him, then kill him then burn it?"
Another occasion when he covered himself in glory was when the journalist Dawn Foster died aged 34, he tweeted: "You can fuck off to hell now where you belong HA HA HA HA HA HA."
Just a couple of things to bear in mind when considering his outrage at cyclists shouting naughty words.
This should be called out for what it is: Hate speech.
If there was a spate of violent attacks on newspaper columnists, would I be allowed to write a piece for road.cc advocating violence against newspaper columnists, as doing society a favour?
Yes.
I had a run in with his father in 1975; he was reckoned to be one of the sharpest wits in the country at the time, editor of Punch and a regular on TV. After a business lunch (Piss-up in Fleet Street) he turned up at my place of work (a Bank) and turned the full force of his charms on me, a 17 year old kid who was attempting to fix the cash point machine that had gone wrong. He had an audience of customers and clearly loved it. He was a bully and ***t that day; I'm guessing the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
On the other hand, Victoria always comes across as a very nice person.
Until the singing starts.
Sorry to hear that as the few times I encountered him - book signings, before a recording of The News Quiz - he came across as charm personified, maybe because he was (I assume) sober then. He was a genuinely excellent comic writer, I remember reading The Hell at Pooh Corner when I was about eight and thinking it the funniest thing I'd ever read and it's still right up there on my list nearly fifty years later (here if anyone cares to read), also his immortal line that started Dr No Will See You Now, his imagining of a seventy-year-old James Bond: "Bond tensed in the darkness, and reached for his teeth." Clearly two main differences between father and son, Alan was probably a dick sometimes, Giles is a dick all the time (I've never met him but I have three friends in journalism who have and they all say he's one of the most bumptious, arrogant, "don't you know who I am" characters one could imagine) and Alan had talent in spades whereas Giles hasn't an ounce of it.
I regularly read Giles Coren's columns in The Times, including today's.
His columns are usually witty, interesting and amusing.
However, this encouragement of violent bike theft, which includes attacks on lone women, is very disappointing indeed.
Its difficult to tell, nowadays, when people are being edgy and satirical or whether they are just sociopathic twunts…
It's the Top Gear approach - say outrageous things, if pulled up on them pretend it is satire, then complain about being "cancelled". All whilst punching down and making it clear to the in-crowd that it isn't a joke, and that you should really hate these people.
He refers to the death of Hilda Griffiths, after being hit by a cyclist ( without any context or details), in the context of "slaughter of pensioners". That, plus the general humourless tone of the article, indicates that it is the latter in this case.